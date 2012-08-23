Trending

Joaquim Rodriguez claims Vuelta stage win

Leader extends advantage over Froome, Contador

Image 1 of 61

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 61

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finishes

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finishes
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 61

Jan Bakelants Radioshack-Nissan) after the finish

Jan Bakelants Radioshack-Nissan) after the finish
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 4 of 61

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank) finishes up

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank) finishes up
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 5 of 61

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) nears the end of stage 6

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) nears the end of stage 6
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 6 of 61

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) triumphs at the end of stage 6

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) triumphs at the end of stage 6
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 7 of 61

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on his way to a stage victory

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on his way to a stage victory
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 8 of 61

RadioShack-Nissan on the podium

RadioShack-Nissan on the podium
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 9 of 61

Movistar racers comes up the hill

Movistar racers comes up the hill
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 10 of 61

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 11 of 61

Chris Froome (Sky) finishes up

Chris Froome (Sky) finishes up
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 12 of 61

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 13 of 61

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quickstep) jokes

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quickstep) jokes
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 14 of 61

Chris Froome (Sky) concentrates

Chris Froome (Sky) concentrates
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 15 of 61

Katusha leads the peloton

Katusha leads the peloton
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 16 of 61

The break

The break
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 17 of 61

The break

The break
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 18 of 61

Juan Antonio Flecha, Joaquim Rodriguez and Alejandro Valverde before the start

Juan Antonio Flecha, Joaquim Rodriguez and Alejandro Valverde before the start
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 19 of 61

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) signs autographs

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) signs autographs
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 20 of 61

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in green before the start

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in green before the start
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 21 of 61

Alberto Contador is interviewed before the start

Alberto Contador is interviewed before the start
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 22 of 61

Alberto Contador gives autographs before the stage

Alberto Contador gives autographs before the stage
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 23 of 61

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) was happy before the start

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) was happy before the start
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 24 of 61

The Sky bus lists its riders

The Sky bus lists its riders
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 25 of 61

The Argos-Shimano racers in the bus before the start

The Argos-Shimano racers in the bus before the start
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 26 of 61

The Argos-Shimano bus

The Argos-Shimano bus
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 27 of 61

The show before the start of stage 6

The show before the start of stage 6
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 28 of 61

A triumphant Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

A triumphant Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 61

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 61

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 61

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) stands up and goes for the line

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) stands up and goes for the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 61

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 61

A victorious Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

A victorious Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 61

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 61

Alejandro Valverde (Team Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Team Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 61

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the stage

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 61

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank) and Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank) and Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 61

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 61

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 61

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 61

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 61

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebates victory

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebates victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 61

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 61

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 61

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 61

Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 61

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 61

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank) grits his teeth

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank) grits his teeth
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 61

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in white

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in white
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 61

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 61

Rigberto Uran (Sky)

Rigberto Uran (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 61

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R)

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 61

Nicolas Roche (AG2R)

Nicolas Roche (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 61

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC)

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 61

Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 61

Juan Cobo (Movistar)

Juan Cobo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 61

Igor Anton (Euskaltel)

Igor Anton (Euskaltel)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 61

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebates victory

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebates victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 61

Chris Froome (Sky) finishes up

Chris Froome (Sky) finishes up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 61

Alberto Contador finishes up after a tough day

Alberto Contador finishes up after a tough day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 61

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on his way to a stage 6 win

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on his way to a stage 6 win
(Image credit: AFP)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) charged up the final few hundred meters of the closing climb of the Vuelta a Espana's sixth stage, to claim the win in Jaca. He easily passed and beat Chris Froome (Sky), who had opened the closing sprint. Alejandro Valverde of Movistar was third, with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) fourth, 18 seconds down, as the four top riders clung together until the end.

Rodriguez easily defended his overall lead, taking the winner's bonus seconds as well as taking time on all three of this rivals.

As on the third stage, the four top contenders had no one to fear but each other. By the time the race hit the last kilometre, there was no question as to who the top four finishers on the day would be - the only question was the order.

Saxo Bank did much of the lead work and many thought that Contador was planning something at the end. But when Froome made the decisive move at the 500m marker, the Spaniard was unable to react.

A Dutch-Belgian break group

It only took 10km for the day's group to get started, and when it was formed, it was all Benelux. The three Dutchmen and two Belgians were Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Sharp), Joost van Leijen (Lotto Belisol), Peter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) and Kristoff Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

The group might have wished De Gendt was not included. He finished third in this year's Giro d'Italia, and Katusha, looking to protect Rodriguez' overall lead, was not willing to let the Belgian get too far away. The gap never reached the four-minute mark on the early part of the rolling course.

It actually went all the way up to 4:15 at one point as the stage went along, but the stage was mostly marked by a lack of action.

The gap shrank as the two closing climbs grew closer, and the Belgian-Dutch group took less than three minutes into the final 30 kilometers. Van Leijen was the first to fall back on the first climb, unable to keep up.

A number of teams helped lead the charge up the Puerto de Oroel, the first of the day's climbs. Only a category three, it was 12km long with an average 2.8% gradient. But the leading teams held the pace high enough that riders started dropping off the back on this hot day, with temperatures climbing up over 37°C.

Saxo Bank and Sky shared the lead work. With 22km to go, the gap was already hovering around the one-minute mark. Only a few kilometers later, De Gendt was alone in the lead, speeding his way along with a 48-second lead over the Saxo Bank-led field.

The Belgian took the first mountain ranking of the day, as the field caught his former escape companions. He flew down the climb as quickly as he could, but Saxo Bank was relentless and cut the gap on the way down. At the bottom, with 10km to go, he had only 32 seconds.

The writing was on the wall for the Vacansoleil rider, as the official autos started passing him, and he had only 15 seconds at the 9km marker.

With 3km to go, De Gendt had only a few seconds in hand, as the favourites lined up behind him and started the fight for placement. The final climb had now started and De Gendt was finally caught at the base of the climb.

Sky then moved to the front, leading the charge up to the finish line. But Rodriguez, Valverde and Contador were right up there with them.

The British team led the way up the many closing switchbacks, still closely followed by Froome's rivals. Rigoberto Uran led the field at the 500m mark and then his teammate Froome took off, followed directly by only Rodriguez.

Valverde gave chase, but couldn't catch the two leaders, while Contador looked apparently unable to turn on his speed.

Rodriguez easily charged ahead of his British rival on the closing sprint, outdistancing him without problem. He took the win and gained five seconds, as well as the bonus seconds. Valverde was third at 10 seconds, with Contador only fourth, a whole 18 seconds down.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4:35:22
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:05
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:19
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
8Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:33
11Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:35
12Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:39
14Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:00:44
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
17Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:50
20Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
24Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
25Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:57
27Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
28Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
29Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:01:00
30Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
31Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:09
32Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:13
33Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:33
35Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:38
37Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:42
38Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
39Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
40Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
41Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
42Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:02
43Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
44Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:17
45Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:19
46Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:25
48Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:32
49David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:44
50Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:03:00
51Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
52Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:14
53Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
54Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
55Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
56Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
57Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:03
58Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
59Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:19
60Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
61Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:44
62Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:02
63Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:07
64Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:10
65Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:12
66Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
67Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
68Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
69Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
70Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:05:26
71Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
72Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:45
73Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:25
74Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
75Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
76Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:06:26
77Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
78Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
80Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:06:58
81Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
82Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:07:14
83Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:07:17
84Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:07:32
85Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:08:14
86Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:08:18
87Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
88John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:38
89Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:45
90Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:54
91Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
92Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:08:57
93Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:01
94Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:09:07
95Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:13
96Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:14
97Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:09:42
98Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
99Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
100Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
101Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
104Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
105Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
106Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
107Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
108Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
109Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
110Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
111Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:10:32
112Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
114Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
115Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
116Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
117Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
118Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
119Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
120Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
121Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
122Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:01
123Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
124Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:32
125Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:54
126Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:18:42
127Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
128Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
129Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
130Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
131Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:18:45
132Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
133Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
134Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
135Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
136Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
137Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
138Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
139Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
140Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
141Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
143Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
144Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
145Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
146Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
147Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
149Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
150Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
151Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
152William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
153Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
154Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
155Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
156Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
157Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
158Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
159Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
160Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:18:53
161David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
162Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
163Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
164Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:18:54
165Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
166Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
167Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
168Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
169Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
170Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
171Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
172Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
173Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
174Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
175Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
176John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
177Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
178Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
179Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
180Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
181Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
182Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
183Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
184Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
185Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
186Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:19:04
187Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
188Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
189Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
190Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:19:06
191Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
192Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:19:09
193Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
194Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:19:11
195Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:14
196Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:16

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team25pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling20
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank14
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling10
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
11Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling5
12Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp3
14Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD2

Sprint 1 - Murillo de Gállego, km. 120,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1

Sprint 2 - Jaca, km. 170,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Puerto del Oroel (Cat. 3) km. 159
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
3Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1

Mountain 2 - Fuerte de Rapitán (Cat. 3) km. 175
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team3pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling12:48:46
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
3Movistar Team0:00:59
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:12
5Radioshack - Nissan0:01:34
6Astana Pro Team0:02:06
7Lampre - ISD0:02:16
8Katusha Team0:02:25
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:49
10Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:32
11BMC Racing Team0:04:02
12Caja Rural0:05:00
13Garmin - Sharp0:07:07
14Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:07:28
15Team Argos - Shimano0:09:20
16Lotto Belisol Team0:09:26
17Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:10:10
18Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:11:16
19Liquigas - Cannondale0:11:20
20FDJ - Big Mat0:19:44

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team22:04:32
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:10
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:36
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:42
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:54
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:12
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:17
10Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:34
11Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:39
12Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:45
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
14Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:56
15Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:02:02
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:06
17Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:17
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
20Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:02:30
21Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:02:34
23Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:36
24Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:59
25Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:46
26Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:51
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:00
28Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:13
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:21
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:29
31Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:04:35
32Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:39
33Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:40
34Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:04:42
35Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:18
36Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:06:04
37Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:06:35
38Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:06:57
39Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:07:08
40Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:11
41Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:19
42Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:35
43Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:37
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:50
45Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:09:30
46Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:41
47Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:11:04
48Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:11:05
49Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:10
50John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:30
51Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:11:38
52Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:11:51
53Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:12:09
54Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
55Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:21
56Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:36
57Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:09
58Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:28
59Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
60David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:14:47
61Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:56
62Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:05
63Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:35
64Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:20
65Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:27
66Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:40
67Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:03
68Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:17:24
69Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:44
70Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:18:34
71Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:49
72Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:19:31
73Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:19:32
74Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:19:34
75Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:43
76Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:00
77Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:25
78Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:21:02
79Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:21:28
80Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:21:29
81Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:31
82Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:21:46
83Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:22:11
84Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:42
85Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:23:28
86Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:23:31
87Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:23:42
88Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:23:43
89Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:23:49
90Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:23:58
91Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:24:22
92Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:24
93Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:25:09
94Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:25:16
95Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:25:52
96Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:26:13
97Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:27:00
98Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:27:11
99Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:26
100Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:28:59
101Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:29:03
102Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:29:06
103Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:29:32
104Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:04
105Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:09
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:30:27
107Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:31:13
108Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:21
109Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:31:27
110Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:31:31
111Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:58
112Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:07
113Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:32:12
114Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
115Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:32:14
116Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:32:30
117Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:32:40
118Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:32:58
119Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:33:05
120Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:33:29
121Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:34:01
122Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:34:05
123Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:34:06
124Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:34:08
125Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:34:09
126David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:34:17
127Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:34:19
128Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:35:02
129Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:35:37
130Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:35:51
131Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:36:10
132Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:37:19
133Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:38:22
134Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:38:35
135John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:38:41
136Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
137Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:38:50
138Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:38:52
139Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:39:10
140Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:27
141Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:30
142Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:38
143Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:39:54
144Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:40:11
145Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:40:17
146Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:41:14
148Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:41:26
149Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:41:34
150Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:41:45
151Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:41:47
152Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:41:56
153Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
154Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:42:12
155Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:42:19
156Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:42:39
157Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:42:46
158Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:42:57
159Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:43:23
160Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:43:28
161William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:43:33
162Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:43:41
163Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:43
164Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:43:51
165Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:43:57
166Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:44:00
167Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:44:07
168Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:44:22
169Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:45:08
170Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:45:11
171Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:45:17
172Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:46:00
173Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:46:05
174Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:46:49
175Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:28
176Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:48:35
177Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:48:43
178Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:48:56
179Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:49:33
180Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:50:11
181Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:50:26
182Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:50:35
183Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:50:47
184Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:50:50
185Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:51:06
186Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:27
187Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:52:15
188Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:53:04
189Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:53:10
190Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:53:41
191Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:54:04
192Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:54:57
193Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:55:39
194Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:56:27
195Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:01:09
196Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1:01:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano51pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team45
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team41
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling37
5Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge29
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank29
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge27
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale27
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan26
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale24
11Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team24
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale21
13Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
14Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
15Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling18
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
17Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
18Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
19Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
20Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural12
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team12
24Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
25Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia10
26Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
27Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
28Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan10
29Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team10
30Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
31Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
32Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
33Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
36Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
37Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team8
38Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
39Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp7
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD7
41Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
42Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan6
44Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team6
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
46Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling5
47Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team5
48Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
49Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
50Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
51Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
52Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3
53Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
54Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
55Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD3
56Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2
57Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
58Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
59Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
60Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
61Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
62Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
63Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan1
65Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1
66Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge16pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team11
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
4Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team9
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
8Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4
11Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia4
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
13Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia3
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
18Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
19Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
20Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
21Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team8pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team11
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling15
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank19
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale31
6Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural58
7Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team82
8Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne84
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team94
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team159
11Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia161

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling64:39:00
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:09
3AG2R La Mondiale0:03:39
4Astana Pro Team0:03:58
5Lampre - ISD0:04:26
6Katusha Team
7Movistar Team0:04:34
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:25
9Radioshack - Nissan0:05:32
10Caja Rural0:09:54
11Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:00
12Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:16:38
13Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:18:04
14Garmin - Sharp0:23:09
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:23:36
16Lotto Belisol Team0:24:47
17BMC Racing Team0:25:19
18Team Argos - Shimano0:29:39
19Liquigas - Cannondale0:34:42
20FDJ - Big Mat0:43:52

Latest on Cyclingnews