Degenkolb sprints to stage 7 victory at the Vuelta a Espana

Rodriguez keeps red leader's jersey

Image 1 of 22

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) triumphs in stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 22

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) grabs a drink

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 3 of 22

Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 4 of 22

John John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) has proved to be the fastest sprinter in his year's Vuelta

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 5 of 22

John John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) takes his third stage of this year's Vuelta

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 6 of 22

John John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) takes his third stage of this year's Vuelta

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 7 of 22

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 8 of 22

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 9 of 22

John John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) on the podium

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 10 of 22

The Vacansoleil team cool down

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 11 of 22

The day's break were caught, setting up another close sprint finish

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 12 of 22

Contador and Rodriguez cross the line together

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 13 of 22

Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) misses out on the stage win

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 14 of 22

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 15 of 22

The final dash to the line in stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 16 of 22

Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 17 of 22

Benatti (RadioShack-Nissan) at the start of stage 7 of the Vuelta

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 18 of 22

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 19 of 22

Nicholas Roche (AG2R) before the start of stage 7

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 20 of 22

Rafael Valls Ferri (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 21 of 22

Euskaltel get their bottles ready

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 22 of 22

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start of stage 7

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) turned on the speed on the Motorland Aragon, winning the mass sprint of the seventh stage of the Vuelta a Espana. Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge) were second and third on the race track.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) easily held on to his overall lead, tucked safely in the midst of the field. There was one change in the top of the GC, as Rigoberto Uran of Sky lost over a minute and dropped from fourth to fifteenth overall.

It was the third sprint victory in three sprint finishes for Degenkolb and brought his season total of wins up to nine. "It's really crazy because I think no one expected me to win three stages on the Vuelta," said Degenkolb, according to Eurosport. "Today it was a big fight but we showed a lot of confidence from the beginning by riding on the front and bringing back the break."

"I have so many thanks for the boys - they made such a big effort," he said, after what he described as the most difficult of his three stage wins.

The stage was marked by a long breakaway, with Pablo Lechuga (Andalucia), Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) getting away very soon after the start. The latter two were caught with only 15km left to go.

Four men in the lead

The break group of the day formed only minutes after a sharp start. Pablo Lechuga (Andalucia), Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) were the lucky ones on this seventh stage.

They posed no threat at all, since Lechuga was the highest ranked of the small group, at 26:10 down. But this was one of the few stages where the sprinters would have a chance, and Degenkolb was hungry for a third stage win, so his Argos-Shimano team took over the chase work. His teammates held the gap steady at around the five-minute mark.

The other sprinters' teams moved up to help, as the stage went on. Sky and RadioShack joined in the work, and the gap started coming down, so that it was only just above two minutes with 53km to go.

With some 55km to go, there was a crash in the midst of the field, with Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Sharp) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) hitting the pavement. Both continued on their way, although Martin's bike needed quite a bit of work first.

As the gap dropped to the 1:30 mark, the co-ordination amongst the four leaders dwindled. The two Spanish riders struggled at times to hang on to the other two.

With 29km to go and a gap of only 1:06, Rabon turned on his speed. Lechuga was the first to be dropped, and Lindeman and Aramendia fought over who would chase. The three finally came together again. Lindeman was the next to take off, but he, too, was unable to stay alone in the lead.

The Belgian took off again at 20km and got a 20-second gap, but by then it was too late. The trio had already started looking back over their shoulders at the onrushing peloton. Aramendia finally had to fall back, but with 15km, Rabon and Lindeman were caught as well.

A large crash in the middle of the field with about 12km to go split things up. Fortunately all the riders involved were able to get up and going again.

At the 5km marker, the teams of the top favourites moved to the front, to bring their leaders safely to the safety of the three-kilometer limit. Sky led the field on to the race track - a nice, wide road with a smooth surface.

Sky had not only second-ranked Chris Froome in its ranks, but also sprinter Ben Swift, and the British team led the sweep around the track. So fast in fact, that its riders were able to open a small gap temporarily. Degenkolb's Argos teammates quickly countered that danger.

The young German didn't find it so easy this time. Blocked in at first, he had to fight to get to the front and then turned on his speed to claim yet another win. Viviani did all he could, but ended up only pounding his bike in frustration over his second place. Sky's sprinter Swift was only 10th, after all the team's lead work.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano3:48:30
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
7Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
12Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
13Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:02
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
16Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
18Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
19Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
21Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
22Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
25Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
30Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
31Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
32Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
33Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
36Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
41Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
42Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
43William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
44Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
45Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
46Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
47Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
48Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
49Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
50Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
52Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
53Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
54Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
55Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
56Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
57Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:00:13
58Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
59Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
61Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:18
62Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:19
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
64Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
65Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:33
66Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
67Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
68Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:36
70Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
71Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:00:37
72Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
73Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
74Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
75Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
76Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
77Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
79Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:45
80Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:00:51
81Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
82Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
83Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
84Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
85Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
86Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
87Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:57
88Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:03
89Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:09
90Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:11
91Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
92Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:32
93Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
94Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
95Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
96Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
98Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
99Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
100Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
101Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
102Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
103Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
105Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
106Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
107Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
108Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
109Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
112Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
113Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
114Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:46
115Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:01:47
116Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:02:19
117Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:02:21
118Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
119Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
120Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
121Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
122Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
123Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
124Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
125Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
126David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
127Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
128Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:02:31
129Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
130Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:38
131Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
132Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
133Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
134Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
135Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
136Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
137Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
138Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:58
139Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:20
140Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:03:38
141Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
142Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
143Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
144Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
145Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
146Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
147Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
148Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
149Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
150Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
151Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
152Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
153Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
154Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
155Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
156Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
157Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
158Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
159Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
161Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
162Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:55
163Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
164Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
165Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
166Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
167Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:05:44
168Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
169Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
170Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
171Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
172John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
173Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:06:36
174Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
175Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:03
176Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
177Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:07:18
178Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
179Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
180David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
181Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
182Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
183Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
184Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
185Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
186Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
187Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
188Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
189Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:21
190Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:09:32
191Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
192Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:10:11
193Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
194Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:36

Sprint 1 - Caspe, 119km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia4pts
2Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint 2 - Alcañiz, 146.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint 3 - Alcañiz - Motorland Aragón, 164.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano25pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale20
3Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge16
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan12
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team10
7Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling6
11Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
12Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
13Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale11:25:34
2Orica GreenEdge
3Movistar Team
4Sky Procycling
5Liquigas-Cannondale
6Rabobank Cycling Team
7Radioshack-Nissan
8Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9FDJ-Big Mat
10Argos-Shimano
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:02
12Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
13Garmin - Sharp0:00:13
14Astana Pro Team
15Lotto Belisol Team0:00:33
16Katusha Team0:00:41
17Lampre - ISD0:00:49
18Team Saxo Bank / Tinkoff Bank0:01:20
19Caja Rural0:01:37
20Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:02
21BMC Racing Team0:03:23
22Andalucia0:04:44

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team25:53:04
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:10
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:36
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:54
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:12
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:17
9Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:34
10Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:39
11Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:45
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:06
14Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:09
16Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
17Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
18Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:02:30
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:02:34
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:48
22Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:02:51
23Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:52
24Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:59
25Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:29
26Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:04:35
27Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:04:42
28Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:47
29Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:02
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:04
31Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:10
32Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:18
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:06:57
34Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:36
35Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:37
36Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:44
37Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:00
38Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:08:44
39Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:09:22
40Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:09:30
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:45
42Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:55
43Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:11:05
44Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:10
45Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:11:51
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:12:17
47Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:13:14
48Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:17
49Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:13:23
50Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:13:45
51Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:14:00
52Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:07
53Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:52
54Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:13
55Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:28
56Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:41
57Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:56
58John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:12
59Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:32
60Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:44
61Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:17:54
62Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:56
63Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:18:04
64Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:19:00
65Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:19:16
66Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:19:25
67Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:19:31
68Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:19:48
69Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:03
70Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:20:39
71Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:21:10
72Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:21:26
73Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:36
74David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:22:03
75Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:22:10
76Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:22:20
77Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:25
78Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:22:38
79Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:40
80Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:23:39
81Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:24:35
82Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:25:24
83Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:26:01
84Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:26:15
85Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:35
86Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:27:00
87Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:27:19
88Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:26
89Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:27:28
90Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:27:53
91Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:28:36
92Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:28:45
93Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:28:56
94Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:29:28
95Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:29:32
96Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:29:42
97Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:29:47
98Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:09
99Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:31:25
100Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:31:37
101Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:40
102Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:05
103Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
104Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:32:14
105Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:32:31
106Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:37
107Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:57
108Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:33:05
109Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:33:20
110Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:33:38
111Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:33:40
112Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:34:05
113Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:18
114Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:34:34
115Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:34:46
116Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:35:03
117Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:35:08
118Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:35:12
119Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:35:37
120Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:35:38
121Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge0:35:48
122David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:36:25
123Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:37:02
124Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:37:27
125Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:37:33
126Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:37:42
127Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:37:43
128Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:37:44
129Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:37:46
130Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:37:51
131Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:37:53
132John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:38:15
133Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:38:22
134Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:38:38
135Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:39:03
136Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:39:47
137Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:40:20
138Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:41:31
139Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:41:47
140Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:41:48
141Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:42:08
142Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:42:12
143Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:42:26
144Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:42:57
145Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:00
146Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:43:18
147Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
148Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:43:20
149William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:43:30
150Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:43:37
151Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:38
152Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:41
153Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:43:44
154Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:43:55
155Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:44:03
156Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:44:07
157Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:44:10
158Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:44:12
159Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:45:01
160Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:45:02
161Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:45:19
162Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:45:27
163Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:46:04
164Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:46:06
165Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:46:34
166Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:46:35
167Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:46:39
168Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:47:09
169Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:47:32
170Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:47:40
171Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:04
172Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:48:17
173Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:48:27
174Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:49:32
175Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:50:38
176Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:50:42
177Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:50:49
178Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:50:53
179Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:51:49
180Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:52:10
181Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:52:16
182Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:52:33
183Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:52:38
184Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:52:58
185Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:53:04
186Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:54:03
187Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
188Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:54:25
189Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:54:40
190Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:57:10
191Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:57:15
192Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:58:02
193Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:01:28
194Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1:02:43
195Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1:04:49
196Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:08:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano76pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale47
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team45
4Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge45
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team41
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan38
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling37
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team34
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge30
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank30
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat28
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale26
13Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling24
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale21
15Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
16Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
18Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
19Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
20Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
21Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team12
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
25Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural12
26Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
27Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia10
28Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
29Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan10
30Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team10
31Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
32Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
33Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
34Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
35Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
37Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
38Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team8
39Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
40Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team8
41Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD7
42Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
43Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
44Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp7
45Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan6
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team6
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
49Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling5
50Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team5
51Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
52Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural5
53Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia4
54Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
55Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4
56Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
57Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
58Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
59Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
60Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD3
61Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
62Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
63Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
64Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
65Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
66Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2
67Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan1
68Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1
69Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1
70Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge16pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team11
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
4Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team9
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
8Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4
11Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia4
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
13Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia3
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
18Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
19Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
20Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
21Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team9pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling18
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank23
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale32
6Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural63
7Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team78
8Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne87
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team97
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge103
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep107
12Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team137
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team144
14Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia158
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team181
16Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia219
17Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team251
18Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural266

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling77:03:47
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:09
3AG2R La Mondiale0:03:38
4Astana Pro Team0:04:10
5Movistar Team0:04:34
6Katusha Team0:05:06
7Lampre - ISD0:05:14
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:27
9Radioshack-Nissan0:05:31
10Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:11:02
11Caja Rural0:11:31
12Team Saxo Bank / Tinkoff Bank0:18:00
13Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:18:04
14Garmin - Sharp0:23:20
15Lotto Belisol Team0:25:20
16Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:25:37
17BMC Racing Team0:28:42
18Argos-Shimano0:29:39
19Liquigas-Cannondale0:34:43
20FDJ-Big Mat0:43:52
21Andalucia0:57:50
22Orica GreenEdge1:19:25

