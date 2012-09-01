Trending

Vuelta a España: Rodriguez beats Contador in Ancares

Katusha climber extends race lead

Image 1 of 37

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R) after the stage

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R) after the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 37

Andrew Talansky stopped the clock 44 seconds down on Rodriguez, taking sixth on the stage

Andrew Talansky stopped the clock 44 seconds down on Rodriguez, taking sixth on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 37

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) held onto the leader's jersey in Ancares

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) held onto the leader's jersey in Ancares
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 37

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had a bottle with his name on it

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had a bottle with his name on it
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 37

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) got the better of Contador on Puerto de Ancares

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) got the better of Contador on Puerto de Ancares
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 37

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) lost some ground on the climb

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) lost some ground on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 37

Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana finished in a remote part of the country where bears and wolves still thrive

Stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana finished in a remote part of the country where bears and wolves still thrive
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 37

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the group of favourites

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the group of favourites
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 37

Three Spaniards: Valverde, Rodriguez and Contador at the head of the race

Three Spaniards: Valverde, Rodriguez and Contador at the head of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 37

Valverde closes down the final breakaway by Losada

Valverde closes down the final breakaway by Losada
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 37

Contador gets ready to make his move

Contador gets ready to make his move
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 37

Albergo Contador attacks on the climb to Ancares

Albergo Contador attacks on the climb to Ancares
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 37

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the stage

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 37

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gained time on Contador to lead by 22 seconds overall

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gained time on Contador to lead by 22 seconds overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 37

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 37

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 37

BMC's Alessandro Ballan leads the big breakaway on the Vuelta stage 14

BMC's Alessandro Ballan leads the big breakaway on the Vuelta stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 37

Alberto Contador at the start

Alberto Contador at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 37

Alberto Contador launched his move with 2km to go on the climb

Alberto Contador launched his move with 2km to go on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 37

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) at the start of the Vuelta stage 14

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) at the start of the Vuelta stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 37

Alberto Contador tried to gain time on the climb to Ancares

Alberto Contador tried to gain time on the climb to Ancares
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 37

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 37

Nicolas Roche (AG2R) had another top ride to Ancares

Nicolas Roche (AG2R) had another top ride to Ancares
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 37

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 37

Igor Anton (Euskaltel) held onto his place in the top ten

Igor Anton (Euskaltel) held onto his place in the top ten
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 37

Chris Froome (Sky) is starting to fade in this year's race

Chris Froome (Sky) is starting to fade in this year's race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 37

Chris Froome (Sky) on the final climb of stage 14

Chris Froome (Sky) on the final climb of stage 14
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 37

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) climbing on stage 14 of the Vuelta

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) climbing on stage 14 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 37

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) climbing on stage 14 of the Vuelta

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) climbing on stage 14 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 37

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on his way to his third stage win in this year's Vuelta

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on his way to his third stage win in this year's Vuelta
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 37

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) climbs to victory

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) climbs to victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 37

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) finished second on stage 14

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) finished second on stage 14
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 37

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in red

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in red
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 37

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) extends his overall lead in the Vuelta after 14 stages

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) extends his overall lead in the Vuelta after 14 stages
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 37

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) has been the best climber in the race so far

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) has been the best climber in the race so far
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 37

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) wins stage 14 of the Vuelta

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) wins stage 14 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 37

Yannick Eijssen leads Steve Morabito

Yannick Eijssen leads Steve Morabito
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Vuelta a España leader Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) showed that he can cope with longer climbs just as well as short and steep ones when he won the first of three consecutive summit finishes with a blistering final kick that carried him clear of Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) on the Puerto de Ancares.

This had seemed an unlikely scenario when Contador attacked 2km from the finish and opened up what appeared to be an unassailable advantage. The Saxo Bank leader distanced a group containing Rodríguez, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Dani Moreno (Katusha), with Sky's Chris Froome struggling to get on terms just behind these three.

Froome, though, has shown several times this year that he should never be counted out in the high mountains. With little more than a kilometre to go, he accelerated up to and then past Rodríguez and Valverde. However, he quickly began to lose momentum, having seemingly given all he had left.

Rodríguez countered the Briton's attack, then accelerated away in pursuit of Contador, who was also having problems maintaining his pace on the 13% ramps leading up to the line. The Katusha leader got back up to his rival with 500m remaining, only to see Contador jump past him again. But this was the final throw of the dice by the 2008 Vuelta champion. Rodríguez quickly got back on to his wheel, then produced a devastating final surge that sealed the stage win and the 12-second time bonus that went with it.

Rodríguez's victory pushed his overall lead out to 22 seconds over Contador, with Froome and Valverde now tied at 1:41 and looking less likely to challenge for the two top places overall. Just as important for Rodríguez was the psychological blow he delivered to Contador, who is not used to being chased down in the mountains and looked distinctly rattled when approached by the press at the finish.

Despite holding the lead and having three stage wins to his credit, Rodríguez continues to portray himself as the underdog to Contador. "I'm not the big favourite. I'm just taking each stage as it comes, but there are still lots of stages and passes before we reach Madrid," he said at the finish. "The standings are still very tight, so I don't feel like I've won anything yet."

Rodríguez admitted that the pace Saxo Bank had set during the day had taken its toll, saying he expects there to be "a massacre" if that pace continues in the days ahead. "The Polish guy [Majka] set a very hard rhythm and I said to myself, ‘If we continue at this pace I'm not going to reach the top.' What happened was that everyone else thought the same and we had to slow down a bit. If we hadn't, I wouldn't have got there."

Clarke takes mountains jersey

There had already been a flurry of attacks when the break of the day formed after 19km. There were 16 riders in it, including four-time Vuelta mountains winner David Moncoutié (Cofidis) and Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Clarke, who is having the race of his career with a stage win already to his credit. Crucially for Rodríguez and Valverde, they had teammates in there as well in the shape of
Alberto Losada (Katusha) and Javi Moreno (Movistar).

That meant the onus was on Saxo Bank and Sky to police the break and prevent it from getting too much of an advantage on what was a relatively short stage. Contador's team were happy to do this, never letting the 16 escapees get much more than three minutes ahead as they rollercoastered through the verdant Asturian countryside.

Moncoutié took the points on the first of the day's five categorised climbs, but finished third on the next three, which were all won by Clarke, with Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) taking second on each occasion. On the last of those four climbs, the first-category Alto Folgueiras de Aigas, the break began to split apart, as the Saxo Bank-led peloton closed in behind.

Saxo's Bruno Pires did a long stint of pace-making on this pass, which lined out the peloton behind. Or at least it did until Contador punctured towards the summit and had to stop to get a front wheel from Jesús Hernández. This allowed everyone to regroup and gave the remaining breakaways a bit more of a cushion as they chased over the summit and down towards the foot of the final ascent.

Losada goes alone

On the drop down towards the Ancares, Alberto Losada eased clear of his breakaway companions and started up the final climb with a lead of almost two minutes on the peloton, which was still being driven along by Contador's teammates. Contador, who had sat third wheel on the previous climb, dropped back to sit behind Rodríguez and Valverde as Saxo's Rafal Majka, Sergio Paulinho and Dani Navarro raised the pace significantly.

What had been a group more than 40-strong lined out and then split, with fifth-placed Robert Gesink (Rabobank) one of the first to be dropped. Majka produced a series of astounding efforts, the last of which saw him accelerate away off the front of the red jersey group with his team leader Contador right on his wheel. Launched perfectly by Majka, Contador got a decent gap, but Valverde closed it down, with Katusha duo Rodríguez and Dani Moreno joining them. All four riders then came up to and past the fading Losada.

Valverde pressed on, with Contador joining him. Rodríguez also closed the gap, but took longer to do so. Was he struggling or pacing himself? Contador attacked again with 2.7km remaining as if looking for an answer to this question. Once again, though, Valverde and Rodríguez came up to him, and for a few moments none of them seemed to know what to do until Moreno came up to them and began to set the pace. Garmin-Sharp's Andrew Talansky also tagged on to this elite group, which steadily edged away from Froome.

Two kilometres from home, Contador unleashed his biggest attack so far, scorching clear as, finally, no one was able to follow. On so many occasions in the past, "El Pistolero" would have gone on to celebrate in traditional fashion after such an attack. But once again he was unable to hold off the turbo-charged Rodríguez, who showed in finishing second at the Giro d'Italia that he's now less likely to struggle on the longer climbs.

The scene is set for another epic duel between the pair at the historic Lagos de Covadonga summit finish on Sunday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4:10:28
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:05
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:13
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:35
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:38
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:44
7Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:56
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:04
9Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
11Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:26
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:51
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:56
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
16Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:19
17Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
18Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
22Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:02:57
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:10
24Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:19
26Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:23
27Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:25
28Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:31
29Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:38
30Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:45
31Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:03:47
32Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:08
33Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:04:23
34Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:04:28
35Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:52
36Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:34
37Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:05:39
38Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:46
40Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
41Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:00
42Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:37
43Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:07:11
44Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:38
45Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:41
46Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:08:59
47Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:09:49
48Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
49Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
50Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
51Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:10:48
52David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:04
53Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:11:58
54Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
56Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
57Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
61Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
62Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
65Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
66Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
67Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:12:18
68Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:34
69Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:44
70Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:13:18
71Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:14:08
72Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
73Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:58
74Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
75Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
76Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:15:11
77Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:17:32
78Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
79Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
80Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
81Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
82Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
83Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
84Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
85Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
86Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
87Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
88Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
90Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
91Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:39
93Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:18:37
94Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:19:32
95Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
96Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
98Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
99Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:57
101Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:22:07
102Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:23:14
103Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:24:18
104Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
105Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
106Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
107Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
108Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:24:39
109Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:31
110Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
111Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
112Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
114Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
116Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
117Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
118Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
120Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
121Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
122Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
123David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
124Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
125Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
126Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
127Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
128Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
129Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
130Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
131Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
132Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
133Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
134Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
135Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
136Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
137Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
138Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
139Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
140Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
141Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
142Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
144Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
145Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
146Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
147Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
148Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
149Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
150Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
151Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
152Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
154Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
155Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
156Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
157Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
158Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
159Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
160Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
161Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
162Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
163Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
164Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
165Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
166John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
167Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
168Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
169Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
170Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
171Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
172William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
173Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:25:57
174Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:25:59
175Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:21
176Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:27
177Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:26:35
178Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
179Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:26:40
180Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
181Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:26:47
182Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:27:41
183Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:27:43
DNSJose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNSJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFOlivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team25pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank20
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team14
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling12
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
7Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
9Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team7
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2

Sprint 1 - Sarria, km 51,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Sprint 2 - Murias, km. 137
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Mountain - Alto de Castro (Cat. 3) km. 34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain - Alto de Vilaesteva (Cat. 2) km. 71
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge5pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain - Alto de O Lago (Cat. 3) km. 90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain - Alto Folgueiras de Aigas (Cat. 1) km. 126
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge10pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
5Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain - Puerto de Ancares (Cat. 3) km. 149
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team3pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team12:36:07
2Sky Procycling0:00:33
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:53
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:36
5Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:02:52
6Movistar Team0:03:18
7AG2R La Mondiale0:08:06
8Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:09
9Radioshack - Nissan0:10:35
10Garmin - Sharp0:11:16
11Lampre - ISD0:12:28
12Caja Rural0:12:35
13BMC Racing Team0:14:24
14Liquigas - Cannondale0:15:08
15Astana Pro Team0:17:48
16Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:22:42
17Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:30:17
18Lotto Belisol Team0:32:33
19FDJ - Big Mat0:35:56
20Orica Greenedge0:38:35
21Andalucia0:42:40
22Team Argos - Shimano0:52:18

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team53:06:33
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:22
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:41
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:16
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:07
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:51
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:06:13
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:34
10Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:16
11Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:08:26
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:08:48
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:18
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:09:26
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:32
16Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:42
17Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:28
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:33
19Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:10:34
20Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:23
21Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:12:41
22Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:02
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:13
24Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:15:52
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:56
26Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:16:35
27Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:15
28Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:17:53
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:19:23
30Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:01
31Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:22:27
32Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:34
33Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:24
34Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:25:15
35Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:26:20
36Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:28:06
37Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:30:00
38Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:32:21
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:34:06
40Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:34:16
41Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:35:31
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:36:21
43Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:38:32
44Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:38:49
45Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:26
46Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:44:17
47Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:46:49
48Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:46:50
49Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:47:08
50Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:47:50
51Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:47:58
52Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:48:09
53Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:48:54
54Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:49:10
55Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:49:22
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:50:38
57Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:51:28
58Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:52:39
59Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:53:14
60Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:54:07
61Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:21
62Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:55:13
63Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:55:46
64Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:57:43
65Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:58:19
66Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:59:03
67Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:59:41
68Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team1:00:38
69Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan1:01:04
70Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:01:19
71Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:02:07
72Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:03:39
73Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:04:02
74Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:04:57
75Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano1:08:21
76Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:09:03
77Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:10:31
78Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:10:51
79Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:11:13
80Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:17
81Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:21
82Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:11:59
83David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural1:12:08
84Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:12:18
85Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:56
86Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:13:52
87Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:14:19
88Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia1:14:20
89Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan1:15:06
90Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:15:16
91Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team1:16:39
92Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:18:26
93Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1:19:03
94Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:19:07
95Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:20:25
96Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:22:31
97Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team1:22:51
98Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:23:18
99Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia1:23:42
100Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan1:23:43
101Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1:24:46
102Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:24:58
103Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:25:20
104Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:25:26
105Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1:25:27
106Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:26:38
107Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:26:43
108Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:26:51
109Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:27:04
110Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:27:52
111Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat1:28:31
112Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:29:06
113David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:29:20
114Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:29:42
115Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:30:15
116Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:30:36
117Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1:31:00
118Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:31:44
119Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:32:07
120Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:32:34
121Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1:32:50
122Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia1:32:52
123Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team1:33:06
124Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:33:09
125Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano1:33:35
126Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team1:34:56
127Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:35:20
128Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:35:26
129Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:36:27
130Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:36:57
131John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:37:21
132Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano1:38:04
133Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
134Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp1:38:20
135Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:38:56
136Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:55
137Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:40:44
138Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
139William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:41:43
140Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan1:42:00
141Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team1:42:12
142Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia1:42:34
143Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:42:50
144Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:43:05
145Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:43:34
146Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:44:14
147Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia1:45:15
148Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:46:53
149Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:46:54
150Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge1:47:06
151Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat1:47:38
152Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:00
153Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:48:42
154Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:49:24
155Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1:49:28
156Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:49:59
157Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:50:51
158Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:50:57
159Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:51:04
160Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:51:47
161Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia1:55:02
162Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:55:25
163Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling1:55:59
164Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:56:36
165Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:56:57
166Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1:57:51
167Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team1:58:07
168Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:58:08
169Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2:00:17
170Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:00:29
171Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:01:24
172Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:02:16
173Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2:02:17
174Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge2:05:50
175Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural2:08:22
176Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2:09:38
177Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2:11:41
178Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural2:16:30
179Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2:20:20
180Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia2:25:01
181Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia2:28:02
182Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano2:30:03
183Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3:03:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team144pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team122
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano112
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank106
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling91
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan66
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team55
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale55
9Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge54
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team49
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge44
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale44
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team39
14Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling38
15Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi37
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team32
17Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp32
18Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge32
19Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
20Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team30
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD28
22Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team27
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team26
24Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team26
25Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team25
26Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep25
27Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural24
28Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale23
29Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan23
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
31Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling21
32Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale21
33Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
34Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
35Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
36Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
37Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
38Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
39Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team15
40Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
41Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
42Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
43Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
44Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia12
45Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
46Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD11
47Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
48Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling10
49Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling10
50Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team10
51Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp10
52Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
53Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural10
54Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
55Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
56Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia8
57Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
58Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
59Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
60Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
61Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
62Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
63Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
64Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team6
65Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
66Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan6
67Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team5
68Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
69Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia4
70Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4
71Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
72Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
73Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
74Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
75Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
76Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
77Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
78Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
79Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
80Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
81Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
82Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2
83Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
84Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
85Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan1
86Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
87Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
88Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1
89Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1
90Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
91Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge34pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team23
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team23
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank14
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
7Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
9David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
10Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling7
12Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
13Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural5
14Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
15Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia4
16Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia4
17Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
19Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale3
21Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
22Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3
23Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
26Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
28Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1
30Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1
31Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
32Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
33Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
34Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank10
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling19
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale39
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team44
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team80
8Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge85
9Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural93
10Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team99
11Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne107
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep108
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team111
14Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne113
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan119
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team119
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank138
18Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge138
19Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep139
20Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team161
21Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia206
22Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team208
23Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team214
24Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia218
25Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia220
26Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team232
27Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia241
28Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural243
29Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team270

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team159:01:48
2Sky Procycling0:01:16
3Katusha Team0:05:08
4Movistar Team0:05:31
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:39
6AG2R La Mondiale0:10:10
7Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:57
8Radioshack - Nissan0:23:58
9Lampre - ISD0:25:43
10Astana Pro Team0:30:55
11Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:31:51
12Caja Rural0:33:41
13Garmin - Sharp0:46:12
14BMC Racing Team0:57:25
15Omega Pharma - Quickstep1:07:19
16Liquigas - Cannondale1:11:05
17Cofidis, le credit en ligne1:16:59
18Lotto Belisol Team1:35:15
19FDJ - Big Mat1:49:47
20Team Argos - Shimano2:20:44
21Andalucia2:22:28
22Orica Greenedge2:32:00

 

