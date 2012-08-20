Trending

Valverde claims photo finish on Eibar

Stage win nets race lead for Movistar captain

Image 1 of 31

It was a tight finish between Valverde and Rodriguez

It was a tight finish between Valverde and Rodriguez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 31

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 31

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) threw in multiple attacks on the final climb

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) threw in multiple attacks on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 31

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the Vuelta leader's jersey after stage 3

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the Vuelta leader's jersey after stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 31

Alejandro Valverde took the race lead in the Vuelta

Alejandro Valverde took the race lead in the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 31

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 31

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) found his fortunes in Spain after a dismal Tour de France

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) found his fortunes in Spain after a dismal Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 31

Rodriguez gets outsprinted by Valverde

Rodriguez gets outsprinted by Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 31

Valverde celebrates his stage win in Eibar

Valverde celebrates his stage win in Eibar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 31

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won stage 3 of the Vuelta

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won stage 3 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 31

Movistar controls the race

Movistar controls the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 31

The peloton bides its time before the final ascent

The peloton bides its time before the final ascent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 31

The Vuelta a Espana flies through the barren countryside

The Vuelta a Espana flies through the barren countryside
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 31

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 15 of 31

Team Andalucia at the startline

Team Andalucia at the startline
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 16 of 31

Degenklob and Martin share a joke at the start of the stage

Degenklob and Martin share a joke at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 17 of 31

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finished second on the stage

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finished second on the stage
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 18 of 31

Nicholas Roche finished in the chase group

Nicholas Roche finished in the chase group
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 19 of 31

The Movistar controlled peloton

The Movistar controlled peloton
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 20 of 31

Daniel Moreno and Bauke Mollema take 5th and 6th

Daniel Moreno and Bauke Mollema take 5th and 6th
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 21 of 31

Willems and Gilbert at the start of the stage

Willems and Gilbert at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 22 of 31

Chris Froome was on the back foot but gained time on Contador

Chris Froome was on the back foot but gained time on Contador
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 23 of 31

Chris Froome put time into Contador with four bonus seconds at the finish

Chris Froome put time into Contador with four bonus seconds at the finish
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 24 of 31

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 25 of 31

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 3 of the Vuelta

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 3 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 26 of 31

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 3 of the Vuelta

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 3 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 27 of 31

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) riding in green

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) riding in green
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 28 of 31

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) at the start of the stage

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 29 of 31

The eight-man break was caught at the foot of the final climb

The eight-man break was caught at the foot of the final climb
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 30 of 31

Winner Anacona beats Uran for 13th

Winner Anacona beats Uran for 13th
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 31 of 31

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) moves into the lead at the Vuelta

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) moves into the lead at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won stage 3 of the Vuelta a España after a captivating 155km of racing from Faustino V to Eibar’s Alto de Arrate. The win was enough to put the 2009 winner into the overall lead after overnight leader and teammate Jonathan Castroviejo cracked on the lower slopes of the Arrate.

It looked as if Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez had the stage win in the bag, but he let up before the line and Valverde kicked hard, coming past to win by millimeters.

"I knew the Arrate climb, but it had been three years since I had climbed it," Valverde said. "Purito remembered it better since he was this year at the Vuelta al País Vasco, and that helped him win. I was a bit scared, but I knew that I could get past him, he went a bit overconfident, stopped pedaling and I could push to the line. Purito and I equally deserved to win."

"I'm really angry," said Rodriguez. "I lost a stage I was virtually holding in my hands. I knew the profile of the stage, especially I knew in the end I had to stay ahead because of two difficult downhill corners. In fact I was perfect: but in the last 5 meters I stopped pedaling and Valverde passed me for a bunch of millimeters. I expected today the favorite riders to be at the same standard and I have very good feelings about my shape, but in this moment I'm so pissed against myself that I don't really care. I can only think I lost a stage not because I was weaker, but because I was stupid."

While Valverde came away with the day’s honours and the 20-second time bonus, it was Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) who shone brightest with a series of attacks on the final climb. Only Valverde, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Christopher Froome (Team Sky) could handle the Spaniard’s constant accelerations with rest of the GC hopefuls finishing six seconds down.

After three stages Valverde leads with teammate Benat Intxausti 18 seconds adrift. Rodriguez sits a further second back, with Froome at 20 seconds and Contador a further four behind.

Although the fireworks were saved for the finale, in truth the stage was always destined to be aggressive throughout. At just 155 kilometres, and with a hill top finish so early in the grand tour, legs were fresh, egos robust and strategies above optimistic.

And as expected the attacks came early. Philippe Gilbert was part of the early break, aligning with Andrey Zeits (Astana), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Dominique Rollin (FDJ-BigMat), Sergio Carrasco (Andalucia), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) and Markel Irizar (RadioShack-Nissan).

Apart from the absence of a representative from Euskaltel-Euskadi, who were racing on their home roads, the stage was running according to the expected script. The eight riders collaborated evenly enough, building up a healthy buffer as Movistar rode tempo on the front. With Gilbert just 10 seconds from the overall lead as the stage began and with so much still at stake in the race, however, there was little chance of success.

Castroviejo’s overall defence looked destined to end when he joined the majority of his teammates on the front of the peloton in the finale, and with 45 kilometres the gap to the break had been reduced to 2:40. Lotto Belisol, Rabobank, Sky and Omega Pharma-QuickStep all made their intentions clear as the final climb approached, positioning their leaders close to the front as the break’s advantage slipped below a minute, and by the foot of the climb to Arrate, the peloton was together again.

All eyes may have shifted to Contador, his rivals eager to see how his climbing legs would perform after his suspension but it was Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) who initiated the first round of attacks. The Dutch national road champion wasn’t able to forge more than a handful of seconds clear with Contador sending his most trusted lieutenant, Daniel Navarro to the front.

Just like Alpe d’Huez in 2011, Navarro set about his pace duties, his jersey unzipped and flapping in unison with the Basque flags. However, it wasn’t nearly as impressive or successful as Contador would have liked and Navarro swung over with only the slightest damage inflicted on Contador’s rivals.

Realising that he was on the front with more than 7 kilometres to race Contador slowed his cadence, inviting his opposition into making a mistake. No one buckled and Navarro was given enough time to recover and regain his position on the front. Laurens ten Dam was ushered to the front once Navarro finally threw in the towel and while Froome glued himself to Contador’s wheel, Valverde seized an opportunity and attacked.

Defending champion Juan José Cobo (Movistar) was instantly put into difficulty as Contador led the chase.

It appeared the pace would slow once Valverde had been reeled in but Contador had other ideas, using the catch as a launch pad for his first attack.

Only Valverde, Rodriguez and Froome could answer, but with 4 kilometres to go, Contador attacked again. The same three gave chase, with Contador attacking 6 times in all. After each acceleration, his three shadows would slowly reel him in, Froome taking the longest to do so, and with the gradient easing and Contador content to mark Froome in the sprint, it was left to Valverde and Rodriguez to dispute the stage.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3:49:37
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:06
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
9Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
12Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
15Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
16Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
17Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
18Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
20Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
24Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
27Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
28Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
30John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
32Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
33Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:01:28
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
35Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
36Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
38Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
39Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
40Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
41Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
42Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
43Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
44Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
45Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
46Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
48Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
49Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
50Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
51Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
52Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
53Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:02:07
54Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
55David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
56Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
57Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
60Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:31
61Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
62Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:57
63Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:00
65Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:03:11
66Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:22
67Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
68Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
69Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:23
70Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
71Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
72Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
73Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
74Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:03:50
75Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
76Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
79Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
80Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:04:19
81Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
82Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
83Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
84Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
85Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:58
86Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:05:00
87Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
88Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:34
89Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
90Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
91Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
92Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
93Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
94Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
95Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
96Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:05:36
97Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
99Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
100Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
101Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
102David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
103Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
104Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
105Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:47
106Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:54
107Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:06:42
108Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
109Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
110Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
111Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
112Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
114Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
115Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
116Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
117Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
118Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
119Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
120Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
121Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
122Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
123Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
124Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
125Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
126Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
127Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
128Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
129Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
130Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
131Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
132Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
133Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
134Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
135Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
136Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
137Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
138John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:07:59
139Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
140Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
141Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
142Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
143Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
144Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
145Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:45
146Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:57
147Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:04
148Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:07
149William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:08
150Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:21
151Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
152Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:10:04
153Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
154Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
155Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
156Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
157Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
158Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
159Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
160Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
161Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
162Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
163Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
164Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
165Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
166Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
167Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:08
168Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:18
169Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
170Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
171Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
172Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
173Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
174Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
175Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
176Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
177Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
178Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:11:53
179Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
180Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
181Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:04
182David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:14
183Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
184Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:16:22
185Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
186Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
187Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
188Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
189Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
190Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
191Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
192Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
193Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
194Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
195Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
196Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
197Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team

Sprint 1 - Zaldibar, 135.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4pts
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Eibar, 153.3km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team20
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling16
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank14
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team12
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
13Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD3
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 1 - Alto La Aldea (Cat. 2), 32km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de Vitoria (Cat. 3), 67km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de Campazar (Cat 3), 120km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Arrate (Cat. 1), 153km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling11:29:44
2Movistar Team0:00:03
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:50
5Katusha Team0:01:05
6Lampre - ISD0:01:28
7AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
8Astana Pro Team0:02:15
9Caja Rural0:02:53
10Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:59
11Radioshack - Nissan0:03:22
12Garmin - Sharp0:04:31
13Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:05:01
14Liquigas - Cannondale0:05:10
15Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:05:31
16BMC Racing Team0:06:42
17Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:07:25
18Andalucia0:09:08
19Lotto Belisol Team0:09:32
20Team Argos - Shimano0:09:59
21FDJ - Big Mat0:11:37
22Orica GreenEdge0:19:43

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8:46:56
2Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:19
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:20
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:24
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:28
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:30
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:33
10Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:46
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:52
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:59
13Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:06
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:11
15Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:01:12
16Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
19Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:16
20Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:27
21Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:01:36
22Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
23Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:39
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:45
25Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:49
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:50
27Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:52
28Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:53
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:57
30Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:04
31John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
34Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:08
35Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
36Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
37Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
38Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
39Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:19
40Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:29
41Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:34
43Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:35
44Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:54
45Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:58
46Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:00
47Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:03:07
48Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
49Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:03:09
50Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:14
51Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:17
52Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:19
53Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:31
54Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:33
55Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:36
56Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:44
57Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
58Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
59David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:46
60Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:47
61Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
62Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:50
63Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:53
64Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:03
65Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:06
66Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
67Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:23
68Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:04:24
69Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
70Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:26
71Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:29
72Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:31
73Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:04:35
74Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:41
75Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:43
76Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:04:45
77Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:04:58
78Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:05:01
79Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:05:06
80Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:20
81Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:28
82Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:05:29
83Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:05:41
84Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:46
85Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:58
86Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
87Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:06:02
88Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:06:03
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:05
90Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:06:07
91Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:11
92Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:20
93David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:35
94Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:43
95Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:06:45
96Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:46
97Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:06:49
98Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:55
99Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:56
100Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:58
101Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:01
102Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:04
103Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:07:06
104Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:07:08
105Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:09
106Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:07:13
107Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge0:07:27
108Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:07:28
109Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:49
110Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:07:55
111Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
112Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:07:56
113Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:59
114Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:08:00
115Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:02
116Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:08:21
117Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
118Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:22
119Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:26
120Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:29
121Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:08:32
122Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:41
123Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:45
124Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:47
125Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
126Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:08:52
127Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:55
128Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:08:56
129John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:08:58
130Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
131Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
132Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:09:10
133Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:09:13
134Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:17
135Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:09:26
136Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:43
137Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:09:46
138Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:09:48
139Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:52
140Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:01
141Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:05
142William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:17
143Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:19
144Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:26
145Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
146Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:27
147Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:10:42
148Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:43
149Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:44
150Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:57
151Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
152Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
153Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:11:09
154Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:11:25
155Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:11:33
156Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:34
157Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:52
158Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:11:55
159Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:11:56
160Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:01
161Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:12:02
162Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:17
163Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:12:27
164Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:12:31
165Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:12:34
166Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:13:09
167Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:13:18
168Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:24
169Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:33
170Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:13:34
171Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:35
172Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:13:41
173Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:13:53
174Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:14:10
175Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:14:16
176Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:14:22
177Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:14:25
178Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:14:47
179Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:10
180Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:15:17
181Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:16:49
182Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:17:06
183Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:17:09
184Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:19
185Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:17:31
186Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:34
187Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:17:35
188Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:35
189Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:41
190Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:18:52
191Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:19:03
192Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:19:14
193Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:20:16
194Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:20:39
195Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:21:01
196Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:27:58
197David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:28:19

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano25
3Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge20
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team20
5Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling16
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling16
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank15
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team12
10Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
12Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team10
13Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
15Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
16Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team8
17Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
18Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural7
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
20Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan6
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale5
24Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
25Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
26Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
27Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp4
28Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3
29Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD3
30Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
31Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
32Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia2
33Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
34Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling2
35Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
36Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1
37Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4
6Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia3
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
8Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
9Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
10Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale1
12Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team10
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling17
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank17
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale45
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team123
7Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team130

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team25:44:38
2Sky Procycling0:00:09
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:13
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:15
5Katusha Team0:01:17
6Lampre - ISD0:02:19
7AG2R La Mondiale0:02:20
8Astana Pro Team0:02:46
9Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
10Radioshack - Nissan0:04:14
11Caja Rural0:04:17
12Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:05:42
13Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:05:45
14Liquigas - Cannondale0:05:48
15Garmin - Sharp0:05:55
16BMC Racing Team0:06:49
17Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:07:32
18Lotto Belisol Team0:09:41
19Andalucia0:10:06
20Team Argos - Shimano0:10:55
21FDJ - Big Mat0:12:31
22Orica GreenEdge0:20:13

 

