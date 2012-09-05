Image 1 of 33 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) stunned his rivals at the Vuelta with a solo stage win that put him into the overall lead. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 33 Alberto Contador lets loose with his trademark pistolero after earning his first victoryfollowing his return to racing from a doping ban. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 33 Garmin-Sharp sets tempo in the peloton to keep a large breakaway in check. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 33 The peloton en route from Santander to Fuente Dé during stage 17 of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 The media swarms Alberto Contador after his victory in stage 17 at the Vuelta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana), a former teammate of Alberto Contador, provided the Spaniard with invaluabale assistance before cracking and finishing 9th on the day. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 33 Benat Intxausti helped his Movistar captain Alejandro Valverde in the stage 17 finale crossed the finish line in 7th place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 33 Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan) rides to a 6th place finish in the Vuelta's 17th stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 33 Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) nears the finish line at Fuente Dé. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 33 Alejandro Valverde leads Sergio Henao and Gorka Verdugo to the finish line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 33 An exhausted Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) at the finish line in Fuente Dé after conceding more than two and a half minutes plus the leader's jersey to Alberto Contador. (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 33 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) on the podium after his solo victory in stage 17 at the Vuelta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 33 Alberto Contdaor (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) went out on the attack and was rewarded with a stage win plus the Vuelta's leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 33 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) caps off a surprising turn of affairs at the Vuelta with a stage win that also put him into the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 33 Alberto Contador gives himself a hand on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 33 A beaming Alberto Contador on the podium after his solo stage victory in Fuente Dé. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 33 It's party time on the podium as Alberto Contador uncorks the bubbly. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 33 A pistolero salute from Alberto Contador for his stage win at the Vuelta. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 33 After a solo victory on stage 17, Alberto Contador is the Vuelta's new leader with four days of racing remaining. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 33 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) rode away from his rivals on stage 17 to take both the stage victory and leader's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 33 Alberto Contador is the new leader of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 33 Stage 17 winner Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 33 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) celebrates his stage victory at Fuente Dé. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 33 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) en route to a dramatic solo victory at Fuente Dé. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 33 Alberto Contador is about to trade the combination classification leader's jersey for the red leader's jersey after a stunning solo stage win at the Vuelta. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 33 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) powers to the finish line at Fuente Dé for second place on the stage plus a move to second overall. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 33 Overnight Vuelta leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) approaches the finish line in Fuente Dé for 10th place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 33 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) woud surrender the Vuelta a Espana's leader's jersey to Alberto Contador at the finish of stage 17. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 33 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) has much to celebrate as he both wins the Vueta's 17th stage and takes over the race lead. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 33 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) made a stunning attack to win stage 17 plus take the leader's jersey from Joaquim Rodriguez. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 33 An ecstatic Alberto Contador has won the Vuelta's 17th stage and will don the red leader's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 33 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) turned the Vuelta upside down with a surprise attack which earned him both a stage win and the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 33 Another pistolero salute from Alberto Contador, this time in honor of the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) made a stunning and unexpected escape on the 17th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, easily cruising his way into not only the stage win atop the Fuente De, but also taking over the race lead. Second place went to Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and third place went to Sergio Henao (Sky), with a crushed Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finally crossing the finish line 2:38 down in 10th place.

Rodriguez was the loser of the day, unable to respond to Contador's attack or the later one by Alejandro Valverde. Rodriguez had worn the leader's red jersey for 13 days, but today dropped back to third, as Contador took over first place and Valverde moved up to second.

Most observers had expected Contador to make his decisive move on one of the weekend's high-mountain stages. He tried, and often, but failed to drop the dogged Rodriguez on those stages, and it was generally considered that Rodriguez would pretty much have the Vuelta in his pocket. But a stunning tactical surprise worked out perfectly, as the unexpected attack on this "lumpy" stage saw Contador catch his two top rivals flat-footed. Valverde was slow to respond but Rodriguez had nothing left to give.

The top three in GC were turned upside down, and there were further changes in the top 10. Froome was still fourth but now nearly ten minutes down. Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Robert Gesink (Rabobank) stayed in fifth and sixth, with Rabobank's Laurens Ten Dam moving up to seventh. That dropped Garmin-Sharp's Andrew Talansky to eighth. Igor Anton of Euskaltel held on to ninth, while Nicolas Roche dropped out of tenth, to be replaced by Movistar's Benat Intxausti.

An unexpected attack

No one abandoned on the Vuelta's second rest day yesterday, but Vacansoleil's Rob Ruijgh called it quits about 40km into today's action.

The race got off to a nervous start, with multiple groups trying to get away but none succeeding. One time even Contador and Valverde formed an escape group, but Katusha fairly quickly shot that one down.

About 80km into the stage, just shy of halfway, 11 riders finally got away. Imano Erviti (Movistar), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R), Javier Ramirez (Andalucia), Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Lars Boom (Rabobank), Danny Pate (Sky), Bruno Pires (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) were the lucky ones, but it was not really meant to be.

Their lead got all the way up 2:03, but that was it. The group fell apart on the first ascent of the day, the category three Collado de Ozalba, as Arnold Jeannesson moved up to the group.

A chase group formed on the descent, with a suspiciously large number of Saxo Bank riders. Sure enough, on the immediately following ascent up the Collado La Hoz, Contador took off out of the peloton. Rodriguez and Valverde did their best to follow, and further back, Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Chris Froome (Sky) struggled to even hold on to the field.

Contador crossed the top of the Collado La Hoz in third, with his two rivals 18 seconds back, and Gesink and Froome a whole minute behind them.

It was a powerful group which had formed around Contador: Sergio Paulinho (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Gorka Verdugo and Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Paolo Tiralongo (Astana), Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alexandre Geniez (Argos-Shimano), Sergio Luis Henao (Sky), Nairo Quintana and Benat Intxausti (Movistar), Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-BigMat), Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Nissan).

Paulinho set a blistering pace for the group, and it slowly but surely pulled away from Rodriguez. With 20km to go, the gap was one and a half minutes and rising.

Shortly before the last intermediate sprint of the day, Contador and Tiralongo, the Spaniard's friend and former Astana teammate, attacked out of the group.

The pair had 24 seconds on their immediate chase group as they started up the 17km climb to the finish, with Rodriguez and Valverde two minutes down, and the peloton at over three minutes.

Rodriguez with nothing left to give

Surprisingly, neither Rodriguez nor Valverde seemed to make any serious move to catch Contador. Rodriguez lost his last teammate at the foot of the climb, and Valverde had been on his own for a while.

Valverde took off first, and Rodriguez followed – but only briefly. The diminutive Spaniard was unable to keep up at all, and looked resigned to having lost the match.

Perhaps aware that the leader had been dropped, Contador attacked with 13.5km to go, leaving Tiralongo nearly standing still.

Valverde soon caught his teammate Intxausti in the chase group, so he had a helper to pull him up the mountain, in an effort to make good as much time on Rodriguez as possible. The latter soon had Saxo Bank's Jesus Hernandez on his rear wheel.

Going into the final 10km, Contador had over 1:40 on Valverde, with Rodriguez struggling forlornly over two minutes down. The gap to Valverde dropped gradually, but Rodriguez gained no ground and slowly but surely fell further and further back.

Contador moved along easily, seeming to enjoy his solo effort. With three kilometers to go to the mountaintop he had only 30 seconds over Valverde, but the gap coming into the stage had been large enough for the Movistar rider to offer no real overall threat to him.

Valverde made good speed and moved up quickly, only 15 seconds back with two kilometers to go. Contador started looking nervously over his shoulder, knowing he had the overall lead secure but fearful of seeing the stage win – and accompanying bonus seconds – disappear.

Valverde passed under the flamme rouge only 13 seconds after his rival, but Contador could finally smile as he went up the final pitch to the finish. One final look under his arm with 300 meters to go assured him of the victory at last, and he raised his arms in ecstasy as he crossed the finish line six seconds ahead of Valverde.

It seemed like an eternity until Rodriguez came in, but it was only 2:38. At least he was spared the sight right behind him of Contador's teammate Hernandez celebrating his captain's victory.

Full Results 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4:29:20 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 4 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:55 7 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:01:40 9 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:13 10 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:38 11 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 12 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 13 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:03 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:18 15 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:05 16 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:17 17 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:04:48 18 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 19 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 22 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 25 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 29 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 30 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 32 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:58 33 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:05:10 34 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:05:19 35 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:05:28 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:32 40 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:43 41 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:01 42 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:14 43 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:55 44 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 45 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:21 46 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 47 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:12:31 48 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:18:29 49 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 50 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:20:22 51 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:20:51 52 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 55 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 56 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 57 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 58 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 59 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 61 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 62 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 63 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 64 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 65 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 66 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 68 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 69 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 70 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 71 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 72 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 73 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 74 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 75 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 78 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 79 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 81 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 82 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 83 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 84 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 86 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 87 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 88 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 89 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 90 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 92 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 93 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 94 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 95 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 96 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 98 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 99 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 101 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 103 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 104 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 106 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 107 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 108 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 109 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 110 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 111 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 113 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 114 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 115 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 116 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 117 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 118 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 119 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 121 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 122 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 123 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 124 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 125 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 126 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 127 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 128 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 129 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 130 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 131 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 132 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 133 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 134 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 135 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 136 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 137 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 138 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 139 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 140 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 141 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 142 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 143 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 144 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 145 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 146 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 147 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 148 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 149 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 150 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 151 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 152 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 153 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 154 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 155 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 156 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 157 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 158 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 159 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 160 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 161 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:23:17 162 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:24:23 163 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 164 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 165 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 166 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 167 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 168 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 169 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 170 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 171 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 172 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 173 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 174 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 175 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 176 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 177 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:25:41 178 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:49 179 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge DNF Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team

Points 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 16 4 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 10 7 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 8 9 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 11 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 12 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4 13 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2

Sprint 1 - San Vicente de la Barquera, 90.4km 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 3 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Sprint 2 - Potes, 164km 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 pts 2 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1

Mountain 1 - Collado de Ozalba (Cat. 3) 124km 1 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Collado La Hoz (Cat. 2) 138km 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 pts 2 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1

Mountain 3 - Fuente Dé (Cat. 2) 187 Km. 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 1

Most combative 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank

Teams 1 Movistar Team 13:31:57 2 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:03:51 3 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:14 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:58 5 Sky Procycling 0:06:26 6 Lampre - ISD 0:08:57 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:24 8 RadioShack-Nissan 0:22:37 9 Katusha Team 0:23:51 10 FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:45 11 Lotto Belisol Team 0:26:30 12 Caja Rural 0:27:54 13 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:28:56 14 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:30:08 15 Team Argos - Shimano 0:39:25 16 Astana Pro Team 0:39:58 17 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:33 18 Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Garmin - Sharp 20 BMC Racing Team 0:43:46 21 Orica GreenEdge 0:58:36 22 Andalucia

General classification after stage 17 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 68:07:54 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:28 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:40 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:11:36 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:06 7 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:55 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:06 9 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:49 10 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:10 11 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:54 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:22 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:17:11 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:18:07 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:18:12 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:18:18 17 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:19:13 18 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:20:08 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:24 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:13 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:28:48 22 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:29:24 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:35:17 24 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:35:57 25 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:40:26 26 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:40:30 27 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:41:00 28 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:44:27 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:45:19 30 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:50:22 31 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:57:13 32 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:58:43 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:59:57 34 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:00:20 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:00:48 36 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:02:23 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:03:42 38 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1:05:01 39 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:09:50 40 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 1:15:11 41 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:17:22 42 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:18:34 43 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:19:26 44 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:19:36 45 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:22:50 46 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:22:52 47 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:23:03 48 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:23:14 49 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:23:26 50 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:24:23 51 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:25:08 52 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:29:57 53 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:31:33 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:31:39 55 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:31:44 56 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 1:31:55 57 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:32:20 58 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 1:39:14 59 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:39:41 60 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:40:26 61 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:41:26 62 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:41:42 63 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:42:08 64 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:43:53 65 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:46:31 66 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:47:52 67 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:48:12 68 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:48:39 69 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:49:35 70 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:52:24 71 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:52:36 72 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:52:43 73 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:53:05 74 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 1:53:23 75 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:56:06 76 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 1:57:04 77 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:58:49 78 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 1:59:45 79 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:00:24 80 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 2:00:48 81 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:00:58 82 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:03:14 83 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:03:24 84 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:04:27 85 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:04:31 86 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2:05:10 87 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:07:17 88 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:10:22 89 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:10:55 90 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2:11:22 91 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 2:14:17 92 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:14:25 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:14:39 94 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:14:40 95 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:17:15 96 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:18:06 97 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:18:14 98 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 99 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 2:20:28 100 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 2:20:49 101 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2:21:30 102 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:22:53 103 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 2:22:55 104 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 2:23:53 105 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:25:32 106 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:26:36 107 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:27:25 108 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:27:29 109 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:27:42 110 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:28:04 111 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 2:30:00 112 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 2:30:09 113 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:30:11 114 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 2:30:56 115 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:31:09 116 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 2:31:57 117 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:32:06 118 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:32:51 119 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 2:33:24 120 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2:34:49 121 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 2:35:08 122 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:35:10 123 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:35:29 124 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:36:04 125 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:36:12 126 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2:37:37 127 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:40:21 128 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:40:27 129 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 2:40:46 130 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 2:41:13 131 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:41:22 132 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:41:29 133 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:42:36 134 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:42:47 135 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 2:42:59 136 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:44:50 137 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2:45:35 138 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:45:40 139 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:45:54 140 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:46:53 141 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:47:50 142 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:49:14 143 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:49:50 144 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:49:55 145 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 2:50:40 146 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:50:43 147 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 2:50:49 148 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:51:12 149 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:51:44 150 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:52:34 151 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:53:01 152 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:54:19 153 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 2:54:29 154 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 2:55:59 155 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:57:46 156 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:58:53 157 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:59:12 158 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 2:59:14 159 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 3:00:30 160 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3:01:21 161 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3:02:45 162 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:04:20 163 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 3:04:42 164 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:05:56 165 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:07:10 166 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:09:10 167 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:09:22 168 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:10:09 169 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 3:10:46 170 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 3:11:29 171 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 3:14:05 172 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:14:34 173 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 3:17:45 174 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3:24:06 175 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:24:28 176 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3:28:11 177 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 3:29:09 178 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 3:40:43 179 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 3:48:22

Points classification 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 170 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 159 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 152 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 112 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 66 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 55 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 10 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 54 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 53 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 52 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 44 16 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 44 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 44 18 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 40 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 38 20 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 33 21 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 31 24 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 30 25 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 28 26 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 27 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 27 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 29 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 26 30 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 26 31 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 26 32 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 25 33 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 34 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 24 35 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 36 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 23 37 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 38 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 21 39 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 40 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 17 42 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 17 43 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 44 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 16 45 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 16 46 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 15 47 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 15 48 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 49 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 50 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 51 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 52 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 12 53 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 54 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 11 55 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 56 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 57 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 10 59 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 60 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 10 61 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 62 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 10 63 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 64 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 65 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 8 66 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 67 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 68 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 69 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 70 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 71 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 8 72 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 73 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 74 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 6 75 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 76 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 5 77 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 78 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 79 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 80 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 81 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 82 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 83 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 84 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 85 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 86 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 87 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 88 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 89 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 90 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 91 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 92 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 93 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 94 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2 95 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2 96 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2 97 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 98 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 99 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 100 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1 101 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 102 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 38 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 36 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 33 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 31 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 28 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 7 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 8 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 17 9 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 17 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 11 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 12 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 13 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 14 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 18 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 19 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 20 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 21 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 5 22 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 23 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 24 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 4 25 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 4 26 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 3 27 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 3 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 31 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 3 32 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 33 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 35 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 36 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 37 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 38 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 39 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 2 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2 41 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 42 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2 43 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 1 44 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 45 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 46 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 47 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 48 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 49 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 9 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 44 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 58 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 68 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 76 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 88 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 96 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 102 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 103 13 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 110 14 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 110 15 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 111 16 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 122 17 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 124 19 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 126 20 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 128 21 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 128 22 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 129 23 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 130 24 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 25 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 145 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 148 27 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 150 28 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 154 29 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 159 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 164 31 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 165 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 168 33 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 172 34 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 184 35 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 218 36 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 231 37 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 233 38 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 233 39 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 234 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 235 41 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 236 42 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 257 43 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 258 44 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 291