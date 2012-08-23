Joaquim Rodriguez claims Vuelta stage win
Leader extends advantage over Froome, Contador
Stage 6: Tarazona - Jaca
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) charged up the final few hundred meters of the closing climb of the Vuelta a Espana's sixth stage, to claim the win in Jaca. He easily passed and beat Chris Froome (Sky), who had opened the closing sprint. Alejandro Valverde of Movistar was third, with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) fourth, 18 seconds down, as the four top riders clung together until the end.
Rodriguez easily defended his overall lead, taking the winner's bonus seconds as well as taking time on all three of this rivals.
As on the third stage, the four top contenders had no one to fear but each other. By the time the race hit the last kilometre, there was no question as to who the top four finishers on the day would be - the only question was the order.
Saxo Bank did much of the lead work and many thought that Contador was planning something at the end. But when Froome made the decisive move at the 500m marker, the Spaniard was unable to react.
A Dutch-Belgian break group
It only took 10km for the day's group to get started, and when it was formed, it was all Benelux. The three Dutchmen and two Belgians were Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Sharp), Joost van Leijen (Lotto Belisol), Peter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) and Kristoff Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
The group might have wished De Gendt was not included. He finished third in this year's Giro d'Italia, and Katusha, looking to protect Rodriguez' overall lead, was not willing to let the Belgian get too far away. The gap never reached the four-minute mark on the early part of the rolling course.
It actually went all the way up to 4:15 at one point as the stage went along, but the stage was mostly marked by a lack of action.
The gap shrank as the two closing climbs grew closer, and the Belgian-Dutch group took less than three minutes into the final 30 kilometers. Van Leijen was the first to fall back on the first climb, unable to keep up.
A number of teams helped lead the charge up the Puerto de Oroel, the first of the day's climbs. Only a category three, it was 12km long with an average 2.8% gradient. But the leading teams held the pace high enough that riders started dropping off the back on this hot day, with temperatures climbing up over 37°C.
Saxo Bank and Sky shared the lead work. With 22km to go, the gap was already hovering around the one-minute mark. Only a few kilometers later, De Gendt was alone in the lead, speeding his way along with a 48-second lead over the Saxo Bank-led field.
The Belgian took the first mountain ranking of the day, as the field caught his former escape companions. He flew down the climb as quickly as he could, but Saxo Bank was relentless and cut the gap on the way down. At the bottom, with 10km to go, he had only 32 seconds.
The writing was on the wall for the Vacansoleil rider, as the official autos started passing him, and he had only 15 seconds at the 9km marker.
With 3km to go, De Gendt had only a few seconds in hand, as the favourites lined up behind him and started the fight for placement. The final climb had now started and De Gendt was finally caught at the base of the climb.
Sky then moved to the front, leading the charge up to the finish line. But Rodriguez, Valverde and Contador were right up there with them.
The British team led the way up the many closing switchbacks, still closely followed by Froome's rivals. Rigoberto Uran led the field at the 500m mark and then his teammate Froome took off, followed directly by only Rodriguez.
Valverde gave chase, but couldn't catch the two leaders, while Contador looked apparently unable to turn on his speed.
Rodriguez easily charged ahead of his British rival on the closing sprint, outdistancing him without problem. He took the win and gained five seconds, as well as the bonus seconds. Valverde was third at 10 seconds, with Contador only fourth, a whole 18 seconds down.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4:35:22
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:19
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|8
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|11
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:35
|12
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:39
|14
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:44
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|16
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|17
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:50
|20
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|23
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|24
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:57
|27
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|28
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:00
|30
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|31
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:09
|32
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|33
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:33
|35
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:38
|37
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:42
|38
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|39
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|41
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|43
|Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:17
|45
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:19
|46
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:25
|48
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:32
|49
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:44
|50
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:00
|51
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|52
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:14
|53
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:42
|54
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|56
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:03
|58
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|59
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|60
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|61
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:44
|62
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:02
|63
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:07
|64
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|65
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:12
|66
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|67
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|68
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|69
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:05:26
|71
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|72
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:45
|73
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:25
|74
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|76
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:06:26
|77
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|78
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|80
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:58
|81
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|82
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:07:14
|83
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:07:17
|84
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:07:32
|85
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:08:14
|86
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:08:18
|87
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|88
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:38
|89
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:45
|90
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:54
|91
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|92
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|93
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:01
|94
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:07
|95
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:13
|96
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:14
|97
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:42
|98
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|99
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|101
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|104
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|105
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|106
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|107
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|108
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|109
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|110
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|111
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:10:32
|112
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|114
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|118
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|119
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|120
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|122
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:01
|123
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|124
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:32
|125
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:17:54
|126
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:18:42
|127
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|128
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|129
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|130
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|131
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:18:45
|132
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|135
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|136
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|137
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|138
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|139
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|140
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|141
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|144
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|145
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|146
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|147
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|149
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|150
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|151
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|152
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|153
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|154
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|155
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|156
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|157
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|158
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|159
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|160
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:53
|161
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|162
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|163
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|164
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:18:54
|165
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|166
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|167
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|168
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|169
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|170
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|171
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|172
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|173
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|175
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|176
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|177
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|178
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|179
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|180
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|181
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|182
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|183
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|184
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|185
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|186
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:19:04
|187
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|188
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|189
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|190
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:19:06
|191
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|192
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:19:09
|193
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|194
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:19:11
|195
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:14
|196
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|14
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|14
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|3
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|12:48:46
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|5
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:01:34
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:06
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:16
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:02:25
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:49
|10
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:02
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:05:00
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:07:07
|14
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:07:28
|15
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:09:20
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:26
|17
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:10:10
|18
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:11:16
|19
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:11:20
|20
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:19:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|22:04:32
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:10
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:36
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:42
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:17
|10
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|11
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:39
|12
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|14
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:56
|15
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:02
|16
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:06
|17
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:17
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|20
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:30
|21
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:02:34
|23
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:36
|24
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:59
|25
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:46
|26
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:51
|27
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:00
|28
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:13
|29
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:21
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:29
|31
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|32
|Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:39
|33
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:40
|34
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:04:42
|35
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:18
|36
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:06:04
|37
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:06:35
|38
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:06:57
|39
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:07:08
|40
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:11
|41
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:19
|42
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:35
|43
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:37
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:50
|45
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:30
|46
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:41
|47
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|48
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:11:05
|49
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:10
|50
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:30
|51
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:38
|52
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:11:51
|53
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:12:09
|54
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|55
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:21
|56
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:36
|57
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:09
|58
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:28
|59
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|60
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:14:47
|61
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:56
|62
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:05
|63
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:35
|64
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:20
|65
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:27
|66
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:40
|67
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:03
|68
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:24
|69
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:17:44
|70
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:18:34
|71
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:49
|72
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:19:31
|73
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:19:32
|74
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:34
|75
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:43
|76
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:00
|77
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:25
|78
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:21:02
|79
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:21:28
|80
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:21:29
|81
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:31
|82
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:21:46
|83
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:22:11
|84
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:42
|85
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:23:28
|86
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:23:31
|87
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:23:42
|88
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:23:43
|89
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:23:49
|90
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:23:58
|91
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:22
|92
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:24
|93
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:09
|94
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:25:16
|95
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:52
|96
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:26:13
|97
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:27:00
|98
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:27:11
|99
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:26
|100
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:28:59
|101
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:29:03
|102
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:06
|103
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:29:32
|104
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:04
|105
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:09
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:30:27
|107
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:31:13
|108
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:21
|109
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:31:27
|110
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:31:31
|111
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:58
|112
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:07
|113
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:32:12
|114
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|115
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:32:14
|116
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:30
|117
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:32:40
|118
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:32:58
|119
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:33:05
|120
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:33:29
|121
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:34:01
|122
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:34:05
|123
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:34:06
|124
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:34:08
|125
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:09
|126
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:34:17
|127
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:34:19
|128
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:35:02
|129
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:35:37
|130
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:35:51
|131
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:36:10
|132
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:19
|133
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:38:22
|134
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:35
|135
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:38:41
|136
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|137
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:38:50
|138
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:38:52
|139
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:39:10
|140
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:27
|141
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:30
|142
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:38
|143
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:39:54
|144
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:40:11
|145
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:40:17
|146
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:41:14
|148
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:26
|149
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:41:34
|150
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:41:45
|151
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:41:47
|152
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:41:56
|153
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|154
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:12
|155
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:42:19
|156
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:42:39
|157
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:42:46
|158
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:42:57
|159
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:43:23
|160
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:43:28
|161
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:43:33
|162
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:43:41
|163
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:43
|164
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:43:51
|165
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:43:57
|166
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:00
|167
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:44:07
|168
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:44:22
|169
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:45:08
|170
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:45:11
|171
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:45:17
|172
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:46:00
|173
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:46:05
|174
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:46:49
|175
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:28
|176
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:48:35
|177
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:43
|178
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:48:56
|179
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:49:33
|180
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:50:11
|181
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:50:26
|182
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:50:35
|183
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:50:47
|184
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:50:50
|185
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:51:06
|186
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:27
|187
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:52:15
|188
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:53:04
|189
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:53:10
|190
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:53:41
|191
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:54:04
|192
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:54:57
|193
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:55:39
|194
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:56:27
|195
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:01:09
|196
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:01:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|51
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|45
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|37
|5
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|29
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|29
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|27
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|26
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|11
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|14
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|17
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|18
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|19
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|20
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|12
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|23
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|24
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|25
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|10
|26
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|27
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|28
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|29
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|30
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|31
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|32
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|33
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|34
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|36
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|37
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|38
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|39
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|7
|41
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|42
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|44
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|6
|45
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|46
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|47
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|5
|48
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|49
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|50
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|51
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|52
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|53
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|54
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|55
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|3
|56
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2
|57
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|58
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|59
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|60
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|61
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|62
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|63
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|65
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|66
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|16
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|4
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|11
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|18
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|19
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|20
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|21
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|19
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|6
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|58
|7
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|8
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|94
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|159
|11
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|161
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|64:39:00
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:39
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:58
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|0:04:26
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:25
|9
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:05:32
|10
|Caja Rural
|0:09:54
|11
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:00
|12
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:16:38
|13
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:18:04
|14
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:23:09
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:23:36
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:24:47
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:25:19
|18
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:29:39
|19
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:34:42
|20
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:43:52
