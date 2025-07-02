'Always a rollercoaster' – Geraint Thomas confirmed for final Tour de France with Ineos Grenadiers supporting leader Carlos Rodríguez

British team announce eight-man roster with an eye on stage wins and the general classification with leader Rodríguez

FRIBOURG, SWITZERLAND - APRIL 30: Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 78th Tour De Romandie 2025, Stage 1 a 194.3km stage from Munchenstein to Fribourg / #UCIWT / on April 30, 2025 in Fribourg, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Thomas and Rodríguez have teamed up already this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed their team for the 2025 Tour de France, with Carlos Rodríguez, Filippo Ganna and 2018 yellow jersey winner Geraint Thomas as the standout leaders, focused on stage wins and a strong general classification placing with the Spaniard.

As the oldest rider at the start, it will be 39-year-old Thomas' final Tour before he retires at the end of the season, having raced the French Grand Tour 13 times since his debut appearance in 2007.

