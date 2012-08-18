Image 1 of 59 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) his in red with Miguel Indurain at his side (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 2 of 59 Jonathan Castroviejo leads his Movistar team across the finish line for a stage 1 TTT win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 59 AG2R-La Mondiale in action (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 59 FDJ-BigMat time trials (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 59 RadioShack-Nissan team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 59 Team BMC rounds a bend (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 59 Team BMC time trials (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 59 Orica-GreenEdge in action during the opening team time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 59 Miguel Indurain was on hand (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 59 First race leader Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 59 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 59 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 59 Team Movistar on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 59 Team Movistar finishes up a winning ride (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 59 Rabobank put in a fast time (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 59 Euskaltel-Euskadi time trials (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 59 Euskaltel-Euskadi in formation (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 59 The entrance to the village of former winners (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 19 of 59 The Lotto-Bellisol bus (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 20 of 59 AG2R La Mondiale has washing machines in its team bus (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 21 of 59 Fans enjoy some drinks (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 22 of 59 Fans enjoy some food (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 23 of 59 The starting area (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 24 of 59 Miguel Indurain was on hand to open the stage (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 25 of 59 Caja Rural starts (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 26 of 59 Caja Rural rides into the arena (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 27 of 59 Thomas Dekker was chewed up from a crash during the race (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 28 of 59 Team Liquigas finishes up. (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 29 of 59 Lotto Belisol (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 59 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank finishes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 59 Team Sky finishes up (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 59 Vacansoleil DCM begin their team time trial (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 33 of 59 The Astana riders make their way to the finish (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 34 of 59 Stage 1 finished in the stadium in Pamplona (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 59 The Movistar team on its way to stage 1 victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 59 Alejandro Valverde leads the Movistar Team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 59 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 59 Alberto Contador and his Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 59 Richie Porte leads Team Sky (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 59 Richie Porte and Christopher Froome lead Team Sky (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 59 The Movistar team on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 59 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 43 of 59 The Cofidis team (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 44 of 59 Gasparotto crashed but made it to the finish (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 45 of 59 The streets were closed around Pamplona but the crowds turned out in their thousands (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 46 of 59 Team Sky warming up (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 47 of 59 Team Sky finish in fifth despite setting the fastest time at the first time check (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 48 of 59 Team Saxo Bank warming up (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 49 of 59 Saxo Bank finishing their team time trial (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 50 of 59 The Rabobank team had a long wait but were eventually pushed down by Movistar (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 51 of 59 The Movistar riders warm up (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 52 of 59 Denis Menchov is interviewed at the finish (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 53 of 59 Lampre had a day to forget (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 54 of 59 There's no doubting Contador's popularity in Spain (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 55 of 59 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 56 of 59 The Pamplona bull ring (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 57 of 59 Chris Froome at the finish (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 58 of 59 Movistar begin the Vuelta with a win in the team time trial (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 59 of 59 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar (Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Movistar won the opening stage of this year's Vuelta a Espana with a commanding display in the opening team time trial in Pamplona on Saturday. The Spanish team was led home by Jonathan Castroviejo, and the 25-year-old pulled on the first leader's jersey in this year's race. Jose Cobo, the defending champion, was distanced just before the line, losing seconds to Movistar's first five riders. The home favourites beat Rabobank into second place by 10 seconds, while Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank) finished 15 seconds adrift, but just three seconds down on fellow race favourite Chris Froome (Team Sky).

"In principle, I wasn't planning to come to this year's Vuelta a España, and that's why I came here with the motivation of helping the squad and giving an extra in this time trial," said Castroviejo. "I'm happy. It's a very important stage win, notching it up here at home was a goal for us."

"We had prepared really well for this TT, we knew the route well and were focused since the very start, and it all turned out perfectly. We had neither a predefined tactic nor a talk on who should have crossed the line first. It was a TT to ride on full steam from the start and that final kilometer on cobbles that made it really hard for us. This win is for everyone that supported me to reach this point and also for Movistar Team, for all the help they gave me this season."

It looked as though Rabobank would take the win until Movistar, the last team to start, rolled down the ramp. Rabobank was only eighth fastest at the first time check at 8.1 kilometres but kept its pace throughout the technical sections that littered the streets of Pamplona before the finish in the local bull ring, and while a number of other teams fractured through the final bends.

Team after team beat Rabobank's intermediate time with Sky, Saxo Bank, Astana Katusha, and Lotto-Belisol all going faster than its time of 9:21. However each squad crumbled on the run-in. An impatient Jurgen Van Den Broeck surged to the front and dropped his Lotto teammates, while Sky, who had set the fastest time at the first check, simply appeared to run out of gas.

Movistar had started strongly though. It was two seconds down on Sky at the first check point but 11 seconds ahead of Rabobank. The only question would be if the team would go the same way so many others and come up short inside the closing kilometres. However, roared home by the local support, and with Miguel Indurain watching from the stands, Movistar demolished Rabobank's time by 10 seconds, finishing in a time of 18:51. The only blemish was the sight of Cobo crossing the line a few seconds back, the defending champion unable to keep pace as his team approached the line. For Castroviejo, it was moment to savour as he donned the leader's jersey in his home grand tour. Incidentally he was making his Grand Tour debut.

There was less fortune for Garmin-Sharp. The American team was outside hopes for the stage win and set an early pace that indicated it might be in contention, but disaster struck when a number of its riders crashed after the intermediate time check. GC contender Andrew Talansky remained upright but the damage to the rhythm was irreparable, and the team limped home in second-last, 1:28 adrift of the winners.

Starting in the Plaza del Castillo, it was Caja Rural who rolled down the ramp to begin this year’s Vuelta. Orica and Garmin soon followed but it was BMC who posted the first threatening time of 19:03. Philippe Gilbert led it home, and it seemed possible that he could break his horrendous 2012 duck that has seen him ride without a win.

However, despite last year's team time trial winners RadioShack falling away, Rabobank was soon on the case, ripping through the streets of Pamplona. Astana, and Katusha came up short and it looked as though Sky would ruin the Dutch party. In the final time trial at this year's Tour, Rabobank's Luis Leon Sanchez was held in the hot seat only to watch Froome and Bradley Wiggins topple his time, and Sky's marginal gains looked on course for a repeat at the first time check and although Movistar hung at two seconds back, all eyes were on Froome's foot soldiers and the nine Rabobank men waiting in the bull ring. When Sky crossed the line in fourth, it looked as though Rabobank was safe but Movistar were still to come and as witnessed at the Olympics, athletes can reach incredible height in front of their home crowds.

Movistar's Eusebio Unzué said, "I'm tremendously happy. Firstly, because it was a victory against very big squads that showed to be pretty balanced against each other. Today, we talked about a crucial factor: mental focus, feeling confident, concentrated on such an effort a discipline like team time trialling obliges you. Everyone was riding on full steam for 19 minutes with incredible suffering."

"The guys were able to cope with it into an evening of terrible heat. I was fortunate to witness many important victories, but from an emotional point of view, this victory is above almost all of them. I couldn't imagine what we would feel after winning here. It was a bit excitement to fulfil a debt we had with all the fans in Pamplona and everyone coming along to support us. We knew it wasn't going to be easy, but the guys were magnificent. It was the best thing that could happen to us in this Vuelta. It was our goal, we accomplished it and there wasn't a better way to start the race."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:51 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:01 3 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:10 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 21 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:12 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 25 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 27 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 28 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 30 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 31 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 32 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 33 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 34 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:13 35 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:14 36 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 37 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 38 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 40 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:15 41 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 42 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 43 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 44 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 45 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 46 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:17 47 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:28 48 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 51 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:31 53 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:00:33 54 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 55 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 56 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 57 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 58 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 59 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 60 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 62 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 63 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 66 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 69 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 70 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 71 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 72 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 73 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:37 74 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 75 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 82 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:47 83 Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 86 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 87 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:54 88 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 89 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 90 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 91 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 92 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:55 93 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 94 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 95 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 96 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 97 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:57 98 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 99 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 100 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 101 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 102 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 103 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:59 104 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 105 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 106 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 107 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 108 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:00 109 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:01 110 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 111 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 112 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 113 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 114 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 115 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 116 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 117 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:05 118 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:01:06 119 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:07 120 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 121 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:08 122 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:10 124 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 125 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:12 126 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:13 127 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 0:01:17 128 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 129 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 130 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 131 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:27 132 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 133 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 134 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 135 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 136 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 137 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 138 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 139 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 140 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 141 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 142 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:32 143 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 144 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:38 145 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 146 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:40 147 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:01:50 148 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:53 149 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 150 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 151 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:01:58 152 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 153 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:01:59 154 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:01 155 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 156 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 157 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 158 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 159 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 160 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:02:02 161 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 162 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:03 163 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 164 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 165 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:02:15 166 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 167 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 0:02:20 168 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:02:23 169 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 170 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 171 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:32 172 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:33 173 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 174 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 175 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 176 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 177 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:43 178 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:47 179 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 180 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:02:52 181 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 182 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:58 183 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:05 184 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 185 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:08 186 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:03:17 187 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:03:18 188 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 189 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:24 190 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 191 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 192 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 193 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:36 194 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:40 195 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:42 196 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:05 197 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:31 198 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:03

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 0:18:51 2 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:00:10 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 4 BMC Racing Team 5 SKY Procycling 0:00:12 6 Lotto Belisol Team 7 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:14 8 Katusha Team 0:00:15 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:28 10 Orica Greenedge 0:00:33 11 Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 14 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:41 15 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:00:47 16 Lampre - ISD 0:00:54 17 Radioshack - Nissan 0:00:55 18 FDJ - Big Mat 0:00:57 19 Team Argos - Shimano 0:00:59 20 Andalucia 0:01:01 21 Garmin - Sharp 0:01:27 22 Caja Rural

