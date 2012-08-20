Image 1 of 31 It was a tight finish between Valverde and Rodriguez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 31 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 31 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) threw in multiple attacks on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 31 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the Vuelta leader's jersey after stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Alejandro Valverde took the race lead in the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) found his fortunes in Spain after a dismal Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 Rodriguez gets outsprinted by Valverde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 31 Valverde celebrates his stage win in Eibar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won stage 3 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 Movistar controls the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 The peloton bides its time before the final ascent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 31 The Vuelta a Espana flies through the barren countryside (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 31 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 15 of 31 Team Andalucia at the startline (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 16 of 31 Degenklob and Martin share a joke at the start of the stage (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 17 of 31 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finished second on the stage (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 18 of 31 Nicholas Roche finished in the chase group (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 19 of 31 The Movistar controlled peloton (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 20 of 31 Daniel Moreno and Bauke Mollema take 5th and 6th (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 21 of 31 Willems and Gilbert at the start of the stage (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 22 of 31 Chris Froome was on the back foot but gained time on Contador (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 23 of 31 Chris Froome put time into Contador with four bonus seconds at the finish (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 24 of 31 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 25 of 31 Alejandro Valverde wins stage 3 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 26 of 31 Alejandro Valverde wins stage 3 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 27 of 31 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) riding in green (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 28 of 31 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) at the start of the stage (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 29 of 31 The eight-man break was caught at the foot of the final climb (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 30 of 31 Winner Anacona beats Uran for 13th (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 31 of 31 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) moves into the lead at the Vuelta (Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won stage 3 of the Vuelta a España after a captivating 155km of racing from Faustino V to Eibar’s Alto de Arrate. The win was enough to put the 2009 winner into the overall lead after overnight leader and teammate Jonathan Castroviejo cracked on the lower slopes of the Arrate.

It looked as if Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez had the stage win in the bag, but he let up before the line and Valverde kicked hard, coming past to win by millimeters.

"I knew the Arrate climb, but it had been three years since I had climbed it," Valverde said. "Purito remembered it better since he was this year at the Vuelta al País Vasco, and that helped him win. I was a bit scared, but I knew that I could get past him, he went a bit overconfident, stopped pedaling and I could push to the line. Purito and I equally deserved to win."

"I'm really angry," said Rodriguez. "I lost a stage I was virtually holding in my hands. I knew the profile of the stage, especially I knew in the end I had to stay ahead because of two difficult downhill corners. In fact I was perfect: but in the last 5 meters I stopped pedaling and Valverde passed me for a bunch of millimeters. I expected today the favorite riders to be at the same standard and I have very good feelings about my shape, but in this moment I'm so pissed against myself that I don't really care. I can only think I lost a stage not because I was weaker, but because I was stupid."

While Valverde came away with the day’s honours and the 20-second time bonus, it was Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) who shone brightest with a series of attacks on the final climb. Only Valverde, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Christopher Froome (Team Sky) could handle the Spaniard’s constant accelerations with rest of the GC hopefuls finishing six seconds down.

After three stages Valverde leads with teammate Benat Intxausti 18 seconds adrift. Rodriguez sits a further second back, with Froome at 20 seconds and Contador a further four behind.

Although the fireworks were saved for the finale, in truth the stage was always destined to be aggressive throughout. At just 155 kilometres, and with a hill top finish so early in the grand tour, legs were fresh, egos robust and strategies above optimistic.

And as expected the attacks came early. Philippe Gilbert was part of the early break, aligning with Andrey Zeits (Astana), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Dominique Rollin (FDJ-BigMat), Sergio Carrasco (Andalucia), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) and Markel Irizar (RadioShack-Nissan).

Apart from the absence of a representative from Euskaltel-Euskadi, who were racing on their home roads, the stage was running according to the expected script. The eight riders collaborated evenly enough, building up a healthy buffer as Movistar rode tempo on the front. With Gilbert just 10 seconds from the overall lead as the stage began and with so much still at stake in the race, however, there was little chance of success.

Castroviejo’s overall defence looked destined to end when he joined the majority of his teammates on the front of the peloton in the finale, and with 45 kilometres the gap to the break had been reduced to 2:40. Lotto Belisol, Rabobank, Sky and Omega Pharma-QuickStep all made their intentions clear as the final climb approached, positioning their leaders close to the front as the break’s advantage slipped below a minute, and by the foot of the climb to Arrate, the peloton was together again.

All eyes may have shifted to Contador, his rivals eager to see how his climbing legs would perform after his suspension but it was Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) who initiated the first round of attacks. The Dutch national road champion wasn’t able to forge more than a handful of seconds clear with Contador sending his most trusted lieutenant, Daniel Navarro to the front.

Just like Alpe d’Huez in 2011, Navarro set about his pace duties, his jersey unzipped and flapping in unison with the Basque flags. However, it wasn’t nearly as impressive or successful as Contador would have liked and Navarro swung over with only the slightest damage inflicted on Contador’s rivals.

Realising that he was on the front with more than 7 kilometres to race Contador slowed his cadence, inviting his opposition into making a mistake. No one buckled and Navarro was given enough time to recover and regain his position on the front. Laurens ten Dam was ushered to the front once Navarro finally threw in the towel and while Froome glued himself to Contador’s wheel, Valverde seized an opportunity and attacked.

Defending champion Juan José Cobo (Movistar) was instantly put into difficulty as Contador led the chase.

It appeared the pace would slow once Valverde had been reeled in but Contador had other ideas, using the catch as a launch pad for his first attack.

Only Valverde, Rodriguez and Froome could answer, but with 4 kilometres to go, Contador attacked again. The same three gave chase, with Contador attacking 6 times in all. After each acceleration, his three shadows would slowly reel him in, Froome taking the longest to do so, and with the gradient easing and Contador content to mark Froome in the sprint, it was left to Valverde and Rodriguez to dispute the stage.





Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3:49:37 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:06 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 15 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 16 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:47 17 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 18 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 20 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 24 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 27 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 28 Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 30 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 32 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 33 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:01:28 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 35 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 36 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 38 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 39 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 40 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 41 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 42 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 43 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 45 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 47 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 48 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 49 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 50 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 51 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 52 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:02:07 54 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 55 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 56 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 57 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 60 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:31 61 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 62 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:57 63 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 64 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:00 65 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:03:11 66 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:03:22 67 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 68 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 69 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:23 70 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 71 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 72 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 73 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 74 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:50 75 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 76 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 79 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 80 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:04:19 81 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 82 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 83 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 84 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 85 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:58 86 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:05:00 87 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 88 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:34 89 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 90 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 91 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 92 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 94 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 95 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 96 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:05:36 97 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 99 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 100 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 101 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 102 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 103 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 104 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 105 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:47 106 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:54 107 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:06:42 108 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 109 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 111 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 112 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 114 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 115 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 116 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 118 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 119 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 120 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 121 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 122 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 124 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 125 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 126 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 127 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 128 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 129 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 130 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 131 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 132 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 133 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 134 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 135 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 136 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 137 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 138 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:07:59 139 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 140 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 141 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 142 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 143 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 144 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 145 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:45 146 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:57 147 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:04 148 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:07 149 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:08 150 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:21 151 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 152 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 0:10:04 153 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 154 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 155 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 156 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 157 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 158 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 159 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 160 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 161 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 162 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 163 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 164 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 165 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 166 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 167 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:08 168 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:18 169 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 170 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 171 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 172 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 173 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 174 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 175 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 176 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 177 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 178 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:11:53 179 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 180 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 181 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:04 182 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:14 183 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 184 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:16:22 185 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 186 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 187 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 188 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 189 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 190 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 191 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 192 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 193 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 194 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 195 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 196 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 197 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team

Sprint 1 - Zaldibar, 135.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 pts 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Eibar, 153.3km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 20 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 14 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 12 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 13 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 3 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 1 - Alto La Aldea (Cat. 2), 32km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de Vitoria (Cat. 3), 67km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de Campazar (Cat 3), 120km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Arrate (Cat. 1), 153km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 11:29:44 2 Movistar Team 0:00:03 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:50 5 Katusha Team 0:01:05 6 Lampre - ISD 0:01:28 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:49 8 Astana Pro Team 0:02:15 9 Caja Rural 0:02:53 10 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:59 11 Radioshack - Nissan 0:03:22 12 Garmin - Sharp 0:04:31 13 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:05:01 14 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:05:10 15 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:05:31 16 BMC Racing Team 0:06:42 17 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:07:25 18 Andalucia 0:09:08 19 Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:32 20 Team Argos - Shimano 0:09:59 21 FDJ - Big Mat 0:11:37 22 Orica GreenEdge 0:19:43

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8:46:56 2 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:19 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:20 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:24 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:28 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:30 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:33 10 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:46 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:52 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:59 13 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:06 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:11 15 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:01:12 16 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 19 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:01:16 20 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:27 21 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 22 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 23 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:39 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:45 25 Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:49 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:50 27 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:52 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:01:53 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:57 30 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:04 31 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 34 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:08 35 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 36 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 37 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 38 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 39 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:19 40 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:29 41 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:34 43 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:35 44 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:02:54 45 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:58 46 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:00 47 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:07 48 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 49 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:09 50 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:03:14 51 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:17 52 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:19 53 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:31 54 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:33 55 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:36 56 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:44 57 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 58 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 59 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:46 60 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:47 61 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 62 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:50 63 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:03:53 64 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:03 65 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:06 66 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12 67 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:23 68 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:04:24 69 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 70 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:26 71 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:29 72 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:31 73 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:04:35 74 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:41 75 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:43 76 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:45 77 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:04:58 78 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:05:01 79 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:05:06 80 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:20 81 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:28 82 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:05:29 83 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:41 84 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:46 85 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:58 86 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 87 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:06:02 88 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:06:03 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:05 90 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:06:07 91 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:11 92 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:20 93 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:35 94 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:43 95 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:06:45 96 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:46 97 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:49 98 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:55 99 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:56 100 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:58 101 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:01 102 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:04 103 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:07:06 104 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:07:08 105 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:09 106 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:07:13 107 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 0:07:27 108 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:07:28 109 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:49 110 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:55 111 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 112 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:07:56 113 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:59 114 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:08:00 115 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:02 116 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:08:21 117 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 118 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:22 119 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:26 120 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:29 121 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:08:32 122 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:41 123 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:45 124 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:47 125 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 126 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:08:52 127 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:55 128 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:08:56 129 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:08:58 130 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 131 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 132 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:09:10 133 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:09:13 134 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:17 135 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:09:26 136 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:43 137 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:09:46 138 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:09:48 139 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:52 140 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:01 141 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:05 142 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:17 143 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:19 144 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:26 145 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 146 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:27 147 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:10:42 148 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:43 149 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:44 150 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:57 151 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 152 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 153 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:11:09 154 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:11:25 155 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 0:11:33 156 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:34 157 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:52 158 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:11:55 159 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:11:56 160 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:01 161 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:12:02 162 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:17 163 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 0:12:27 164 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:12:31 165 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:12:34 166 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:13:09 167 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:13:18 168 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:24 169 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:33 170 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:13:34 171 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:35 172 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:13:41 173 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:13:53 174 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:14:10 175 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:14:16 176 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:14:22 177 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 0:14:25 178 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:14:47 179 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:10 180 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:15:17 181 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:16:49 182 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:17:06 183 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:17:09 184 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:19 185 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:17:31 186 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:34 187 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:17:35 188 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:35 189 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:41 190 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:18:52 191 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:19:03 192 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:19:14 193 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:20:16 194 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:20:39 195 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:21:01 196 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:27:58 197 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:28:19

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 25 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 20 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 20 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 15 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 12 10 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 12 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 10 13 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 15 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 16 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 8 17 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 18 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 7 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 20 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 6 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 5 24 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 25 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 26 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 27 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 4 28 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3 29 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 3 30 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 31 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 32 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 2 33 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 34 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 2 35 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 36 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1 37 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 6 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 3 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 8 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 9 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 10 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 1 12 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 10 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 17 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 45 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 123 7 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 130