Contador solos to stage win, Vuelta lead

Spaniard blows Vuelta apart with daring attack

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) made a stunning and unexpected escape on the 17th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, easily cruising his way into not only the stage win atop the Fuente De, but also taking over the race lead. Second place went to Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and third place went to Sergio Henao (Sky), with a crushed Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finally crossing the finish line 2:38 down in 10th place.

Rodriguez was the loser of the day, unable to respond to Contador's attack or the later one by Alejandro Valverde. Rodriguez had worn the leader's red jersey for 13 days, but today dropped back to third, as Contador took over first place and Valverde moved up to second.

Most observers had expected Contador to make his decisive move on one of the weekend's high-mountain stages. He tried, and often, but failed to drop the dogged Rodriguez on those stages, and it was generally considered that Rodriguez would pretty much have the Vuelta in his pocket. But a stunning tactical surprise worked out perfectly, as the unexpected attack on this "lumpy" stage saw Contador catch his two top rivals flat-footed. Valverde was slow to respond but Rodriguez had nothing left to give.

The top three in GC were turned upside down, and there were further changes in the top 10. Froome was still fourth but now nearly ten minutes down. Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Robert Gesink (Rabobank) stayed in fifth and sixth, with Rabobank's Laurens Ten Dam moving up to seventh. That dropped Garmin-Sharp's Andrew Talansky to eighth. Igor Anton of Euskaltel held on to ninth, while Nicolas Roche dropped out of tenth, to be replaced by Movistar's Benat Intxausti.

An unexpected attack

No one abandoned on the Vuelta's second rest day yesterday, but Vacansoleil's Rob Ruijgh called it quits about 40km into today's action.

The race got off to a nervous start, with multiple groups trying to get away but none succeeding. One time even Contador and Valverde formed an escape group, but Katusha fairly quickly shot that one down.

About 80km into the stage, just shy of halfway, 11 riders finally got away. Imano Erviti (Movistar), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R), Javier Ramirez (Andalucia), Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Lars Boom (Rabobank), Danny Pate (Sky), Bruno Pires (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) were the lucky ones, but it was not really meant to be.

Their lead got all the way up 2:03, but that was it. The group fell apart on the first ascent of the day, the category three Collado de Ozalba, as Arnold Jeannesson moved up to the group.

A chase group formed on the descent, with a suspiciously large number of Saxo Bank riders. Sure enough, on the immediately following ascent up the Collado La Hoz, Contador took off out of the peloton. Rodriguez and Valverde did their best to follow, and further back, Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Chris Froome (Sky) struggled to even hold on to the field.

Contador crossed the top of the Collado La Hoz in third, with his two rivals 18 seconds back, and Gesink and Froome a whole minute behind them.

It was a powerful group which had formed around Contador: Sergio Paulinho (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Gorka Verdugo and Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Paolo Tiralongo (Astana), Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alexandre Geniez (Argos-Shimano), Sergio Luis Henao (Sky), Nairo Quintana and Benat Intxausti (Movistar), Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-BigMat), Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan).

Paulinho set a blistering pace for the group, and it slowly but surely pulled away from Rodriguez. With 20km to go, the gap was one and a half minutes and rising.

Shortly before the last intermediate sprint of the day, Contador and Tiralongo, the Spaniard's friend and former Astana teammate, attacked out of the group.

The pair had 24 seconds on their immediate chase group as they started up the 17km climb to the finish, with Rodriguez and Valverde two minutes down, and the peloton at over three minutes.

Rodriguez with nothing left to give

Surprisingly, neither Rodriguez nor Valverde seemed to make any serious move to catch Contador. Rodriguez lost his last teammate at the foot of the climb, and Valverde had been on his own for a while.

Valverde took off first, and Rodriguez followed – but only briefly. The diminutive Spaniard was unable to keep up at all, and looked resigned to having lost the match.

Perhaps aware that the leader had been dropped, Contador attacked with 13.5km to go, leaving Tiralongo nearly standing still.

Valverde soon caught his teammate Intxausti in the chase group, so he had a helper to pull him up the mountain, in an effort to make good as much time on Rodriguez as possible. The latter soon had Saxo Bank's Jesus Hernandez on his rear wheel.

Going into the final 10km, Contador had over 1:40 on Valverde, with Rodriguez struggling forlornly over two minutes down. The gap to Valverde dropped gradually, but Rodriguez gained no ground and slowly but surely fell further and further back.

Contador moved along easily, seeming to enjoy his solo effort. With three kilometers to go to the mountaintop he had only 30 seconds over Valverde, but the gap coming into the stage had been large enough for the Movistar rider to offer no real overall threat to him.

Valverde made good speed and moved up quickly, only 15 seconds back with two kilometers to go. Contador started looking nervously over his shoulder, knowing he had the overall lead secure but fearful of seeing the stage win – and accompanying bonus seconds – disappear.

Valverde passed under the flamme rouge only 13 seconds after his rival, but Contador could finally smile as he went up the final pitch to the finish. One final look under his arm with 300 meters to go assured him of the victory at last, and he raised his arms in ecstasy as he crossed the finish line six seconds ahead of Valverde.

It seemed like an eternity until Rodriguez came in, but it was only 2:38. At least he was spared the sight right behind him of Contador's teammate Hernandez celebrating his captain's victory.

Full Results
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4:29:20
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
4Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:55
7Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:13
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:01:40
9Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:13
10Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:38
11Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
12Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
13Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:03
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:18
15Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:05
16Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:17
17Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:04:48
18Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
19Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
22Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
27Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
29Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
30Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
31David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
32Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:58
33Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:05:10
34Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:05:19
35Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
36Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
37Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:05:28
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:32
40Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:43
41Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:01
42Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:14
43Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:55
44Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
45Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:21
46Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
47Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:12:31
48Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:18:29
49Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
50Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:20:22
51Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:20:51
52Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
55Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
56Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
57Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
58Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
59Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
61Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
62Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
63Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
64Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
65Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
66Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
68Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
69Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
70Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
71Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
72Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
73Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
74Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
75Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
78Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
79Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
80Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
81Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
82Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
83Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
84Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
86Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
87Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
88Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
89Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
90Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
91Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
92Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
93Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
94Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
95Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
96Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
97Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
98Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
99Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
100Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
101Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
102Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
103Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
104Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
106Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
107Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
108Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
109Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
110Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
111Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
113Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
114Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
115Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
116Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
117Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
118Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
119Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
120Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
121Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
122Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
123Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
124Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
125Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
126Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
127Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
128Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
129Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
130David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
131Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
132Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
133Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
134Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
135Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
136Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
137Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
138Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
139Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
140Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
141Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
142Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
143Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
144Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
145John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
146Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
147Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
148Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
149Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
150Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
151Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
152Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
153Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
154Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
155Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
156Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
157Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
158Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
159Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
160Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
161Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:23:17
162Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:24:23
163Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
164Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
165Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
166Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
167Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
168Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
169Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
170Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
171Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
172Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
173Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
174Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
175William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
176Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
177Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:25:41
178Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:49
179Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
DNFJoost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team

Points
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank25pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling16
4Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan10
7Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano8
9Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
10Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
11Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5
12Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4
13Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2

Sprint 1 - San Vicente de la Barquera, 90.4km
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
3Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprint 2 - Potes, 164km
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4pts
2Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
3Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1

Mountain 1 - Collado de Ozalba (Cat. 3) 124km
1Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Collado La Hoz (Cat. 2) 138km
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5pts
2Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1

Mountain 3 - Fuente Dé (Cat. 2) 187 Km.
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling1

Most combative
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank

Teams
1Movistar Team13:31:57
2Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:03:51
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:14
4AG2R La Mondiale0:05:58
5Sky Procycling0:06:26
6Lampre - ISD0:08:57
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:24
8RadioShack-Nissan0:22:37
9Katusha Team0:23:51
10FDJ-Big Mat0:24:45
11Lotto Belisol Team0:26:30
12Caja Rural0:27:54
13Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:28:56
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:30:08
15Team Argos - Shimano0:39:25
16Astana Pro Team0:39:58
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:33
18Liquigas-Cannondale
19Garmin - Sharp
20BMC Racing Team0:43:46
21Orica GreenEdge0:58:36
22Andalucia

General classification after stage 17
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank68:07:54
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:28
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:40
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:36
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:06
7Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:55
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:13:06
9Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:49
10Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:10
11Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:54
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:22
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:17:11
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:18:07
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:18:12
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:18:18
17Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:19:13
18Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:20:08
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:24
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:13
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:28:48
22Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:29:24
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:35:17
24Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:35:57
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:26
26Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:40:30
27Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:41:00
28Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:44:27
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:45:19
30Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:50:22
31Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:57:13
32Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:58:43
33Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:59:57
34Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:00:20
35Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:00:48
36Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:02:23
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:03:42
38Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team1:05:01
39Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:09:50
40Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan1:15:11
41Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:17:22
42Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:18:34
43Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:19:26
44Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:19:36
45Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:22:50
46Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:22:52
47Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:23:03
48Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:23:14
49Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:23:26
50Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:24:23
51Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:25:08
52Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:29:57
53Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:31:33
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:31:39
55Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:31:44
56Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural1:31:55
57Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:32:20
58Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp1:39:14
59Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:39:41
60Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:40:26
61Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team1:41:26
62Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:41:42
63Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:42:08
64Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:43:53
65Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale1:46:31
66Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:47:52
67Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team1:48:12
68Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:48:39
69Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:49:35
70Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1:52:24
71Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:52:36
72Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:52:43
73Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:53:05
74David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural1:53:23
75Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:56:06
76Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan1:57:04
77Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:58:49
78Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team1:59:45
79Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:00:24
80Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan2:00:48
81Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:00:58
82Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:03:14
83Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:03:24
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:04:27
85Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:04:31
86Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2:05:10
87Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:07:17
88Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:10:22
89Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:10:55
90Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2:11:22
91Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural2:14:17
92David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:14:25
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:14:39
94Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:14:40
95Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:17:15
96Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:18:06
97Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2:18:14
98Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
99Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan2:20:28
100Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia2:20:49
101Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2:21:30
102Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:22:53
103Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team2:22:55
104Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team2:23:53
105Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:25:32
106Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:26:36
107Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:27:25
108Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:27:29
109Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2:27:42
110Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:28:04
111Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia2:30:00
112Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team2:30:09
113Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:30:11
114Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat2:30:56
115Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:31:09
116Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia2:31:57
117Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:32:06
118Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:32:51
119Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano2:33:24
120Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2:34:49
121Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team2:35:08
122Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:35:10
123Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:35:29
124Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:36:04
125Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:36:12
126Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2:37:37
127Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:40:21
128Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:40:27
129Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD2:40:46
130Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp2:41:13
131Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2:41:22
132Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:41:29
133Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:42:36
134Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:42:47
135Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team2:42:59
136Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:44:50
137Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2:45:35
138Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:45:40
139John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:45:54
140Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:46:53
141Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:47:50
142Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:49:14
143Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling2:49:50
144Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:49:55
145Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling2:50:40
146Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:50:43
147Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan2:50:49
148Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:51:12
149Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:51:44
150Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:52:34
151Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:53:01
152William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:54:19
153Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat2:54:29
154Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team2:55:59
155Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:57:46
156Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:58:53
157Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:59:12
158Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia2:59:14
159Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge3:00:30
160Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3:01:21
161Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3:02:45
162Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:04:20
163Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp3:04:42
164Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:05:56
165Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team3:07:10
166Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:09:10
167Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:09:22
168Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:10:09
169Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural3:10:46
170Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge3:11:29
171Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp3:14:05
172Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:14:34
173Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural3:17:45
174Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3:24:06
175Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:24:28
176Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3:28:11
177Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural3:29:09
178Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia3:40:43
179Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano3:48:22

Points classification
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team170pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team159
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank152
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano112
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling93
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan66
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale60
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team55
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale55
10Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge54
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team53
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team52
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi47
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team45
15Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge44
16Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team44
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale44
18Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp40
19Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling38
20Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi33
21Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale33
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team32
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep31
24Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi30
25Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD28
26Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
27Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team27
28Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27
29Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural26
30Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team26
31Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling26
32Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team25
33Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep25
34Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural24
35Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale23
36Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan23
37Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
38Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling21
39Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
40Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan17
42Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team17
43Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
44Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team16
45David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural16
46Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team15
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team15
48Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
49Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
50Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
51Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
52Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia12
53Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
54Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD11
55Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
56Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team10
57Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling10
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano10
59Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
60Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp10
61Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
62Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural10
63Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9
64Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
65Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia8
66Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
67Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
68Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
69Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
70Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
71Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano8
72Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
73Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
74Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team6
75Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
76Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team5
77Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5
78Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
79Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
80Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
81Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
82Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
83Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
84Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
85Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
86Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
87Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
88Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
89Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
90Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
91Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
92Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
93Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
94Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2
95Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2
96Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
97Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
98Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
99Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
100Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1
101Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
102Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge38pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team36
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team33
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team31
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank28
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep27
7David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne18
8Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural17
9David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural17
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
11Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
12Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
13Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling8
17Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
19Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
20Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
21Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural5
22Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5
23Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
24Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia4
25Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia4
26Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3
27Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale3
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
31Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team3
32Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
33Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
35Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
36Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
38Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
39Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team2
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2
41Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
42Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2
43Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling1
44Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
45Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
46Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
47Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
48Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
49Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank9
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling25
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team44
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale58
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team68
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep76
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling88
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan96
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge102
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team103
13Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team110
14Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi110
15Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural111
16Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team122
17Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale123
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep124
19Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne126
20David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural128
21Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural128
22Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team129
23Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne130
24Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team137
25Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team145
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank148
27Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team150
28Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank154
29Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team159
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat164
31Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep165
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team168
33Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team172
34Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank184
35Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team218
36Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team231
37Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia233
38Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team233
39Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia234
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge235
41Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia236
42Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural257
43Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia258
44Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team291

Teams classification
1Movistar Team204:11:00
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:36
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:16
4AG2R La Mondiale0:26:11
5Sky Procycling0:34:43
6Katusha Team0:46:05
7Lampre - ISD0:54:02
8Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:58:24
9RadioShack-Nissan1:16:42
10Caja Rural1:21:10
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:22:37
12Astana Pro Team1:45:16
13Garmin - Sharp2:06:10
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:25:26
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:46:28
16Lotto Belisol Team2:49:22
17BMC Racing Team3:05:35
18Liquigas-Cannondale3:16:18
19FDJ-Big Mat3:29:38
20Team Argos - Shimano4:05:25
21Andalucia4:54:18
22Orica GreenEdge5:36:07

