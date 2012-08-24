Image 1 of 22 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) triumphs in stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 22 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) grabs a drink (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 3 of 22 Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 4 of 22 John John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) has proved to be the fastest sprinter in his year's Vuelta (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 5 of 22 John John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) takes his third stage of this year's Vuelta (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 6 of 22 John John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) takes his third stage of this year's Vuelta (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 7 of 22 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 8 of 22 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 9 of 22 John John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) on the podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 10 of 22 The Vacansoleil team cool down (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 11 of 22 The day's break were caught, setting up another close sprint finish (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 12 of 22 Contador and Rodriguez cross the line together (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 13 of 22 Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) misses out on the stage win (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 14 of 22 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 22 The final dash to the line in stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 22 Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 17 of 22 Benatti (RadioShack-Nissan) at the start of stage 7 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 18 of 22 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 19 of 22 Nicholas Roche (AG2R) before the start of stage 7 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 20 of 22 Rafael Valls Ferri (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 21 of 22 Euskaltel get their bottles ready (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 22 of 22 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start of stage 7 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) turned on the speed on the Motorland Aragon, winning the mass sprint of the seventh stage of the Vuelta a Espana. Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge) were second and third on the race track.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) easily held on to his overall lead, tucked safely in the midst of the field. There was one change in the top of the GC, as Rigoberto Uran of Sky lost over a minute and dropped from fourth to fifteenth overall.

It was the third sprint victory in three sprint finishes for Degenkolb and brought his season total of wins up to nine. "It's really crazy because I think no one expected me to win three stages on the Vuelta," said Degenkolb, according to Eurosport. "Today it was a big fight but we showed a lot of confidence from the beginning by riding on the front and bringing back the break."

"I have so many thanks for the boys - they made such a big effort," he said, after what he described as the most difficult of his three stage wins.

The stage was marked by a long breakaway, with Pablo Lechuga (Andalucia), Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) getting away very soon after the start. The latter two were caught with only 15km left to go.

Four men in the lead

The break group of the day formed only minutes after a sharp start. Pablo Lechuga (Andalucia), Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) were the lucky ones on this seventh stage.

They posed no threat at all, since Lechuga was the highest ranked of the small group, at 26:10 down. But this was one of the few stages where the sprinters would have a chance, and Degenkolb was hungry for a third stage win, so his Argos-Shimano team took over the chase work. His teammates held the gap steady at around the five-minute mark.

The other sprinters' teams moved up to help, as the stage went on. Sky and RadioShack joined in the work, and the gap started coming down, so that it was only just above two minutes with 53km to go.

With some 55km to go, there was a crash in the midst of the field, with Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Sharp) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) hitting the pavement. Both continued on their way, although Martin's bike needed quite a bit of work first.

As the gap dropped to the 1:30 mark, the co-ordination amongst the four leaders dwindled. The two Spanish riders struggled at times to hang on to the other two.

With 29km to go and a gap of only 1:06, Rabon turned on his speed. Lechuga was the first to be dropped, and Lindeman and Aramendia fought over who would chase. The three finally came together again. Lindeman was the next to take off, but he, too, was unable to stay alone in the lead.

The Belgian took off again at 20km and got a 20-second gap, but by then it was too late. The trio had already started looking back over their shoulders at the onrushing peloton. Aramendia finally had to fall back, but with 15km, Rabon and Lindeman were caught as well.

A large crash in the middle of the field with about 12km to go split things up. Fortunately all the riders involved were able to get up and going again.

At the 5km marker, the teams of the top favourites moved to the front, to bring their leaders safely to the safety of the three-kilometer limit. Sky led the field on to the race track - a nice, wide road with a smooth surface.

Sky had not only second-ranked Chris Froome in its ranks, but also sprinter Ben Swift, and the British team led the sweep around the track. So fast in fact, that its riders were able to open a small gap temporarily. Degenkolb's Argos teammates quickly countered that danger.

The young German didn't find it so easy this time. Blocked in at first, he had to fight to get to the front and then turned on his speed to claim yet another win. Viviani did all he could, but ended up only pounding his bike in frustration over his second place. Sky's sprinter Swift was only 10th, after all the team's lead work.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 3:48:30 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:00:02 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 16 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 21 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 22 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 30 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 31 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 33 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 36 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 38 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 41 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 42 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 43 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 44 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 45 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 46 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 47 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 48 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 49 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 50 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 52 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 53 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 54 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 56 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 57 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:13 58 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 59 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 61 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:18 62 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:19 63 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 64 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 65 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:33 66 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 67 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 68 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:36 70 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 71 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:00:37 72 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 73 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:41 74 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 75 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 76 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 77 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 79 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:45 80 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:00:51 81 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 83 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 84 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 85 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 86 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 87 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:57 88 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:03 89 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:09 90 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:11 91 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:32 93 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38 94 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 95 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 96 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 99 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 100 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 101 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 102 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 103 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 104 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 105 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 106 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 107 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 108 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 109 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 113 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 114 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:46 115 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:47 116 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:19 117 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:21 118 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 119 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 120 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 121 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 122 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 123 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 124 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 125 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 126 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 127 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 128 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:02:31 129 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 130 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:38 131 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 132 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 133 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 134 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 135 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 136 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 137 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 138 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:58 139 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:03:20 140 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:03:38 141 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 142 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 143 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 144 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 145 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 146 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 147 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 148 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 149 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 150 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 151 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 152 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 153 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 154 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 155 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 156 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 157 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 158 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 159 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 161 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 162 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:55 163 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 164 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 165 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 166 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 167 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:44 168 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 169 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 170 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 171 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 172 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 173 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:06:36 174 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 175 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:03 176 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 177 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:07:18 178 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 179 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 180 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 181 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 182 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 183 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 184 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 185 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 186 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 187 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 188 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 189 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:21 190 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:09:32 191 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 192 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:10:11 193 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 194 Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:36

Sprint 1 - Caspe, 119km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 4 pts 2 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 2 - Alcañiz, 146.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 3 - Alcañiz - Motorland Aragón, 164.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 25 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 16 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 12 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 7 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 11 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 12 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 11:25:34 2 Orica GreenEdge 3 Movistar Team 4 Sky Procycling 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Radioshack-Nissan 8 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 FDJ-Big Mat 10 Argos-Shimano 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:02 12 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 13 Garmin - Sharp 0:00:13 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:33 16 Katusha Team 0:00:41 17 Lampre - ISD 0:00:49 18 Team Saxo Bank / Tinkoff Bank 0:01:20 19 Caja Rural 0:01:37 20 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:02 21 BMC Racing Team 0:03:23 22 Andalucia 0:04:44

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 25:53:04 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:36 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:54 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:12 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:17 9 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:34 10 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:39 11 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:45 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 13 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:06 14 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:09 16 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 17 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 18 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:02:30 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:32 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:02:34 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:48 22 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:02:51 23 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:52 24 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:59 25 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:29 26 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:04:35 27 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:04:42 28 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:47 29 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:02 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:04 31 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:10 32 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:18 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:06:57 34 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:36 35 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:37 36 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:44 37 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:00 38 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:08:44 39 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:09:22 40 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:09:30 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:45 42 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:55 43 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:11:05 44 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:10 45 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:11:51 46 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:12:17 47 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:13:14 48 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:17 49 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:13:23 50 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:13:45 51 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:14:00 52 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:07 53 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:52 54 Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:13 55 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:28 56 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:41 57 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:56 58 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:12 59 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:32 60 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:17:44 61 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:17:54 62 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:56 63 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:18:04 64 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:19:00 65 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:19:16 66 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:19:25 67 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:19:31 68 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:19:48 69 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:03 70 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:20:39 71 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:21:10 72 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:26 73 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:21:36 74 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:22:03 75 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:22:10 76 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:22:20 77 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:25 78 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:22:38 79 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:40 80 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:23:39 81 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:24:35 82 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:25:24 83 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:26:01 84 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:26:15 85 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:35 86 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:27:00 87 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:27:19 88 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:26 89 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:27:28 90 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:27:53 91 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:28:36 92 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:28:45 93 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:28:56 94 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:29:28 95 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:29:32 96 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:29:42 97 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:29:47 98 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:09 99 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:31:25 100 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:31:37 101 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:40 102 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:05 103 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 104 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:32:14 105 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:32:31 106 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:37 107 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:57 108 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:33:05 109 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:33:20 110 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:33:38 111 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:33:40 112 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:34:05 113 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:34:18 114 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:34:34 115 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:34:46 116 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:35:03 117 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:35:08 118 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:35:12 119 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:35:37 120 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:35:38 121 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 0:35:48 122 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:36:25 123 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:37:02 124 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:37:27 125 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:37:33 126 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 0:37:42 127 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:37:43 128 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:37:44 129 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:37:46 130 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:37:51 131 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:37:53 132 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:38:15 133 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:38:22 134 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:38:38 135 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:39:03 136 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:39:47 137 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:40:20 138 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:41:31 139 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:41:47 140 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:41:48 141 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:42:08 142 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:42:12 143 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:42:26 144 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:42:57 145 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:00 146 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:43:18 147 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 148 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:43:20 149 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:43:30 150 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:43:37 151 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:38 152 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:41 153 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:43:44 154 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:43:55 155 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:44:03 156 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:44:07 157 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:44:10 158 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:44:12 159 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:45:01 160 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:45:02 161 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:45:19 162 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:45:27 163 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:46:04 164 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:46:06 165 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:46:34 166 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:46:35 167 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:46:39 168 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:47:09 169 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:47:32 170 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:47:40 171 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:04 172 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:48:17 173 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:48:27 174 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:49:32 175 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:50:38 176 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:50:42 177 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:50:49 178 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:50:53 179 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 0:51:49 180 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:52:10 181 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:52:16 182 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:52:33 183 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:52:38 184 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 0:52:58 185 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:53:04 186 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:54:03 187 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 188 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:54:25 189 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:54:40 190 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:57:10 191 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:57:15 192 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:58:02 193 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:01:28 194 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1:02:43 195 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1:04:49 196 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:08:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 76 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 45 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 45 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 41 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 38 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 37 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 34 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 30 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 30 11 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 28 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 26 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 16 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 18 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 19 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 20 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 21 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 12 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 25 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 12 26 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 27 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 10 28 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 29 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 10 30 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 10 31 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 32 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 33 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 34 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 35 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 37 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 38 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 8 39 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 40 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 8 41 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 7 42 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 43 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 44 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 7 45 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 6 47 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 6 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 49 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 5 50 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 5 51 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 52 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 5 53 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 4 54 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 55 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 4 56 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 57 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 58 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 59 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 60 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 3 61 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 62 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 63 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2 64 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 65 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 66 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2 67 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 1 68 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1 69 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 1 70 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 16 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 11 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 4 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 9 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 8 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 11 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 4 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 13 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 3 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 18 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 19 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 20 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 21 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 9 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 23 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 32 6 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 63 7 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 8 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 87 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 97 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 103 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 107 12 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 144 14 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 158 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 181 16 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 219 17 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 251 18 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 266