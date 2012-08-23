Image 1 of 61 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 61 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finishes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 61 Jan Bakelants Radioshack-Nissan) after the finish (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 4 of 61 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank) finishes up (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 5 of 61 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) nears the end of stage 6 (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 6 of 61 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) triumphs at the end of stage 6 (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 7 of 61 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on his way to a stage victory (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 8 of 61 RadioShack-Nissan on the podium (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 9 of 61 Movistar racers comes up the hill (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 10 of 61 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 11 of 61 Chris Froome (Sky) finishes up (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 12 of 61 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 13 of 61 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quickstep) jokes (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 14 of 61 Chris Froome (Sky) concentrates (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 15 of 61 Katusha leads the peloton (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 16 of 61 The break (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 17 of 61 The break (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 18 of 61 Juan Antonio Flecha, Joaquim Rodriguez and Alejandro Valverde before the start (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 19 of 61 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) signs autographs (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 20 of 61 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in green before the start (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 21 of 61 Alberto Contador is interviewed before the start (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 22 of 61 Alberto Contador gives autographs before the stage (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 23 of 61 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) was happy before the start (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 24 of 61 The Sky bus lists its riders (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 25 of 61 The Argos-Shimano racers in the bus before the start (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 26 of 61 The Argos-Shimano bus (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 27 of 61 The show before the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 28 of 61 A triumphant Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 61 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) charged up the final few hundred meters of the closing climb of the Vuelta a Espana's sixth stage, to claim the win in Jaca. He easily passed and beat Chris Froome (Sky), who had opened the closing sprint. Alejandro Valverde of Movistar was third, with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) fourth, 18 seconds down, as the four top riders clung together until the end.

Rodriguez easily defended his overall lead, taking the winner's bonus seconds as well as taking time on all three of this rivals.

As on the third stage, the four top contenders had no one to fear but each other. By the time the race hit the last kilometre, there was no question as to who the top four finishers on the day would be - the only question was the order.

Saxo Bank did much of the lead work and many thought that Contador was planning something at the end. But when Froome made the decisive move at the 500m marker, the Spaniard was unable to react.

A Dutch-Belgian break group

It only took 10km for the day's group to get started, and when it was formed, it was all Benelux. The three Dutchmen and two Belgians were Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Sharp), Joost van Leijen (Lotto Belisol), Peter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) and Kristoff Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

The group might have wished De Gendt was not included. He finished third in this year's Giro d'Italia, and Katusha, looking to protect Rodriguez' overall lead, was not willing to let the Belgian get too far away. The gap never reached the four-minute mark on the early part of the rolling course.

It actually went all the way up to 4:15 at one point as the stage went along, but the stage was mostly marked by a lack of action.

The gap shrank as the two closing climbs grew closer, and the Belgian-Dutch group took less than three minutes into the final 30 kilometers. Van Leijen was the first to fall back on the first climb, unable to keep up.

A number of teams helped lead the charge up the Puerto de Oroel, the first of the day's climbs. Only a category three, it was 12km long with an average 2.8% gradient. But the leading teams held the pace high enough that riders started dropping off the back on this hot day, with temperatures climbing up over 37°C.

Saxo Bank and Sky shared the lead work. With 22km to go, the gap was already hovering around the one-minute mark. Only a few kilometers later, De Gendt was alone in the lead, speeding his way along with a 48-second lead over the Saxo Bank-led field.

The Belgian took the first mountain ranking of the day, as the field caught his former escape companions. He flew down the climb as quickly as he could, but Saxo Bank was relentless and cut the gap on the way down. At the bottom, with 10km to go, he had only 32 seconds.

The writing was on the wall for the Vacansoleil rider, as the official autos started passing him, and he had only 15 seconds at the 9km marker.

With 3km to go, De Gendt had only a few seconds in hand, as the favourites lined up behind him and started the fight for placement. The final climb had now started and De Gendt was finally caught at the base of the climb.

Sky then moved to the front, leading the charge up to the finish line. But Rodriguez, Valverde and Contador were right up there with them.

The British team led the way up the many closing switchbacks, still closely followed by Froome's rivals. Rigoberto Uran led the field at the 500m mark and then his teammate Froome took off, followed directly by only Rodriguez.

Valverde gave chase, but couldn't catch the two leaders, while Contador looked apparently unable to turn on his speed.

Rodriguez easily charged ahead of his British rival on the closing sprint, outdistancing him without problem. He took the win and gained five seconds, as well as the bonus seconds. Valverde was third at 10 seconds, with Contador only fourth, a whole 18 seconds down.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4:35:22 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:05 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:19 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 7 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 8 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:33 11 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:35 12 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:39 14 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:00:44 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 16 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 17 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:50 20 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 24 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 25 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:57 27 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 28 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 29 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:00 30 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 31 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:09 32 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13 33 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:33 35 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 36 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:38 37 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:42 38 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 39 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 40 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 41 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 42 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:02:02 43 Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:17 45 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:19 46 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:25 48 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:32 49 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:44 50 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:03:00 51 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 52 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:14 53 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 54 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 55 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 56 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 57 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:03 58 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 59 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:19 60 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 61 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:44 62 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:02 63 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:07 64 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:10 65 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:12 66 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 67 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 68 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 69 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:05:26 71 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 72 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:45 73 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:25 74 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 76 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:06:26 77 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 78 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 80 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:06:58 81 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 82 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:07:14 83 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:07:17 84 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 0:07:32 85 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:08:14 86 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:08:18 87 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 88 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:38 89 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:45 90 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:54 91 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 92 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:08:57 93 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:01 94 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:09:07 95 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:13 96 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:14 97 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:09:42 98 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 99 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 100 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 101 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 104 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 105 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 106 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 107 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 108 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 109 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 110 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 111 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:10:32 112 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 114 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 115 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 117 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 118 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 119 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 120 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 121 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 122 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:01 123 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 124 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:32 125 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:17:54 126 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:18:42 127 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 128 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 129 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 130 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 131 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:18:45 132 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 135 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 136 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 137 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 138 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 139 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 140 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 141 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 143 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 144 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 145 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 146 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 147 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 149 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 150 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 151 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 152 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 153 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 154 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 155 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 156 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 157 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 158 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 159 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 160 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:53 161 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 162 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 163 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 164 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:18:54 165 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 166 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 167 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 168 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 169 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 170 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 171 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 172 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 173 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 174 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 175 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 176 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 177 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 178 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 179 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 180 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 181 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 182 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 183 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 184 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 185 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 186 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:19:04 187 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 188 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 189 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 190 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:19:06 191 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 192 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:19:09 193 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 194 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:19:11 195 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:14 196 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:16

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 14 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 10 7 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 11 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 5 12 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 14 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 2

Sprint 1 - Murillo de Gállego, km. 120,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 1

Sprint 2 - Jaca, km. 170,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto del Oroel (Cat. 3) km. 159 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 3 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1

Mountain 2 - Fuerte de Rapitán (Cat. 3) km. 175 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 12:48:46 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 3 Movistar Team 0:00:59 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:12 5 Radioshack - Nissan 0:01:34 6 Astana Pro Team 0:02:06 7 Lampre - ISD 0:02:16 8 Katusha Team 0:02:25 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:49 10 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:32 11 BMC Racing Team 0:04:02 12 Caja Rural 0:05:00 13 Garmin - Sharp 0:07:07 14 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:07:28 15 Team Argos - Shimano 0:09:20 16 Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:26 17 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:10:10 18 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:11:16 19 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:11:20 20 FDJ - Big Mat 0:19:44

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 22:04:32 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:36 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:42 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:54 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:12 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:17 10 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:34 11 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:39 12 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:45 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 14 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:56 15 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:02:02 16 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:06 17 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:17 19 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 20 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:02:30 21 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:32 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:02:34 23 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:36 24 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:59 25 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:46 26 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:03:51 27 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:00 28 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:13 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:21 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:29 31 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:04:35 32 Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:39 33 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:40 34 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:04:42 35 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:18 36 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:06:04 37 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:06:35 38 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:06:57 39 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:07:08 40 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:11 41 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:19 42 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:35 43 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:37 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:50 45 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:09:30 46 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:41 47 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:11:04 48 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:11:05 49 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:10 50 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:30 51 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:11:38 52 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:11:51 53 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:12:09 54 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 55 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:21 56 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:36 57 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:09 58 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:28 59 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 60 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:14:47 61 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:56 62 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:05 63 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:35 64 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:20 65 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:27 66 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:40 67 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:03 68 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:17:24 69 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:17:44 70 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:18:34 71 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:49 72 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:19:31 73 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:19:32 74 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:19:34 75 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:43 76 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:00 77 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:25 78 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:21:02 79 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:28 80 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:21:29 81 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:31 82 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:21:46 83 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:22:11 84 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:42 85 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:23:28 86 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:23:31 87 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:23:42 88 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:23:43 89 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:23:49 90 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:23:58 91 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:24:22 92 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:24 93 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:25:09 94 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:25:16 95 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:25:52 96 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:26:13 97 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:27:00 98 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:27:11 99 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:26 100 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:28:59 101 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:29:03 102 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:29:06 103 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:29:32 104 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:04 105 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:09 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:30:27 107 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:31:13 108 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:21 109 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:31:27 110 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:31:31 111 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:58 112 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:07 113 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:32:12 114 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 115 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:32:14 116 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:32:30 117 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:32:40 118 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:32:58 119 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:33:05 120 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:33:29 121 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:34:01 122 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:34:05 123 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 0:34:06 124 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:34:08 125 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:34:09 126 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:34:17 127 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:34:19 128 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:35:02 129 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:35:37 130 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:35:51 131 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:36:10 132 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:37:19 133 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:38:22 134 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:38:35 135 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:38:41 136 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 137 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:38:50 138 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:38:52 139 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:39:10 140 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:27 141 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:30 142 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:39:38 143 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:39:54 144 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:40:11 145 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:40:17 146 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:41:14 148 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:41:26 149 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:41:34 150 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:41:45 151 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:41:47 152 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:41:56 153 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 154 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:42:12 155 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:42:19 156 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:42:39 157 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:42:46 158 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:42:57 159 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:43:23 160 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:43:28 161 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:43:33 162 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:43:41 163 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:43 164 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:43:51 165 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:43:57 166 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:44:00 167 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:44:07 168 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:44:22 169 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:45:08 170 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:45:11 171 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:45:17 172 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:46:00 173 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:46:05 174 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:46:49 175 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:28 176 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:48:35 177 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:48:43 178 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:48:56 179 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 0:49:33 180 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:50:11 181 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:50:26 182 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:50:35 183 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:50:47 184 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:50:50 185 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:51:06 186 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:27 187 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:52:15 188 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:53:04 189 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 0:53:10 190 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:53:41 191 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:54:04 192 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:54:57 193 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:55:39 194 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:56:27 195 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:01:09 196 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1:01:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 51 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 45 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 41 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 37 5 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 29 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 29 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 27 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 26 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 24 11 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 24 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 14 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 15 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 17 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 18 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 19 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 20 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 12 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 12 24 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 25 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 10 26 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 27 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 28 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 10 29 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 10 30 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 31 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 32 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 33 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 34 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 36 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 37 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 8 38 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 39 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 7 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 7 41 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 42 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 6 44 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 6 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 46 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 5 47 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 5 48 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 49 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 50 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 51 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 52 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3 53 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 54 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 55 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 3 56 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2 57 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 58 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 59 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 60 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 61 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2 62 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 63 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 1 65 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1 66 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 16 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 11 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 4 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 9 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 8 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 11 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 4 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 13 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 3 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 18 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 19 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 20 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 21 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 8 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 11 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 19 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 31 6 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 58 7 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 8 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 94 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 159 11 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 161