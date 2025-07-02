'Expect the unexpected' – Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto aim at GC and sprint stages at Giro d'Italia Women, but warn of unpredictability

Antonia Niedermaier gunning for overall, Chiara Consonni looking to add fourth stage to palmarès

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto head to the 2025 Giro d'Italia Women with a two-pronged attack plan on the overall, as young German racer Antonia Niedermaier takes aim at a GC bid while Chiara Consonni is their rider for the bunch sprints.

Niedermaier, 22, finished sixth overall in the 2024 race, whilst in the 2023 edition she claimed victory on a tough mountainous stage to Ceres ahead of overall winner Annemiek van Vleuten, but then had to abandon the following day.

