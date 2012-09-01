Image 1 of 37 Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R) after the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 37 Andrew Talansky stopped the clock 44 seconds down on Rodriguez, taking sixth on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 37 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) held onto the leader's jersey in Ancares (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 37 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had a bottle with his name on it (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 37 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) got the better of Contador on Puerto de Ancares (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 37 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) lost some ground on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 37 Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana finished in a remote part of the country where bears and wolves still thrive (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 37 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the group of favourites (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 37 Three Spaniards: Valverde, Rodriguez and Contador at the head of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 37 Valverde closes down the final breakaway by Losada (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 37 Contador gets ready to make his move (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 37 Albergo Contador attacks on the climb to Ancares (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 37 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 37 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gained time on Contador to lead by 22 seconds overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 37 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 37 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 37 BMC's Alessandro Ballan leads the big breakaway on the Vuelta stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 37 Alberto Contador at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 37 Alberto Contador launched his move with 2km to go on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 37 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) at the start of the Vuelta stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 37 Alberto Contador tried to gain time on the climb to Ancares (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 37 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 37 Nicolas Roche (AG2R) had another top ride to Ancares (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 37 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 37 Igor Anton (Euskaltel) held onto his place in the top ten (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 37 Chris Froome (Sky) is starting to fade in this year's race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 37 Chris Froome (Sky) on the final climb of stage 14 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 37 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) climbing on stage 14 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 37 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) climbing on stage 14 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 37 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on his way to his third stage win in this year's Vuelta (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 37 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) climbs to victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 37 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) finished second on stage 14 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 37 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in red (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 37 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) extends his overall lead in the Vuelta after 14 stages (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 37 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) has been the best climber in the race so far (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 37 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) wins stage 14 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 37 Yannick Eijssen leads Steve Morabito (Image credit: Sirotti)

Vuelta a España leader Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) showed that he can cope with longer climbs just as well as short and steep ones when he won the first of three consecutive summit finishes with a blistering final kick that carried him clear of Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) on the Puerto de Ancares.

This had seemed an unlikely scenario when Contador attacked 2km from the finish and opened up what appeared to be an unassailable advantage. The Saxo Bank leader distanced a group containing Rodríguez, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Dani Moreno (Katusha), with Sky's Chris Froome struggling to get on terms just behind these three.

Froome, though, has shown several times this year that he should never be counted out in the high mountains. With little more than a kilometre to go, he accelerated up to and then past Rodríguez and Valverde. However, he quickly began to lose momentum, having seemingly given all he had left.

Rodríguez countered the Briton's attack, then accelerated away in pursuit of Contador, who was also having problems maintaining his pace on the 13% ramps leading up to the line. The Katusha leader got back up to his rival with 500m remaining, only to see Contador jump past him again. But this was the final throw of the dice by the 2008 Vuelta champion. Rodríguez quickly got back on to his wheel, then produced a devastating final surge that sealed the stage win and the 12-second time bonus that went with it.

Rodríguez's victory pushed his overall lead out to 22 seconds over Contador, with Froome and Valverde now tied at 1:41 and looking less likely to challenge for the two top places overall. Just as important for Rodríguez was the psychological blow he delivered to Contador, who is not used to being chased down in the mountains and looked distinctly rattled when approached by the press at the finish.

Despite holding the lead and having three stage wins to his credit, Rodríguez continues to portray himself as the underdog to Contador. "I'm not the big favourite. I'm just taking each stage as it comes, but there are still lots of stages and passes before we reach Madrid," he said at the finish. "The standings are still very tight, so I don't feel like I've won anything yet."

Rodríguez admitted that the pace Saxo Bank had set during the day had taken its toll, saying he expects there to be "a massacre" if that pace continues in the days ahead. "The Polish guy [Majka] set a very hard rhythm and I said to myself, ‘If we continue at this pace I'm not going to reach the top.' What happened was that everyone else thought the same and we had to slow down a bit. If we hadn't, I wouldn't have got there."

Clarke takes mountains jersey

There had already been a flurry of attacks when the break of the day formed after 19km. There were 16 riders in it, including four-time Vuelta mountains winner David Moncoutié (Cofidis) and Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Clarke, who is having the race of his career with a stage win already to his credit. Crucially for Rodríguez and Valverde, they had teammates in there as well in the shape of

Alberto Losada (Katusha) and Javi Moreno (Movistar).

That meant the onus was on Saxo Bank and Sky to police the break and prevent it from getting too much of an advantage on what was a relatively short stage. Contador's team were happy to do this, never letting the 16 escapees get much more than three minutes ahead as they rollercoastered through the verdant Asturian countryside.

Moncoutié took the points on the first of the day's five categorised climbs, but finished third on the next three, which were all won by Clarke, with Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) taking second on each occasion. On the last of those four climbs, the first-category Alto Folgueiras de Aigas, the break began to split apart, as the Saxo Bank-led peloton closed in behind.

Saxo's Bruno Pires did a long stint of pace-making on this pass, which lined out the peloton behind. Or at least it did until Contador punctured towards the summit and had to stop to get a front wheel from Jesús Hernández. This allowed everyone to regroup and gave the remaining breakaways a bit more of a cushion as they chased over the summit and down towards the foot of the final ascent.

Losada goes alone

On the drop down towards the Ancares, Alberto Losada eased clear of his breakaway companions and started up the final climb with a lead of almost two minutes on the peloton, which was still being driven along by Contador's teammates. Contador, who had sat third wheel on the previous climb, dropped back to sit behind Rodríguez and Valverde as Saxo's Rafal Majka, Sergio Paulinho and Dani Navarro raised the pace significantly.

What had been a group more than 40-strong lined out and then split, with fifth-placed Robert Gesink (Rabobank) one of the first to be dropped. Majka produced a series of astounding efforts, the last of which saw him accelerate away off the front of the red jersey group with his team leader Contador right on his wheel. Launched perfectly by Majka, Contador got a decent gap, but Valverde closed it down, with Katusha duo Rodríguez and Dani Moreno joining them. All four riders then came up to and past the fading Losada.

Valverde pressed on, with Contador joining him. Rodríguez also closed the gap, but took longer to do so. Was he struggling or pacing himself? Contador attacked again with 2.7km remaining as if looking for an answer to this question. Once again, though, Valverde and Rodríguez came up to him, and for a few moments none of them seemed to know what to do until Moreno came up to them and began to set the pace. Garmin-Sharp's Andrew Talansky also tagged on to this elite group, which steadily edged away from Froome.

Two kilometres from home, Contador unleashed his biggest attack so far, scorching clear as, finally, no one was able to follow. On so many occasions in the past, "El Pistolero" would have gone on to celebrate in traditional fashion after such an attack. But once again he was unable to hold off the turbo-charged Rodríguez, who showed in finishing second at the Giro d'Italia that he's now less likely to struggle on the longer climbs.

The scene is set for another epic duel between the pair at the historic Lagos de Covadonga summit finish on Sunday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4:10:28 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:05 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:13 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:35 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:38 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:44 7 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:56 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:04 9 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 11 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:01:26 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:01:51 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:56 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 16 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:19 17 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 18 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 22 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:57 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:03:10 24 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:19 26 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:23 27 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:25 28 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:31 29 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:38 30 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:45 31 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:03:47 32 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:08 33 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:23 34 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:04:28 35 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:52 36 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:34 37 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:05:39 38 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:46 40 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:00 42 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:37 43 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:07:11 44 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:38 45 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:41 46 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:08:59 47 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:09:49 48 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 50 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 51 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 0:10:48 52 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:04 53 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:11:58 54 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 56 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 57 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 61 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 62 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 64 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 65 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 66 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 67 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:12:18 68 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:34 69 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:44 70 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:13:18 71 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:14:08 72 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 73 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:58 74 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 75 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:15:11 77 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:17:32 78 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 79 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 80 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 81 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 83 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 84 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 85 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 86 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 87 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 88 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 90 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 91 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 92 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:39 93 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:18:37 94 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:19:32 95 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 96 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 98 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 99 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:57 101 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:22:07 102 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:23:14 103 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:24:18 104 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 107 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 108 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:24:39 109 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:31 110 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 111 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 112 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 114 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 116 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 117 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 118 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 120 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 121 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 122 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 123 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 124 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 125 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 126 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 127 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 128 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 130 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 131 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 132 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 133 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 134 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 135 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 136 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 137 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 138 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 139 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 140 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 141 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 142 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 144 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 145 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 146 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 147 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 148 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 149 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 150 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 151 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 152 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 154 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 155 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 156 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 157 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 158 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 159 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 160 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 161 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 162 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 163 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 164 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 165 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 166 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 167 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 168 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 169 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 170 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 171 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 172 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 173 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:25:57 174 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:25:59 175 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:21 176 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:27 177 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:26:35 178 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 179 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:26:40 180 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 181 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 0:26:47 182 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:27:41 183 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:27:43 DNS Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNS Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 20 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 14 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 7 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 9 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2

Sprint 1 - Sarria, km 51,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Sprint 2 - Murias, km. 137 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Mountain - Alto de Castro (Cat. 3) km. 34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain - Alto de Vilaesteva (Cat. 2) km. 71 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain - Alto de O Lago (Cat. 3) km. 90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain - Alto Folgueiras de Aigas (Cat. 1) km. 126 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 10 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 5 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain - Puerto de Ancares (Cat. 3) km. 149 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 12:36:07 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:33 3 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:53 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:36 5 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:02:52 6 Movistar Team 0:03:18 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:06 8 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:09 9 Radioshack - Nissan 0:10:35 10 Garmin - Sharp 0:11:16 11 Lampre - ISD 0:12:28 12 Caja Rural 0:12:35 13 BMC Racing Team 0:14:24 14 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:15:08 15 Astana Pro Team 0:17:48 16 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:22:42 17 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:30:17 18 Lotto Belisol Team 0:32:33 19 FDJ - Big Mat 0:35:56 20 Orica Greenedge 0:38:35 21 Andalucia 0:42:40 22 Team Argos - Shimano 0:52:18

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 53:06:33 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:22 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:41 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:16 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:07 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:51 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:06:13 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:34 10 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:16 11 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:08:26 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:08:48 13 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:18 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:09:26 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:32 16 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:42 17 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:28 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:33 19 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:10:34 20 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:23 21 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:12:41 22 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:02 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:13 24 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:15:52 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:56 26 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:16:35 27 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:17:15 28 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:17:53 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:19:23 30 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:01 31 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:22:27 32 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:34 33 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:24 34 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:25:15 35 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:26:20 36 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:28:06 37 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:30:00 38 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:32:21 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:34:06 40 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:34:16 41 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:35:31 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:36:21 43 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:38:32 44 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:38:49 45 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:43:26 46 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:44:17 47 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:46:49 48 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:46:50 49 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:47:08 50 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:47:50 51 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:47:58 52 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:48:09 53 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:48:54 54 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:49:10 55 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:49:22 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:50:38 57 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:51:28 58 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:52:39 59 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:53:14 60 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:54:07 61 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:21 62 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:55:13 63 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:55:46 64 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:57:43 65 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:58:19 66 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:59:03 67 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:59:41 68 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:00:38 69 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 1:01:04 70 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:01:19 71 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:07 72 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:03:39 73 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:04:02 74 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:04:57 75 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1:08:21 76 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:09:03 77 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:10:31 78 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:10:51 79 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:11:13 80 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:17 81 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:21 82 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:11:59 83 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 1:12:08 84 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:12:18 85 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:56 86 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:13:52 87 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:14:19 88 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 1:14:20 89 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 1:15:06 90 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:15:16 91 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 1:16:39 92 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:18:26 93 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 1:19:03 94 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:19:07 95 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:20:25 96 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:22:31 97 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1:22:51 98 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:23:18 99 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 1:23:42 100 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 1:23:43 101 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:24:46 102 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:24:58 103 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:25:20 104 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:25:26 105 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1:25:27 106 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:26:38 107 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:26:43 108 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:26:51 109 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:27:04 110 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:27:52 111 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 1:28:31 112 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:29:06 113 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:29:20 114 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:29:42 115 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:30:15 116 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:30:36 117 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1:31:00 118 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:31:44 119 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:32:07 120 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:32:34 121 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1:32:50 122 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 1:32:52 123 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 1:33:06 124 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:33:09 125 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 1:33:35 126 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 1:34:56 127 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:35:20 128 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:35:26 129 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:36:27 130 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:36:57 131 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:37:21 132 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 1:38:04 133 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 134 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 1:38:20 135 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:38:56 136 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:55 137 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:40:44 138 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 139 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:41:43 140 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 1:42:00 141 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 1:42:12 142 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 1:42:34 143 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:42:50 144 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:43:05 145 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:43:34 146 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:44:14 147 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 1:45:15 148 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:46:53 149 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:46:54 150 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 1:47:06 151 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 1:47:38 152 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:00 153 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:48:42 154 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:49:24 155 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1:49:28 156 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:49:59 157 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:50:51 158 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:50:57 159 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:51:04 160 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:51:47 161 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 1:55:02 162 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:55:25 163 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 1:55:59 164 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:56:36 165 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:56:57 166 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1:57:51 167 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:58:07 168 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:58:08 169 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2:00:17 170 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:00:29 171 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:01:24 172 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:02:16 173 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2:02:17 174 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 2:05:50 175 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 2:08:22 176 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2:09:38 177 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2:11:41 178 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 2:16:30 179 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2:20:20 180 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 2:25:01 181 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 2:28:02 182 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 2:30:03 183 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3:03:17

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 144 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 122 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 112 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 106 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 66 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 55 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 9 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 54 10 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 49 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 44 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 44 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 14 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 38 15 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 32 18 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 32 19 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 20 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 30 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 28 22 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 27 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 26 24 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 26 25 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 25 26 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 27 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 24 28 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 29 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 23 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 31 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 21 32 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 21 33 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 34 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 35 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 36 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 37 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 38 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 39 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 15 40 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 41 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 42 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 43 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 44 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 12 45 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 46 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 11 47 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 48 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 49 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 50 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 10 51 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 10 52 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 53 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 10 54 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 55 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 56 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 8 57 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 58 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 59 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 60 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 61 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 62 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 63 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 64 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 6 65 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 66 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 6 67 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 5 68 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 69 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 4 70 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 4 71 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 72 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 73 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 74 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 75 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 76 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 77 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 78 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 79 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 80 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 81 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 82 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2 83 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2 84 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 85 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 1 86 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 87 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 88 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 1 89 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1 90 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 91 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 34 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 23 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 23 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 14 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 7 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 9 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 12 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 13 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 5 14 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 15 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 4 16 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 4 17 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 3 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 19 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 3 21 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 22 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3 23 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 26 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 28 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 1 30 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1 31 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 32 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 33 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 34 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 10 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 39 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 44 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 80 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 85 9 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 93 10 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 99 11 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 107 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 108 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 111 14 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 119 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 138 18 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 138 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 139 20 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 161 21 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 206 22 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 208 23 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 214 24 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 218 25 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 220 26 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 232 27 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 241 28 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 243 29 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 270