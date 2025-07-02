'We must do everything we can to preserve the beauty of France' – How the Tour de France is cutting carbon emissions

By published

Green fan transport, electric cars and carbon offsetting all form part of race's bid to reduce carbon footprint by 50% by 2030

A vehicle from the Tour de France publicy caravan drives along the race route at the start of the 3rd stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 182 km between Vejle and Sonderborg, in Denmark, on July 3, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Reducing emissions among the vehicles of the Tour de France caravan is a vital part of organisers ASO making the race more environmentally friendly (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the environmentally-friendly reputation of cycling as a pastime and transport method, professional racing has been far from green, with cars, buses, trucks and planes all in heavy usage throughout the year.

Some race organisers and teams are making efforts to cut their carbon footprints, with Tour de France organisers ASO among those doing so.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

