Movistar wins Vuelta a Espana team time trial opener
Castroviejo becomes first race leader
Stage 1: Pamplona (TTT) -
Movistar won the opening stage of this year's Vuelta a Espana with a commanding display in the opening team time trial in Pamplona on Saturday. The Spanish team was led home by Jonathan Castroviejo, and the 25-year-old pulled on the first leader's jersey in this year's race. Jose Cobo, the defending champion, was distanced just before the line, losing seconds to Movistar's first five riders. The home favourites beat Rabobank into second place by 10 seconds, while Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank) finished 15 seconds adrift, but just three seconds down on fellow race favourite Chris Froome (Team Sky).
"In principle, I wasn't planning to come to this year's Vuelta a España, and that's why I came here with the motivation of helping the squad and giving an extra in this time trial," said Castroviejo. "I'm happy. It's a very important stage win, notching it up here at home was a goal for us."
"We had prepared really well for this TT, we knew the route well and were focused since the very start, and it all turned out perfectly. We had neither a predefined tactic nor a talk on who should have crossed the line first. It was a TT to ride on full steam from the start and that final kilometer on cobbles that made it really hard for us. This win is for everyone that supported me to reach this point and also for Movistar Team, for all the help they gave me this season."
It looked as though Rabobank would take the win until Movistar, the last team to start, rolled down the ramp. Rabobank was only eighth fastest at the first time check at 8.1 kilometres but kept its pace throughout the technical sections that littered the streets of Pamplona before the finish in the local bull ring, and while a number of other teams fractured through the final bends.
Team after team beat Rabobank's intermediate time with Sky, Saxo Bank, Astana Katusha, and Lotto-Belisol all going faster than its time of 9:21. However each squad crumbled on the run-in. An impatient Jurgen Van Den Broeck surged to the front and dropped his Lotto teammates, while Sky, who had set the fastest time at the first check, simply appeared to run out of gas.
Movistar had started strongly though. It was two seconds down on Sky at the first check point but 11 seconds ahead of Rabobank. The only question would be if the team would go the same way so many others and come up short inside the closing kilometres. However, roared home by the local support, and with Miguel Indurain watching from the stands, Movistar demolished Rabobank's time by 10 seconds, finishing in a time of 18:51. The only blemish was the sight of Cobo crossing the line a few seconds back, the defending champion unable to keep pace as his team approached the line. For Castroviejo, it was moment to savour as he donned the leader's jersey in his home grand tour. Incidentally he was making his Grand Tour debut.
There was less fortune for Garmin-Sharp. The American team was outside hopes for the stage win and set an early pace that indicated it might be in contention, but disaster struck when a number of its riders crashed after the intermediate time check. GC contender Andrew Talansky remained upright but the damage to the rhythm was irreparable, and the team limped home in second-last, 1:28 adrift of the winners.
Starting in the Plaza del Castillo, it was Caja Rural who rolled down the ramp to begin this year’s Vuelta. Orica and Garmin soon followed but it was BMC who posted the first threatening time of 19:03. Philippe Gilbert led it home, and it seemed possible that he could break his horrendous 2012 duck that has seen him ride without a win.
However, despite last year's team time trial winners RadioShack falling away, Rabobank was soon on the case, ripping through the streets of Pamplona. Astana, and Katusha came up short and it looked as though Sky would ruin the Dutch party. In the final time trial at this year's Tour, Rabobank's Luis Leon Sanchez was held in the hot seat only to watch Froome and Bradley Wiggins topple his time, and Sky's marginal gains looked on course for a repeat at the first time check and although Movistar hung at two seconds back, all eyes were on Froome's foot soldiers and the nine Rabobank men waiting in the bull ring. When Sky crossed the line in fourth, it looked as though Rabobank was safe but Movistar were still to come and as witnessed at the Olympics, athletes can reach incredible height in front of their home crowds.
Movistar's Eusebio Unzué said, "I'm tremendously happy. Firstly, because it was a victory against very big squads that showed to be pretty balanced against each other. Today, we talked about a crucial factor: mental focus, feeling confident, concentrated on such an effort a discipline like team time trialling obliges you. Everyone was riding on full steam for 19 minutes with incredible suffering."
"The guys were able to cope with it into an evening of terrible heat. I was fortunate to witness many important victories, but from an emotional point of view, this victory is above almost all of them. I couldn't imagine what we would feel after winning here. It was a bit excitement to fulfil a debt we had with all the fans in Pamplona and everyone coming along to support us. We knew it wasn't going to be easy, but the guys were magnificent. It was the best thing that could happen to us in this Vuelta. It was our goal, we accomplished it and there wasn't a better way to start the race."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:51
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:10
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:12
|24
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|25
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|27
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|28
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|31
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|33
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|34
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|35
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:14
|36
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|37
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|38
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|40
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:15
|41
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|42
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|44
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|45
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:17
|47
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:28
|48
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|51
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|52
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:31
|53
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|54
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|55
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|56
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|57
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|58
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|59
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|69
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:37
|74
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|75
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|82
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:47
|83
|Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|86
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:54
|88
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|92
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:55
|93
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|94
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|95
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|96
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|97
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:57
|98
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|99
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|100
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|101
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|102
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|103
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:59
|104
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|105
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|106
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|107
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|108
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:00
|109
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:01
|110
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|111
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|112
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|113
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|114
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|115
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|116
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|117
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:05
|118
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:06
|119
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:07
|120
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|121
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|122
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:10
|124
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|125
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|126
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:13
|127
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:01:17
|128
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|129
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|130
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|131
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:27
|132
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|133
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|134
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|135
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|136
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|137
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|138
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|139
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|140
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|141
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|142
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:32
|143
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|144
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:38
|145
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|146
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:40
|147
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:50
|148
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:53
|149
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|150
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:58
|152
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|153
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:59
|154
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|155
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|156
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|157
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|158
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|159
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|160
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:02:02
|161
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|162
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:03
|163
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|164
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|165
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:02:15
|166
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|167
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:02:20
|168
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:02:23
|169
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|170
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|171
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:32
|172
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:33
|173
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|174
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|175
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|176
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|177
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:43
|178
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:47
|179
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|180
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:52
|181
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|182
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:58
|183
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:05
|184
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|185
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:08
|186
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:17
|187
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:18
|188
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|189
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:24
|190
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|191
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|192
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|193
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:36
|194
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:40
|195
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:42
|196
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:05
|197
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:31
|198
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|0:18:51
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:00:10
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|SKY Procycling
|0:00:12
|6
|Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:14
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:00:15
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:28
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:33
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|14
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:41
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:00:47
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:54
|17
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:00:55
|18
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:00:57
|19
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:00:59
|20
|Andalucia
|0:01:01
|21
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:27
|22
|Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:51
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:10
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:12
|24
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|25
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|27
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|28
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|31
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|33
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|34
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|35
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:14
|36
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|37
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|38
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|40
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:15
|41
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|42
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|44
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|45
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:17
|47
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:28
|48
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|51
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|52
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:31
|53
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|54
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|55
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|56
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|57
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|58
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|59
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|69
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:37
|74
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|75
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|82
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:47
|83
|Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|86
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:54
|88
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|92
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:55
|93
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|94
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|95
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|96
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|97
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:57
|98
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|99
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|100
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|101
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|102
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|103
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:59
|104
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|105
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|106
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|107
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|108
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:00
|109
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:01
|110
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|111
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|112
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|113
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|114
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|115
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|116
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|117
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:05
|118
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:06
|119
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:07
|120
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|121
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:10
|123
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|124
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|125
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:13
|126
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:01:17
|127
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|128
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|129
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|130
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:27
|131
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|132
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|133
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|134
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|135
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|136
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|137
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|138
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|139
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|140
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|141
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|142
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:32
|143
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|144
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:38
|145
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|146
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:40
|147
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:50
|148
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:53
|149
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|150
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:58
|152
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|153
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:59
|154
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|155
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|156
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|157
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|158
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|159
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|160
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:02:02
|161
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|162
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:03
|163
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|164
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|165
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:02:15
|166
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|167
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:02:20
|168
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:02:23
|169
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|170
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|171
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:32
|172
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:33
|173
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|174
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|175
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|176
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|177
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:43
|178
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:47
|179
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|180
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:52
|181
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|182
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:58
|183
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:05
|184
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|185
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:08
|186
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:17
|187
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:18
|188
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|189
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:24
|190
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|191
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|192
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|193
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:36
|194
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:40
|195
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:42
|196
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:05
|197
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|0:18:51
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:00:10
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|SKY Procycling
|0:00:12
|6
|Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:14
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:00:15
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:28
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:33
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|14
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:41
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:00:47
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:54
|17
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:00:55
|18
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:00:57
|19
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:00:59
|20
|Andalucia
|0:01:01
|21
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:27
|22
|Caja Rural
