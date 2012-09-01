Vuelta a España: Rodriguez beats Contador in Ancares
Katusha climber extends race lead
Stage 14: Palas de Rei - Puerto de Ancares
Vuelta a España leader Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) showed that he can cope with longer climbs just as well as short and steep ones when he won the first of three consecutive summit finishes with a blistering final kick that carried him clear of Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) on the Puerto de Ancares.
This had seemed an unlikely scenario when Contador attacked 2km from the finish and opened up what appeared to be an unassailable advantage. The Saxo Bank leader distanced a group containing Rodríguez, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Dani Moreno (Katusha), with Sky's Chris Froome struggling to get on terms just behind these three.
Froome, though, has shown several times this year that he should never be counted out in the high mountains. With little more than a kilometre to go, he accelerated up to and then past Rodríguez and Valverde. However, he quickly began to lose momentum, having seemingly given all he had left.
Rodríguez countered the Briton's attack, then accelerated away in pursuit of Contador, who was also having problems maintaining his pace on the 13% ramps leading up to the line. The Katusha leader got back up to his rival with 500m remaining, only to see Contador jump past him again. But this was the final throw of the dice by the 2008 Vuelta champion. Rodríguez quickly got back on to his wheel, then produced a devastating final surge that sealed the stage win and the 12-second time bonus that went with it.
Rodríguez's victory pushed his overall lead out to 22 seconds over Contador, with Froome and Valverde now tied at 1:41 and looking less likely to challenge for the two top places overall. Just as important for Rodríguez was the psychological blow he delivered to Contador, who is not used to being chased down in the mountains and looked distinctly rattled when approached by the press at the finish.
Despite holding the lead and having three stage wins to his credit, Rodríguez continues to portray himself as the underdog to Contador. "I'm not the big favourite. I'm just taking each stage as it comes, but there are still lots of stages and passes before we reach Madrid," he said at the finish. "The standings are still very tight, so I don't feel like I've won anything yet."
Rodríguez admitted that the pace Saxo Bank had set during the day had taken its toll, saying he expects there to be "a massacre" if that pace continues in the days ahead. "The Polish guy [Majka] set a very hard rhythm and I said to myself, ‘If we continue at this pace I'm not going to reach the top.' What happened was that everyone else thought the same and we had to slow down a bit. If we hadn't, I wouldn't have got there."
Clarke takes mountains jersey
There had already been a flurry of attacks when the break of the day formed after 19km. There were 16 riders in it, including four-time Vuelta mountains winner David Moncoutié (Cofidis) and Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Clarke, who is having the race of his career with a stage win already to his credit. Crucially for Rodríguez and Valverde, they had teammates in there as well in the shape of
Alberto Losada (Katusha) and Javi Moreno (Movistar).
That meant the onus was on Saxo Bank and Sky to police the break and prevent it from getting too much of an advantage on what was a relatively short stage. Contador's team were happy to do this, never letting the 16 escapees get much more than three minutes ahead as they rollercoastered through the verdant Asturian countryside.
Moncoutié took the points on the first of the day's five categorised climbs, but finished third on the next three, which were all won by Clarke, with Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) taking second on each occasion. On the last of those four climbs, the first-category Alto Folgueiras de Aigas, the break began to split apart, as the Saxo Bank-led peloton closed in behind.
Saxo's Bruno Pires did a long stint of pace-making on this pass, which lined out the peloton behind. Or at least it did until Contador punctured towards the summit and had to stop to get a front wheel from Jesús Hernández. This allowed everyone to regroup and gave the remaining breakaways a bit more of a cushion as they chased over the summit and down towards the foot of the final ascent.
Losada goes alone
On the drop down towards the Ancares, Alberto Losada eased clear of his breakaway companions and started up the final climb with a lead of almost two minutes on the peloton, which was still being driven along by Contador's teammates. Contador, who had sat third wheel on the previous climb, dropped back to sit behind Rodríguez and Valverde as Saxo's Rafal Majka, Sergio Paulinho and Dani Navarro raised the pace significantly.
What had been a group more than 40-strong lined out and then split, with fifth-placed Robert Gesink (Rabobank) one of the first to be dropped. Majka produced a series of astounding efforts, the last of which saw him accelerate away off the front of the red jersey group with his team leader Contador right on his wheel. Launched perfectly by Majka, Contador got a decent gap, but Valverde closed it down, with Katusha duo Rodríguez and Dani Moreno joining them. All four riders then came up to and past the fading Losada.
Valverde pressed on, with Contador joining him. Rodríguez also closed the gap, but took longer to do so. Was he struggling or pacing himself? Contador attacked again with 2.7km remaining as if looking for an answer to this question. Once again, though, Valverde and Rodríguez came up to him, and for a few moments none of them seemed to know what to do until Moreno came up to them and began to set the pace. Garmin-Sharp's Andrew Talansky also tagged on to this elite group, which steadily edged away from Froome.
Two kilometres from home, Contador unleashed his biggest attack so far, scorching clear as, finally, no one was able to follow. On so many occasions in the past, "El Pistolero" would have gone on to celebrate in traditional fashion after such an attack. But once again he was unable to hold off the turbo-charged Rodríguez, who showed in finishing second at the Giro d'Italia that he's now less likely to struggle on the longer climbs.
The scene is set for another epic duel between the pair at the historic Lagos de Covadonga summit finish on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4:10:28
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:05
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:38
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:44
|7
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:56
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|9
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|11
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:26
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:51
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:19
|17
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|18
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|22
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:57
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:10
|24
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|26
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:23
|27
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|28
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:31
|29
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:38
|30
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:45
|31
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:47
|32
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:08
|33
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:23
|34
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|35
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:52
|36
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:34
|37
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:05:39
|38
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:46
|40
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:00
|42
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|43
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:11
|44
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:38
|45
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:41
|46
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:08:59
|47
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:09:49
|48
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|50
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|51
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:10:48
|52
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:04
|53
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:58
|54
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|56
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|57
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|62
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|65
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|66
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|67
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:12:18
|68
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:34
|69
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:44
|70
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:13:18
|71
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:14:08
|72
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:58
|74
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|75
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:15:11
|77
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:17:32
|78
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|80
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|81
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|83
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|84
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|87
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|88
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|90
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|91
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:39
|93
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:18:37
|94
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:32
|95
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|96
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|98
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:57
|101
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:22:07
|102
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:23:14
|103
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:24:18
|104
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|107
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|108
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:24:39
|109
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:31
|110
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|111
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|112
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|114
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|116
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|117
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|118
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|120
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|123
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|124
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|125
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|126
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|127
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|128
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|130
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|131
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|132
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|134
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|136
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|137
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|138
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|139
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|140
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|141
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|142
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|144
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|146
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|147
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|148
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|149
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|151
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|152
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|155
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|157
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|158
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|159
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|160
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|161
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|162
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|163
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|164
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|165
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|166
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|167
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|168
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|169
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|170
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|171
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|172
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|173
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:25:57
|174
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:59
|175
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:21
|176
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:27
|177
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:26:35
|178
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|179
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:26:40
|180
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|181
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:26:47
|182
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:27:41
|183
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:27:43
|DNS
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNS
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|20
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|7
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|10
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|5
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|12:36:07
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:33
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:53
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|5
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:02:52
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:03:18
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:06
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|9
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:10:35
|10
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:11:16
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:12:28
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:12:35
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:24
|14
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:15:08
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17:48
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:22:42
|17
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:30:17
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:32:33
|19
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:35:56
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|0:38:35
|21
|Andalucia
|0:42:40
|22
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:52:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|53:06:33
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:22
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:41
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:16
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:51
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:06:13
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:34
|10
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:16
|11
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:26
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:48
|13
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:18
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:09:26
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:32
|16
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:42
|17
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:28
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:33
|19
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:34
|20
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:23
|21
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:12:41
|22
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:02
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:13
|24
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:52
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:56
|26
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:16:35
|27
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:17:15
|28
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:17:53
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:19:23
|30
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:01
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:22:27
|32
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:34
|33
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:24
|34
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:25:15
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:20
|36
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:06
|37
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:30:00
|38
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:32:21
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:34:06
|40
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:34:16
|41
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:35:31
|42
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:36:21
|43
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:38:32
|44
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:49
|45
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:26
|46
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:44:17
|47
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:46:49
|48
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:46:50
|49
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:47:08
|50
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:47:50
|51
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:47:58
|52
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:09
|53
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:48:54
|54
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:49:10
|55
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:49:22
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:38
|57
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:28
|58
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:39
|59
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:53:14
|60
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:07
|61
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:21
|62
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:55:13
|63
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:55:46
|64
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:57:43
|65
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:58:19
|66
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:59:03
|67
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:59:41
|68
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:00:38
|69
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:01:04
|70
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:19
|71
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:02:07
|72
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:03:39
|73
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:04:02
|74
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:04:57
|75
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1:08:21
|76
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:09:03
|77
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:10:31
|78
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:10:51
|79
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:11:13
|80
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:17
|81
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:21
|82
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:11:59
|83
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:12:08
|84
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:12:18
|85
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:56
|86
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:13:52
|87
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:14:19
|88
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|1:14:20
|89
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:15:06
|90
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:15:16
|91
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:16:39
|92
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:26
|93
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:19:03
|94
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:19:07
|95
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:20:25
|96
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:31
|97
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1:22:51
|98
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:23:18
|99
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|1:23:42
|100
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:23:43
|101
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:24:46
|102
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:24:58
|103
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:25:20
|104
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:25:26
|105
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:25:27
|106
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:26:38
|107
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:26:43
|108
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:26:51
|109
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:27:04
|110
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:27:52
|111
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:28:31
|112
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:29:06
|113
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:29:20
|114
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:29:42
|115
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:30:15
|116
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:30:36
|117
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1:31:00
|118
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:31:44
|119
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:07
|120
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:32:34
|121
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:32:50
|122
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|1:32:52
|123
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:33:06
|124
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:33:09
|125
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|1:33:35
|126
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|1:34:56
|127
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:35:20
|128
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:35:26
|129
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:36:27
|130
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:36:57
|131
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:37:21
|132
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|1:38:04
|133
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|134
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|1:38:20
|135
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:38:56
|136
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:55
|137
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:40:44
|138
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|139
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:41:43
|140
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:42:00
|141
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:42:12
|142
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|1:42:34
|143
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:42:50
|144
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:43:05
|145
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:43:34
|146
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:44:14
|147
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|1:45:15
|148
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:46:53
|149
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:46:54
|150
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:47:06
|151
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:47:38
|152
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:00
|153
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:48:42
|154
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:49:24
|155
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1:49:28
|156
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:49:59
|157
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:50:51
|158
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:50:57
|159
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:51:04
|160
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:51:47
|161
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|1:55:02
|162
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:55:25
|163
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|1:55:59
|164
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:56:36
|165
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:56:57
|166
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1:57:51
|167
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:58:07
|168
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:58:08
|169
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:00:17
|170
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:00:29
|171
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:01:24
|172
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:16
|173
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:02:17
|174
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:05:50
|175
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|2:08:22
|176
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:09:38
|177
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2:11:41
|178
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|2:16:30
|179
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:20:20
|180
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|2:25:01
|181
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|2:28:02
|182
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|2:30:03
|183
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:03:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|144
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|112
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|106
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|66
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|9
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|54
|10
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|49
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|44
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|38
|15
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|32
|18
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|32
|19
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|20
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|28
|22
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|27
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|26
|24
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|26
|25
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|25
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|27
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|24
|28
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|29
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|23
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|31
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|21
|32
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|33
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|34
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|35
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|36
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|37
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|38
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|39
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|15
|40
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|41
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|42
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|43
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|44
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|45
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|46
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|11
|47
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|48
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|49
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|50
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|51
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|52
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|53
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|54
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|55
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|56
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|8
|57
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|58
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|59
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|60
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|61
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|62
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|63
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|64
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|65
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|66
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|67
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|5
|68
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|69
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|70
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|71
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|72
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|73
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|74
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|75
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|76
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|77
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|78
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|79
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|80
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|81
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|82
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2
|83
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|84
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|85
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|86
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|87
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|88
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1
|89
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|90
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|91
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|34
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|23
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|14
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|7
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|9
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|12
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|13
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|14
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|15
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|16
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|17
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|21
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|22
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3
|23
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|26
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|27
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|28
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|29
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|30
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|31
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|32
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|33
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|34
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|10
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|44
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|80
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|85
|9
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|93
|10
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|99
|11
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|107
|12
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|108
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|111
|14
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|119
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|138
|18
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|138
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|139
|20
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|161
|21
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|206
|22
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|208
|23
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|214
|24
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|218
|25
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|220
|26
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|232
|27
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|241
|28
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|243
|29
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|270
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|159:01:48
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:16
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:05:08
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:05:31
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:39
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:10
|7
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:57
|8
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:23:58
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:25:43
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:30:55
|11
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:31:51
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:33:41
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:46:12
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:57:25
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|1:07:19
|16
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|1:11:05
|17
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|1:16:59
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:35:15
|19
|FDJ - Big Mat
|1:49:47
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|2:20:44
|21
|Andalucia
|2:22:28
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|2:32:00
