Contador solos to stage win, Vuelta lead
Spaniard blows Vuelta apart with daring attack
Stage 17: Santander - Fuente Dé
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) made a stunning and unexpected escape on the 17th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, easily cruising his way into not only the stage win atop the Fuente De, but also taking over the race lead. Second place went to Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and third place went to Sergio Henao (Sky), with a crushed Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finally crossing the finish line 2:38 down in 10th place.
Rodriguez was the loser of the day, unable to respond to Contador's attack or the later one by Alejandro Valverde. Rodriguez had worn the leader's red jersey for 13 days, but today dropped back to third, as Contador took over first place and Valverde moved up to second.
Most observers had expected Contador to make his decisive move on one of the weekend's high-mountain stages. He tried, and often, but failed to drop the dogged Rodriguez on those stages, and it was generally considered that Rodriguez would pretty much have the Vuelta in his pocket. But a stunning tactical surprise worked out perfectly, as the unexpected attack on this "lumpy" stage saw Contador catch his two top rivals flat-footed. Valverde was slow to respond but Rodriguez had nothing left to give.
The top three in GC were turned upside down, and there were further changes in the top 10. Froome was still fourth but now nearly ten minutes down. Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Robert Gesink (Rabobank) stayed in fifth and sixth, with Rabobank's Laurens Ten Dam moving up to seventh. That dropped Garmin-Sharp's Andrew Talansky to eighth. Igor Anton of Euskaltel held on to ninth, while Nicolas Roche dropped out of tenth, to be replaced by Movistar's Benat Intxausti.
An unexpected attack
No one abandoned on the Vuelta's second rest day yesterday, but Vacansoleil's Rob Ruijgh called it quits about 40km into today's action.
The race got off to a nervous start, with multiple groups trying to get away but none succeeding. One time even Contador and Valverde formed an escape group, but Katusha fairly quickly shot that one down.
About 80km into the stage, just shy of halfway, 11 riders finally got away. Imano Erviti (Movistar), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R), Javier Ramirez (Andalucia), Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Lars Boom (Rabobank), Danny Pate (Sky), Bruno Pires (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) were the lucky ones, but it was not really meant to be.
Their lead got all the way up 2:03, but that was it. The group fell apart on the first ascent of the day, the category three Collado de Ozalba, as Arnold Jeannesson moved up to the group.
A chase group formed on the descent, with a suspiciously large number of Saxo Bank riders. Sure enough, on the immediately following ascent up the Collado La Hoz, Contador took off out of the peloton. Rodriguez and Valverde did their best to follow, and further back, Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Chris Froome (Sky) struggled to even hold on to the field.
Contador crossed the top of the Collado La Hoz in third, with his two rivals 18 seconds back, and Gesink and Froome a whole minute behind them.
It was a powerful group which had formed around Contador: Sergio Paulinho (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Gorka Verdugo and Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Paolo Tiralongo (Astana), Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alexandre Geniez (Argos-Shimano), Sergio Luis Henao (Sky), Nairo Quintana and Benat Intxausti (Movistar), Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-BigMat), Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan).
Paulinho set a blistering pace for the group, and it slowly but surely pulled away from Rodriguez. With 20km to go, the gap was one and a half minutes and rising.
Shortly before the last intermediate sprint of the day, Contador and Tiralongo, the Spaniard's friend and former Astana teammate, attacked out of the group.
The pair had 24 seconds on their immediate chase group as they started up the 17km climb to the finish, with Rodriguez and Valverde two minutes down, and the peloton at over three minutes.
Rodriguez with nothing left to give
Surprisingly, neither Rodriguez nor Valverde seemed to make any serious move to catch Contador. Rodriguez lost his last teammate at the foot of the climb, and Valverde had been on his own for a while.
Valverde took off first, and Rodriguez followed – but only briefly. The diminutive Spaniard was unable to keep up at all, and looked resigned to having lost the match.
Perhaps aware that the leader had been dropped, Contador attacked with 13.5km to go, leaving Tiralongo nearly standing still.
Valverde soon caught his teammate Intxausti in the chase group, so he had a helper to pull him up the mountain, in an effort to make good as much time on Rodriguez as possible. The latter soon had Saxo Bank's Jesus Hernandez on his rear wheel.
Going into the final 10km, Contador had over 1:40 on Valverde, with Rodriguez struggling forlornly over two minutes down. The gap to Valverde dropped gradually, but Rodriguez gained no ground and slowly but surely fell further and further back.
Contador moved along easily, seeming to enjoy his solo effort. With three kilometers to go to the mountaintop he had only 30 seconds over Valverde, but the gap coming into the stage had been large enough for the Movistar rider to offer no real overall threat to him.
Valverde made good speed and moved up quickly, only 15 seconds back with two kilometers to go. Contador started looking nervously over his shoulder, knowing he had the overall lead secure but fearful of seeing the stage win – and accompanying bonus seconds – disappear.
Valverde passed under the flamme rouge only 13 seconds after his rival, but Contador could finally smile as he went up the final pitch to the finish. One final look under his arm with 300 meters to go assured him of the victory at last, and he raised his arms in ecstasy as he crossed the finish line six seconds ahead of Valverde.
It seemed like an eternity until Rodriguez came in, but it was only 2:38. At least he was spared the sight right behind him of Contador's teammate Hernandez celebrating his captain's victory.
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4:29:20
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:55
|7
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:40
|9
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:38
|11
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|12
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:03
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:18
|15
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|16
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:17
|17
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:48
|18
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|22
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|25
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|30
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:58
|33
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:05:10
|34
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:05:19
|35
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:05:28
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:32
|40
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:43
|41
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:01
|42
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:14
|43
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:55
|44
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|45
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:21
|46
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|47
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:12:31
|48
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:29
|49
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|50
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:20:22
|51
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:20:51
|52
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|55
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|59
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|61
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|62
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|63
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|65
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|66
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|68
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|69
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|70
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|71
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|72
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|73
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|74
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|75
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|78
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|79
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|81
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|83
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|84
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|86
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|87
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|88
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|89
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|90
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|92
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|93
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|95
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|96
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|98
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|99
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|101
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|103
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|104
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|106
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|107
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|108
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|109
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|110
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|111
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|113
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|114
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|115
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|117
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|119
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|121
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|122
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|123
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|124
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|125
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|126
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|127
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|128
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|129
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|130
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|131
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|132
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|133
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|134
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|135
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|137
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|139
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|141
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|142
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|144
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|145
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|146
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|147
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|148
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|149
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|150
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|151
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|152
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|153
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|157
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|158
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|159
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|161
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:17
|162
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:24:23
|163
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|164
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|165
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|166
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|167
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|168
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|169
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|170
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|171
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|172
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|173
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|174
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|175
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|176
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|177
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:25:41
|178
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:49
|179
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|DNF
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|25
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|5
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|7
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|8
|9
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|11
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|12
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|3
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|pts
|2
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|1
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|pts
|2
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:31:57
|2
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:03:51
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:14
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:58
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:26
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|0:08:57
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:24
|8
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:22:37
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:23:51
|10
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:45
|11
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:26:30
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:27:54
|13
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:28:56
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:30:08
|15
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:39:25
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:39:58
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:33
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Garmin - Sharp
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:43:46
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:58:36
|22
|Andalucia
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|68:07:54
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:28
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:40
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:36
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:06
|7
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:06
|9
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:49
|10
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:10
|11
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:54
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:22
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:11
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:18:07
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:18:12
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:18:18
|17
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:13
|18
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:08
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:24
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:13
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:28:48
|22
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:29:24
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:35:17
|24
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:35:57
|25
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:26
|26
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:40:30
|27
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:41:00
|28
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:44:27
|29
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:45:19
|30
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:50:22
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:57:13
|32
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:58:43
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:57
|34
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:20
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:00:48
|36
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:02:23
|37
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:42
|38
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1:05:01
|39
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:09:50
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:15:11
|41
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:17:22
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:34
|43
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:19:26
|44
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:19:36
|45
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:22:50
|46
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:22:52
|47
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:23:03
|48
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:23:14
|49
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:23:26
|50
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:24:23
|51
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:25:08
|52
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:29:57
|53
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:31:33
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:31:39
|55
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:31:44
|56
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|1:31:55
|57
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:32:20
|58
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|1:39:14
|59
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:39:41
|60
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:40:26
|61
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:41:26
|62
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:41:42
|63
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:42:08
|64
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:43:53
|65
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:46:31
|66
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:47:52
|67
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:48:12
|68
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:48:39
|69
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:49:35
|70
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:52:24
|71
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:52:36
|72
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:52:43
|73
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:53:05
|74
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:53:23
|75
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:56:06
|76
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:57:04
|77
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:58:49
|78
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:59:45
|79
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:00:24
|80
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:00:48
|81
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:00:58
|82
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:03:14
|83
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:03:24
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:04:27
|85
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:04:31
|86
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:05:10
|87
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:17
|88
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:10:22
|89
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:10:55
|90
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:11:22
|91
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2:14:17
|92
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:14:25
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:14:39
|94
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:14:40
|95
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:17:15
|96
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:18:06
|97
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:18:14
|98
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|99
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:20:28
|100
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|2:20:49
|101
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:21:30
|102
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:22:53
|103
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:22:55
|104
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|2:23:53
|105
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:25:32
|106
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:26:36
|107
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:27:25
|108
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:27:29
|109
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:27:42
|110
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:28:04
|111
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|2:30:00
|112
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:30:09
|113
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:30:11
|114
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:30:56
|115
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:31:09
|116
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|2:31:57
|117
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:32:06
|118
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:32:51
|119
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|2:33:24
|120
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2:34:49
|121
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:35:08
|122
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:35:10
|123
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:35:29
|124
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:36:04
|125
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:36:12
|126
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2:37:37
|127
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:40:21
|128
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:40:27
|129
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|2:40:46
|130
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|2:41:13
|131
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:41:22
|132
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:41:29
|133
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:42:36
|134
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:42:47
|135
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:42:59
|136
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:44:50
|137
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2:45:35
|138
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:45:40
|139
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:45:54
|140
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:46:53
|141
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:47:50
|142
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:49:14
|143
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:49:50
|144
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:49:55
|145
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|2:50:40
|146
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:50:43
|147
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:50:49
|148
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:51:12
|149
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:51:44
|150
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:52:34
|151
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:53:01
|152
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:54:19
|153
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:54:29
|154
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2:55:59
|155
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:57:46
|156
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:58:53
|157
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:59:12
|158
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|2:59:14
|159
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:00:30
|160
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:01:21
|161
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3:02:45
|162
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:04:20
|163
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|3:04:42
|164
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:05:56
|165
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:07:10
|166
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:09:10
|167
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:09:22
|168
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:10:09
|169
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|3:10:46
|170
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:11:29
|171
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|3:14:05
|172
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:14:34
|173
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|3:17:45
|174
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3:24:06
|175
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:24:28
|176
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:28:11
|177
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|3:29:09
|178
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|3:40:43
|179
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|3:48:22
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|170
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|159
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|152
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|112
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|66
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|10
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|54
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|53
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|52
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|44
|16
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|18
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|40
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|38
|20
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|33
|21
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|31
|24
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|25
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|28
|26
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|27
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|27
|28
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|29
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|26
|30
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|26
|31
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|32
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|25
|33
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|34
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|24
|35
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|36
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|23
|37
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|38
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|21
|39
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|40
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|17
|42
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|43
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|44
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|45
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|46
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|15
|48
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|49
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|50
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|51
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|52
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|53
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|54
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|11
|55
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|56
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|57
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|10
|59
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|60
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|61
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|62
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|63
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|64
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|65
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|8
|66
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|67
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|68
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|69
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|70
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|71
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|8
|72
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|73
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|74
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|75
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|76
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|5
|77
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|78
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|79
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|80
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|81
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|82
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|83
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|84
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|85
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|86
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|87
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|88
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|89
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|90
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|91
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|92
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|93
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|94
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|95
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2
|96
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|97
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|98
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|99
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|100
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|101
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|102
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|38
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|36
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|33
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|28
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|7
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|8
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|9
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|11
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|13
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|19
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|20
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|21
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|22
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|23
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|24
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|25
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|26
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|27
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|31
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|32
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|33
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|35
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|36
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|38
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|39
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|41
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|42
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|43
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|44
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|45
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|46
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|47
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|48
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|49
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|9
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|44
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|68
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|76
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|88
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|96
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|102
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|103
|13
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|110
|14
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|110
|15
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|111
|16
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|122
|17
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|124
|19
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|126
|20
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|128
|21
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|128
|22
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|129
|23
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|130
|24
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|25
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|145
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|148
|27
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|150
|28
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|154
|29
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|159
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|164
|31
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|165
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|168
|33
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|172
|34
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|184
|35
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|218
|36
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|231
|37
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|233
|38
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|233
|39
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|234
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|235
|41
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|236
|42
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|257
|43
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|258
|44
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|291
|1
|Movistar Team
|204:11:00
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:36
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:16
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:11
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:34:43
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:46:05
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:54:02
|8
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:58:24
|9
|RadioShack-Nissan
|1:16:42
|10
|Caja Rural
|1:21:10
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:37
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|1:45:16
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|2:06:10
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:25:26
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:46:28
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|2:49:22
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|3:05:35
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:16:18
|19
|FDJ-Big Mat
|3:29:38
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|4:05:25
|21
|Andalucia
|4:54:18
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|5:36:07
