Trending

Movistar wins Vuelta a Espana team time trial opener

Castroviejo becomes first race leader

Image 1 of 59

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) his in red with Miguel Indurain at his side

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) his in red with Miguel Indurain at his side
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 2 of 59

Jonathan Castroviejo leads his Movistar team across the finish line for a stage 1 TTT win.

Jonathan Castroviejo leads his Movistar team across the finish line for a stage 1 TTT win.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 59

AG2R-La Mondiale in action

AG2R-La Mondiale in action
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 59

FDJ-BigMat time trials

FDJ-BigMat time trials
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 59

RadioShack-Nissan team

RadioShack-Nissan team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 59

Team BMC rounds a bend

Team BMC rounds a bend
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 59

Team BMC time trials

Team BMC time trials
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 59

Orica-GreenEdge in action during the opening team time trial

Orica-GreenEdge in action during the opening team time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 59

Miguel Indurain was on hand

Miguel Indurain was on hand
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 59

First race leader Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Movistar)

First race leader Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 59

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Movistar) on the podium

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 59

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Movistar) on the podium

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 59

Team Movistar on the podium

Team Movistar on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 59

Team Movistar finishes up a winning ride

Team Movistar finishes up a winning ride
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 59

Rabobank put in a fast time

Rabobank put in a fast time
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 59

Euskaltel-Euskadi time trials

Euskaltel-Euskadi time trials
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 59

Euskaltel-Euskadi in formation

Euskaltel-Euskadi in formation
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 59

The entrance to the village of former winners

The entrance to the village of former winners
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 19 of 59

The Lotto-Bellisol bus

The Lotto-Bellisol bus
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 20 of 59

AG2R La Mondiale has washing machines in its team bus

AG2R La Mondiale has washing machines in its team bus
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 21 of 59

Fans enjoy some drinks

Fans enjoy some drinks
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 22 of 59

Fans enjoy some food

Fans enjoy some food
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 23 of 59

The starting area

The starting area
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 24 of 59

Miguel Indurain was on hand to open the stage

Miguel Indurain was on hand to open the stage
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 25 of 59

Caja Rural starts

Caja Rural starts
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 26 of 59

Caja Rural rides into the arena

Caja Rural rides into the arena
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 27 of 59

Thomas Dekker was chewed up from a crash during the race

Thomas Dekker was chewed up from a crash during the race
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 28 of 59

Team Liquigas finishes up.

Team Liquigas finishes up.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 29 of 59

Lotto Belisol

Lotto Belisol
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 59

Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank finishes

Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank finishes
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 59

Team Sky finishes up

Team Sky finishes up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 59

Vacansoleil DCM begin their team time trial

Vacansoleil DCM begin their team time trial
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 33 of 59

The Astana riders make their way to the finish

The Astana riders make their way to the finish
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 34 of 59

Stage 1 finished in the stadium in Pamplona

Stage 1 finished in the stadium in Pamplona
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 59

The Movistar team on its way to stage 1 victory

The Movistar team on its way to stage 1 victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 59

Alejandro Valverde leads the Movistar Team

Alejandro Valverde leads the Movistar Team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 59

Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank

Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 59

Alberto Contador and his Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank team

Alberto Contador and his Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 59

Richie Porte leads Team Sky

Richie Porte leads Team Sky
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 59

Richie Porte and Christopher Froome lead Team Sky

Richie Porte and Christopher Froome lead Team Sky
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 59

The Movistar team on the podium

The Movistar team on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 59

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 43 of 59

The Cofidis team

The Cofidis team
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 44 of 59

Gasparotto crashed but made it to the finish

Gasparotto crashed but made it to the finish
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 45 of 59

The streets were closed around Pamplona but the crowds turned out in their thousands

The streets were closed around Pamplona but the crowds turned out in their thousands
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 46 of 59

Team Sky warming up

Team Sky warming up
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 47 of 59

Team Sky finish in fifth despite setting the fastest time at the first time check

Team Sky finish in fifth despite setting the fastest time at the first time check
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 48 of 59

Team Saxo Bank warming up

Team Saxo Bank warming up
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 49 of 59

Saxo Bank finishing their team time trial

Saxo Bank finishing their team time trial
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 50 of 59

The Rabobank team had a long wait but were eventually pushed down by Movistar

The Rabobank team had a long wait but were eventually pushed down by Movistar
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 51 of 59

The Movistar riders warm up

The Movistar riders warm up
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 52 of 59

Denis Menchov is interviewed at the finish

Denis Menchov is interviewed at the finish
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 53 of 59

Lampre had a day to forget

Lampre had a day to forget
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 54 of 59

There's no doubting Contador's popularity in Spain

There's no doubting Contador's popularity in Spain
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 55 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 56 of 59

The Pamplona bull ring

The Pamplona bull ring
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 57 of 59

Chris Froome at the finish

Chris Froome at the finish
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 58 of 59

Movistar begin the Vuelta with a win in the team time trial

Movistar begin the Vuelta with a win in the team time trial
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 59 of 59

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Movistar won the opening stage of this year's Vuelta a Espana with a commanding display in the opening team time trial in Pamplona on Saturday. The Spanish team was led home by Jonathan Castroviejo, and the 25-year-old pulled on the first leader's jersey in this year's race. Jose Cobo, the defending champion, was distanced just before the line, losing seconds to Movistar's first five riders. The home favourites beat Rabobank into second place by 10 seconds, while Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank) finished 15 seconds adrift, but just three seconds down on fellow race favourite Chris Froome (Team Sky).

"In principle, I wasn't planning to come to this year's Vuelta a España, and that's why I came here with the motivation of helping the squad and giving an extra in this time trial," said Castroviejo. "I'm happy. It's a very important stage win, notching it up here at home was a goal for us."

"We had prepared really well for this TT, we knew the route well and were focused since the very start, and it all turned out perfectly. We had neither a predefined tactic nor a talk on who should have crossed the line first. It was a TT to ride on full steam from the start and that final kilometer on cobbles that made it really hard for us. This win is for everyone that supported me to reach this point and also for Movistar Team, for all the help they gave me this season."

It looked as though Rabobank would take the win until Movistar, the last team to start, rolled down the ramp. Rabobank was only eighth fastest at the first time check at 8.1 kilometres but kept its pace throughout the technical sections that littered the streets of Pamplona before the finish in the local bull ring, and while a number of other teams fractured through the final bends.

Team after team beat Rabobank's intermediate time with Sky, Saxo Bank, Astana Katusha, and Lotto-Belisol all going faster than its time of 9:21. However each squad crumbled on the run-in. An impatient Jurgen Van Den Broeck surged to the front and dropped his Lotto teammates, while Sky, who had set the fastest time at the first check, simply appeared to run out of gas.

Movistar had started strongly though. It was two seconds down on Sky at the first check point but 11 seconds ahead of Rabobank. The only question would be if the team would go the same way so many others and come up short inside the closing kilometres. However, roared home by the local support, and with Miguel Indurain watching from the stands, Movistar demolished Rabobank's time by 10 seconds, finishing in a time of 18:51. The only blemish was the sight of Cobo crossing the line a few seconds back, the defending champion unable to keep pace as his team approached the line. For Castroviejo, it was moment to savour as he donned the leader's jersey in his home grand tour. Incidentally he was making his Grand Tour debut.

There was less fortune for Garmin-Sharp. The American team was outside hopes for the stage win and set an early pace that indicated it might be in contention, but disaster struck when a number of its riders crashed after the intermediate time check. GC contender Andrew Talansky remained upright but the damage to the rhythm was irreparable, and the team limped home in second-last, 1:28 adrift of the winners.

Starting in the Plaza del Castillo, it was Caja Rural who rolled down the ramp to begin this year’s Vuelta. Orica and Garmin soon followed but it was BMC who posted the first threatening time of 19:03. Philippe Gilbert led it home, and it seemed possible that he could break his horrendous 2012 duck that has seen him ride without a win.

However, despite last year's team time trial winners RadioShack falling away, Rabobank was soon on the case, ripping through the streets of Pamplona. Astana, and Katusha came up short and it looked as though Sky would ruin the Dutch party. In the final time trial at this year's Tour, Rabobank's Luis Leon Sanchez was held in the hot seat only to watch Froome and Bradley Wiggins topple his time, and Sky's marginal gains looked on course for a repeat at the first time check and although Movistar hung at two seconds back, all eyes were on Froome's foot soldiers and the nine Rabobank men waiting in the bull ring. When Sky crossed the line in fourth, it looked as though Rabobank was safe but Movistar were still to come and as witnessed at the Olympics, athletes can reach incredible height in front of their home crowds.

Movistar's Eusebio Unzué said, "I'm tremendously happy. Firstly, because it was a victory against very big squads that showed to be pretty balanced against each other. Today, we talked about a crucial factor: mental focus, feeling confident, concentrated on such an effort a discipline like team time trialling obliges you. Everyone was riding on full steam for 19 minutes with incredible suffering."

"The guys were able to cope with it into an evening of terrible heat. I was fortunate to witness many important victories, but from an emotional point of view, this victory is above almost all of them. I couldn't imagine what we would feel after winning here. It was a bit excitement to fulfil a debt we had with all the fans in Pamplona and everyone coming along to support us. We knew it wasn't going to be easy, but the guys were magnificent. It was the best thing that could happen to us in this Vuelta. It was our goal, we accomplished it and there wasn't a better way to start the race."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:51
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:01
3Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
6Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:10
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
10Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
11Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
20Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:12
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
25Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
27Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
28Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
30Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
31Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
32Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
33Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
34Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:13
35Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:14
36Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
37Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
38Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
40Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:15
41Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
42Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
44Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
45Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
46Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:17
47Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:28
48Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
49Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
50Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
51Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:31
53Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:33
54Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
55Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
56Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
57Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
58Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
59Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
60Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
62Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
65Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
66John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
69Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
70Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
71Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
72Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
73Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:37
74Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
75Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
82Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:47
83Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
86Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
87Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:54
88Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
89Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
90Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
91Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
92Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:55
93Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
94Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
95Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
96Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
97Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:57
98William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
99Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
100David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
101Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
102Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
103Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:59
104Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
105John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
106Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
107Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
108Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:00
109Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:01:01
110Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
111Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
112Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
113Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
114Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
115Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
116Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
117Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:05
118Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:06
119Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
120Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
121Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
122Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:10
124Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
125Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:12
126Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:13
127Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:01:17
128Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
129Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
130Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
131Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:01:27
132Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
133Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
134Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
135Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
136Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
137Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
138Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
139David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
140Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
141Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
142Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:32
143Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
144Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:38
145Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
146Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:40
147Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:50
148Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:53
149Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
150Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
151Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:58
152Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
153Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:01:59
154Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:01
155Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
156Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
157Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
158Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
159Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
160Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:02:02
161Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
162Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:03
163Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
164Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
165Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:02:15
166Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
167Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:02:20
168Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:02:23
169Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
170Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
171Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:32
172Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:33
173Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
174Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
175Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
176Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
177Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:43
178Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
179Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
180Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:02:52
181Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
182Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:58
183Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:03:05
184Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
185Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:08
186Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:03:17
187Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:03:18
188Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
189Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:24
190Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
191Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
192Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
193Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:03:36
194Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:40
195Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:03:42
196Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:04:05
197Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:04:31
198Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:03

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team0:18:51
2Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:00:10
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4BMC Racing Team
5SKY Procycling0:00:12
6Lotto Belisol Team
7Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:14
8Katusha Team0:00:15
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:28
10Orica Greenedge0:00:33
11Astana Pro Team0:00:34
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
14Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:41
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:00:47
16Lampre - ISD0:00:54
17Radioshack - Nissan0:00:55
18FDJ - Big Mat0:00:57
19Team Argos - Shimano0:00:59
20Andalucia0:01:01
21Garmin - Sharp0:01:27
22Caja Rural

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:51
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:01
3Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
6Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:10
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
10Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
11Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
20Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:12
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
25Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
27Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
28Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
30Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
31Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
32Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
33Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
34Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:13
35Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:14
36Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
37Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
38Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
40Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:15
41Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
42Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
44Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
45Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
46Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:17
47Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:28
48Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
49Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
50Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
51Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:31
53Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:33
54Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
55Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
56Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
57Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
58Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
59Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
60Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
62Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
65Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
66John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
69Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
70Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
71Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
72Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
73Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:37
74Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
75Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
82Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:47
83Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
86Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
87Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:54
88Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
89Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
90Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
91Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
92Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:55
93Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
94Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
95Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
96Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
97Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:57
98William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
99Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
100David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
101Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
102Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
103Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:59
104Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
105John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
106Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
107Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
108Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:00
109Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:01:01
110Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
111Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
112Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
113Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
114Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
115Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
116Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
117Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:05
118Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:06
119Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
120Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
121Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:10
123Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
124Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:12
125Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:13
126Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:01:17
127Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
128Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
129Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
130Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:01:27
131Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
132Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
133Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
134Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
135Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
136Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
137Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
138Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
139David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
140Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
141Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
142Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:32
143Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
144Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:38
145Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
146Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:40
147Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:50
148Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:53
149Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
150Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
151Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:58
152Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
153Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:01:59
154Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:01
155Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
156Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
157Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
158Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
159Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
160Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:02:02
161Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
162Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:03
163Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
164Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
165Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:02:15
166Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
167Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:02:20
168Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:02:23
169Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
170Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
171Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:32
172Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:33
173Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
174Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
175Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
176Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
177Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:43
178Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
179Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
180Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:02:52
181Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
182Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:58
183Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:03:05
184Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
185Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:08
186Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:03:17
187Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:03:18
188Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
189Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:24
190Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
191Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
192Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
193Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:03:36
194Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:40
195Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:03:42
196Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:04:05
197Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:04:31

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team0:18:51
2Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:00:10
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4BMC Racing Team
5SKY Procycling0:00:12
6Lotto Belisol Team
7Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:14
8Katusha Team0:00:15
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:28
10Orica Greenedge0:00:33
11Astana Pro Team0:00:34
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
14Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:41
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:00:47
16Lampre - ISD0:00:54
17Radioshack - Nissan0:00:55
18FDJ - Big Mat0:00:57
19Team Argos - Shimano0:00:59
20Andalucia0:01:01
21Garmin - Sharp0:01:27
22Caja Rural

 

Latest on Cyclingnews