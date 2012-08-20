Valverde claims photo finish on Eibar
Stage win nets race lead for Movistar captain
Stage 3: Faustino V - Arrate (Eibar)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won stage 3 of the Vuelta a España after a captivating 155km of racing from Faustino V to Eibar’s Alto de Arrate. The win was enough to put the 2009 winner into the overall lead after overnight leader and teammate Jonathan Castroviejo cracked on the lower slopes of the Arrate.
It looked as if Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez had the stage win in the bag, but he let up before the line and Valverde kicked hard, coming past to win by millimeters.
"I knew the Arrate climb, but it had been three years since I had climbed it," Valverde said. "Purito remembered it better since he was this year at the Vuelta al País Vasco, and that helped him win. I was a bit scared, but I knew that I could get past him, he went a bit overconfident, stopped pedaling and I could push to the line. Purito and I equally deserved to win."
"I'm really angry," said Rodriguez. "I lost a stage I was virtually holding in my hands. I knew the profile of the stage, especially I knew in the end I had to stay ahead because of two difficult downhill corners. In fact I was perfect: but in the last 5 meters I stopped pedaling and Valverde passed me for a bunch of millimeters. I expected today the favorite riders to be at the same standard and I have very good feelings about my shape, but in this moment I'm so pissed against myself that I don't really care. I can only think I lost a stage not because I was weaker, but because I was stupid."
While Valverde came away with the day’s honours and the 20-second time bonus, it was Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) who shone brightest with a series of attacks on the final climb. Only Valverde, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Christopher Froome (Team Sky) could handle the Spaniard’s constant accelerations with rest of the GC hopefuls finishing six seconds down.
After three stages Valverde leads with teammate Benat Intxausti 18 seconds adrift. Rodriguez sits a further second back, with Froome at 20 seconds and Contador a further four behind.
Although the fireworks were saved for the finale, in truth the stage was always destined to be aggressive throughout. At just 155 kilometres, and with a hill top finish so early in the grand tour, legs were fresh, egos robust and strategies above optimistic.
And as expected the attacks came early. Philippe Gilbert was part of the early break, aligning with Andrey Zeits (Astana), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Dominique Rollin (FDJ-BigMat), Sergio Carrasco (Andalucia), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) and Markel Irizar (RadioShack-Nissan).
Apart from the absence of a representative from Euskaltel-Euskadi, who were racing on their home roads, the stage was running according to the expected script. The eight riders collaborated evenly enough, building up a healthy buffer as Movistar rode tempo on the front. With Gilbert just 10 seconds from the overall lead as the stage began and with so much still at stake in the race, however, there was little chance of success.
Castroviejo’s overall defence looked destined to end when he joined the majority of his teammates on the front of the peloton in the finale, and with 45 kilometres the gap to the break had been reduced to 2:40. Lotto Belisol, Rabobank, Sky and Omega Pharma-QuickStep all made their intentions clear as the final climb approached, positioning their leaders close to the front as the break’s advantage slipped below a minute, and by the foot of the climb to Arrate, the peloton was together again.
All eyes may have shifted to Contador, his rivals eager to see how his climbing legs would perform after his suspension but it was Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) who initiated the first round of attacks. The Dutch national road champion wasn’t able to forge more than a handful of seconds clear with Contador sending his most trusted lieutenant, Daniel Navarro to the front.
Just like Alpe d’Huez in 2011, Navarro set about his pace duties, his jersey unzipped and flapping in unison with the Basque flags. However, it wasn’t nearly as impressive or successful as Contador would have liked and Navarro swung over with only the slightest damage inflicted on Contador’s rivals.
Realising that he was on the front with more than 7 kilometres to race Contador slowed his cadence, inviting his opposition into making a mistake. No one buckled and Navarro was given enough time to recover and regain his position on the front. Laurens ten Dam was ushered to the front once Navarro finally threw in the towel and while Froome glued himself to Contador’s wheel, Valverde seized an opportunity and attacked.
Defending champion Juan José Cobo (Movistar) was instantly put into difficulty as Contador led the chase.
It appeared the pace would slow once Valverde had been reeled in but Contador had other ideas, using the catch as a launch pad for his first attack.
Only Valverde, Rodriguez and Froome could answer, but with 4 kilometres to go, Contador attacked again. The same three gave chase, with Contador attacking 6 times in all. After each acceleration, his three shadows would slowly reel him in, Froome taking the longest to do so, and with the gradient easing and Contador content to mark Froome in the sprint, it was left to Valverde and Rodriguez to dispute the stage.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:49:37
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:06
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|15
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|16
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|17
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|24
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|28
|Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|30
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|32
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:01:28
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|35
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|38
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|39
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|40
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|42
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|43
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|45
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|48
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|51
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|52
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:02:07
|54
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|55
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|56
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|57
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:31
|61
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|62
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:57
|63
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:00
|65
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:03:11
|66
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:22
|67
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|68
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:23
|70
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|71
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|72
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|73
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|74
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:50
|75
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|76
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|80
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:19
|81
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|82
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|84
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:58
|86
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:00
|87
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|88
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:34
|89
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|90
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|91
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|92
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|94
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|95
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|96
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:05:36
|97
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|98
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|99
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|100
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|101
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|102
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|103
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|104
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:47
|106
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:54
|107
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:06:42
|108
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|109
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|111
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|112
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|114
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|115
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|116
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|122
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|124
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|125
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|126
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|127
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|128
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|129
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|130
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|131
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|132
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|133
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|134
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|135
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|136
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|138
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:59
|139
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|140
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|141
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|142
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|144
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|145
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:45
|146
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:57
|147
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:04
|148
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:07
|149
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:08
|150
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:21
|151
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|152
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:10:04
|153
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|154
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|156
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|158
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|159
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|160
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|161
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|162
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|163
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|164
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|165
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|166
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|167
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:08
|168
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:18
|169
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|170
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|171
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|172
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|173
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|174
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|175
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|176
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|177
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|178
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:11:53
|179
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|180
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|181
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:04
|182
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:14:14
|183
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|184
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:16:22
|185
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|186
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|187
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|188
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|189
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|190
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|191
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|192
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|193
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|194
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|195
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|196
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|197
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|pts
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|14
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|13
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|3
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|11:29:44
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:50
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:01:05
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:28
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:15
|9
|Caja Rural
|0:02:53
|10
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|11
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:03:22
|12
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:31
|13
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:05:01
|14
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:05:10
|15
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:05:31
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:42
|17
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:07:25
|18
|Andalucia
|0:09:08
|19
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:32
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:09:59
|21
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:11:37
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8:46:56
|2
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:20
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:24
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:30
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:33
|10
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:46
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:52
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:59
|13
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:06
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:11
|15
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:12
|16
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|19
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:16
|20
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:27
|21
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|22
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:39
|24
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:45
|25
|Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:49
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:50
|27
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:52
|28
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:53
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:57
|30
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|31
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|34
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:08
|35
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|37
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|38
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:19
|40
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:29
|41
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:34
|43
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:35
|44
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|45
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:58
|46
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:00
|47
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:07
|48
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|49
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:09
|50
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:14
|51
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:17
|52
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:19
|53
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:31
|54
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:33
|55
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:36
|56
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:44
|57
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|58
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45
|59
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:46
|60
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:47
|61
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|62
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:50
|63
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:53
|64
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:03
|65
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:06
|66
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|67
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:23
|68
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:24
|69
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:26
|71
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:04:29
|72
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:31
|73
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:04:35
|74
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:41
|75
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:43
|76
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:45
|77
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:58
|78
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:01
|79
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|80
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:20
|81
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:28
|82
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:29
|83
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:41
|84
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:46
|85
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:58
|86
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|87
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:06:02
|88
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:06:03
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:05
|90
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:06:07
|91
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:11
|92
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:20
|93
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:35
|94
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:43
|95
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:45
|96
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:46
|97
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:06:49
|98
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:55
|99
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:56
|100
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:58
|101
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:01
|102
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:04
|103
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:07:06
|104
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:07:08
|105
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:09
|106
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:07:13
|107
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:07:27
|108
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:07:28
|109
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:49
|110
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:55
|111
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|112
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:07:56
|113
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:59
|114
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:08:00
|115
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:02
|116
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:08:21
|117
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|118
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:22
|119
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:26
|120
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:29
|121
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:08:32
|122
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:41
|123
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:45
|124
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:47
|125
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|126
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:08:52
|127
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:55
|128
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:08:56
|129
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:08:58
|130
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|131
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|132
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:10
|133
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:13
|134
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:17
|135
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:09:26
|136
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:43
|137
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:46
|138
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:48
|139
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:52
|140
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:01
|141
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:05
|142
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:17
|143
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:19
|144
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:26
|145
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|146
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:27
|147
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:10:42
|148
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:43
|149
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:44
|150
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:57
|151
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|152
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:11:09
|154
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:11:25
|155
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:11:33
|156
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:34
|157
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:52
|158
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:11:55
|159
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:11:56
|160
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:01
|161
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:12:02
|162
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:17
|163
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:12:27
|164
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:12:31
|165
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:12:34
|166
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:13:09
|167
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:13:18
|168
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:24
|169
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:33
|170
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:13:34
|171
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:35
|172
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:41
|173
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:13:53
|174
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:14:10
|175
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:14:16
|176
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:22
|177
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:14:25
|178
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:14:47
|179
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:10
|180
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:15:17
|181
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:16:49
|182
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:17:06
|183
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:09
|184
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:19
|185
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:17:31
|186
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:34
|187
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:17:35
|188
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:35
|189
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:41
|190
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:18:52
|191
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:03
|192
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:19:14
|193
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:20:16
|194
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:20:39
|195
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:21:01
|196
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:58
|197
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:28:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|25
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|20
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|15
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|10
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|13
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|15
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|16
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|17
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|18
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|7
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|20
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|24
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|25
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|26
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|27
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|28
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|29
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|3
|30
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|31
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|32
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|33
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|35
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|36
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|37
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|6
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|8
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|9
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|10
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|12
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|17
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|123
|7
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|130
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|25:44:38
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:15
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:01:17
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:19
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:20
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:46
|9
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|10
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:04:14
|11
|Caja Rural
|0:04:17
|12
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:05:42
|13
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:05:45
|14
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:05:48
|15
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:55
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:49
|17
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:07:32
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:41
|19
|Andalucia
|0:10:06
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:10:55
|21
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:12:31
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:13
