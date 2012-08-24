Degenkolb sprints to stage 7 victory at the Vuelta a Espana
Rodriguez keeps red leader's jersey
Stage 7: Huesca - Alcañiz (Motorland Aragón)
John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) turned on the speed on the Motorland Aragon, winning the mass sprint of the seventh stage of the Vuelta a Espana. Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge) were second and third on the race track.
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) easily held on to his overall lead, tucked safely in the midst of the field. There was one change in the top of the GC, as Rigoberto Uran of Sky lost over a minute and dropped from fourth to fifteenth overall.
It was the third sprint victory in three sprint finishes for Degenkolb and brought his season total of wins up to nine. "It's really crazy because I think no one expected me to win three stages on the Vuelta," said Degenkolb, according to Eurosport. "Today it was a big fight but we showed a lot of confidence from the beginning by riding on the front and bringing back the break."
"I have so many thanks for the boys - they made such a big effort," he said, after what he described as the most difficult of his three stage wins.
The stage was marked by a long breakaway, with Pablo Lechuga (Andalucia), Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) getting away very soon after the start. The latter two were caught with only 15km left to go.
Four men in the lead
The break group of the day formed only minutes after a sharp start. Pablo Lechuga (Andalucia), Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) were the lucky ones on this seventh stage.
They posed no threat at all, since Lechuga was the highest ranked of the small group, at 26:10 down. But this was one of the few stages where the sprinters would have a chance, and Degenkolb was hungry for a third stage win, so his Argos-Shimano team took over the chase work. His teammates held the gap steady at around the five-minute mark.
The other sprinters' teams moved up to help, as the stage went on. Sky and RadioShack joined in the work, and the gap started coming down, so that it was only just above two minutes with 53km to go.
With some 55km to go, there was a crash in the midst of the field, with Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Sharp) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) hitting the pavement. Both continued on their way, although Martin's bike needed quite a bit of work first.
As the gap dropped to the 1:30 mark, the co-ordination amongst the four leaders dwindled. The two Spanish riders struggled at times to hang on to the other two.
With 29km to go and a gap of only 1:06, Rabon turned on his speed. Lechuga was the first to be dropped, and Lindeman and Aramendia fought over who would chase. The three finally came together again. Lindeman was the next to take off, but he, too, was unable to stay alone in the lead.
The Belgian took off again at 20km and got a 20-second gap, but by then it was too late. The trio had already started looking back over their shoulders at the onrushing peloton. Aramendia finally had to fall back, but with 15km, Rabon and Lindeman were caught as well.
A large crash in the middle of the field with about 12km to go split things up. Fortunately all the riders involved were able to get up and going again.
At the 5km marker, the teams of the top favourites moved to the front, to bring their leaders safely to the safety of the three-kilometer limit. Sky led the field on to the race track - a nice, wide road with a smooth surface.
Sky had not only second-ranked Chris Froome in its ranks, but also sprinter Ben Swift, and the British team led the sweep around the track. So fast in fact, that its riders were able to open a small gap temporarily. Degenkolb's Argos teammates quickly countered that danger.
The young German didn't find it so easy this time. Blocked in at first, he had to fight to get to the front and then turned on his speed to claim yet another win. Viviani did all he could, but ended up only pounding his bike in frustration over his second place. Sky's sprinter Swift was only 10th, after all the team's lead work.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|3:48:30
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:02
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|21
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|22
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|23
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|30
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|31
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|38
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|41
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|42
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|44
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|47
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|48
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|50
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|52
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|53
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|54
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|56
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|57
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:13
|58
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|59
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|61
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:18
|62
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:19
|63
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|64
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:33
|66
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|68
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:36
|70
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|71
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:37
|72
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|74
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|75
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|76
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|77
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|79
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|80
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:51
|81
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|83
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|84
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|86
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|87
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:57
|88
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:03
|89
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:09
|90
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|91
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|93
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|94
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|95
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|96
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|99
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|100
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|101
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|102
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|103
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|105
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|106
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|107
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|108
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|109
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|111
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|113
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|114
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:46
|115
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:47
|116
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:19
|117
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:21
|118
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|120
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|121
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|125
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|126
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|127
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|128
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:02:31
|129
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|130
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|131
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|132
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|134
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|135
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|136
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|137
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|138
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:58
|139
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:20
|140
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:03:38
|141
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|142
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|143
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|144
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|145
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|146
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|147
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|148
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|149
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|150
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|151
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|153
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|154
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|155
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|158
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|159
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|161
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|162
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:55
|163
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|164
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|165
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|166
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|167
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:44
|168
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|169
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|170
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|171
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|172
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|173
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:06:36
|174
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|175
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:03
|176
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|177
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:07:18
|178
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|179
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|180
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|181
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|182
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|183
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|184
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|185
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|186
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|187
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|188
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|189
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:21
|190
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:32
|191
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|192
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:10:11
|193
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|194
|Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|pts
|2
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|16
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|12
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|7
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|11
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|12
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:25:34
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Radioshack-Nissan
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|Argos-Shimano
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:02
|12
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:13
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:33
|16
|Katusha Team
|0:00:41
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:49
|18
|Team Saxo Bank / Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:20
|19
|Caja Rural
|0:01:37
|20
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:02
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:23
|22
|Andalucia
|0:04:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|25:53:04
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:10
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:36
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:17
|9
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:39
|11
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|12
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|13
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:06
|14
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:09
|16
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|17
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|18
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:30
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:02:34
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:48
|22
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:51
|23
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:52
|24
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:59
|25
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:29
|26
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|27
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:04:42
|28
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:47
|29
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:02
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:04
|31
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:10
|32
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:18
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:06:57
|34
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:36
|35
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:37
|36
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:44
|37
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:00
|38
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:08:44
|39
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:09:22
|40
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:30
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:45
|42
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:55
|43
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:11:05
|44
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:10
|45
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:11:51
|46
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:12:17
|47
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:14
|48
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:17
|49
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:23
|50
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:13:45
|51
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:14:00
|52
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:07
|53
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:52
|54
|Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:13
|55
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:28
|56
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:41
|57
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:56
|58
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:12
|59
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:32
|60
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:17:44
|61
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:17:54
|62
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:56
|63
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:18:04
|64
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:00
|65
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:16
|66
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:19:25
|67
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:19:31
|68
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:19:48
|69
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:03
|70
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:39
|71
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:10
|72
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:21:26
|73
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:21:36
|74
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:22:03
|75
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:22:10
|76
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:22:20
|77
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:25
|78
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:22:38
|79
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:40
|80
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:23:39
|81
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:24:35
|82
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:25:24
|83
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:26:01
|84
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:26:15
|85
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:35
|86
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:27:00
|87
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:27:19
|88
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:26
|89
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:28
|90
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:27:53
|91
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:28:36
|92
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:28:45
|93
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:28:56
|94
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:28
|95
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:29:32
|96
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:42
|97
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:29:47
|98
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:09
|99
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:25
|100
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:31:37
|101
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:40
|102
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:05
|103
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|104
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:32:14
|105
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:32:31
|106
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:37
|107
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:57
|108
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:33:05
|109
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:33:20
|110
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:33:38
|111
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:33:40
|112
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:34:05
|113
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:18
|114
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:34:34
|115
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:34:46
|116
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:35:03
|117
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:35:08
|118
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:35:12
|119
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:35:37
|120
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:35:38
|121
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:35:48
|122
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:36:25
|123
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:37:02
|124
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:37:27
|125
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:33
|126
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:37:42
|127
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:37:43
|128
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:37:44
|129
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:37:46
|130
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:37:51
|131
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:53
|132
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:38:15
|133
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:38:22
|134
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:38:38
|135
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:03
|136
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:39:47
|137
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:40:20
|138
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:41:31
|139
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:41:47
|140
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:41:48
|141
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:42:08
|142
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:12
|143
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:42:26
|144
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:42:57
|145
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:00
|146
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:43:18
|147
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|148
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:43:20
|149
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:43:30
|150
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:43:37
|151
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:38
|152
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:41
|153
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:43:44
|154
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:43:55
|155
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:44:03
|156
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:44:07
|157
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:44:10
|158
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:44:12
|159
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:45:01
|160
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:45:02
|161
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:45:19
|162
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:45:27
|163
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:46:04
|164
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:46:06
|165
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:46:34
|166
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:46:35
|167
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:46:39
|168
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:09
|169
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:47:32
|170
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:47:40
|171
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:04
|172
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:48:17
|173
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:48:27
|174
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:32
|175
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:38
|176
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:50:42
|177
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:50:49
|178
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:50:53
|179
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:51:49
|180
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:52:10
|181
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:52:16
|182
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:52:33
|183
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:52:38
|184
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:52:58
|185
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:53:04
|186
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:54:03
|187
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|188
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:54:25
|189
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:54:40
|190
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:57:10
|191
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:57:15
|192
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:58:02
|193
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:01:28
|194
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1:02:43
|195
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:04:49
|196
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:08:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|76
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|45
|4
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|45
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|38
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|37
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|34
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|30
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|30
|11
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|28
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|16
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|18
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|19
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|20
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|21
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|23
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|24
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|25
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|12
|26
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|27
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|10
|28
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|29
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|30
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|31
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|32
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|33
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|34
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|35
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|37
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|38
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|39
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|40
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|41
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|7
|42
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|43
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|44
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|45
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|6
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|49
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|50
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|5
|51
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|52
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|53
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|54
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|55
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|56
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|57
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|58
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|59
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|60
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|3
|61
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|62
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|63
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|64
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|65
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|66
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2
|67
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|68
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|69
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1
|70
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|16
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|4
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|11
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|18
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|19
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|20
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|21
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|23
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|6
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|63
|7
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|8
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|97
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|103
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|107
|12
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|144
|14
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|158
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|181
|16
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|219
|17
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|251
|18
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|266
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|77:03:47
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:38
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:10
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:05:06
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:05:14
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:27
|9
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:31
|10
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:02
|11
|Caja Rural
|0:11:31
|12
|Team Saxo Bank / Tinkoff Bank
|0:18:00
|13
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:18:04
|14
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:23:20
|15
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:25:20
|16
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:25:37
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:28:42
|18
|Argos-Shimano
|0:29:39
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:34:43
|20
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:43:52
|21
|Andalucia
|0:57:50
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:19:25
