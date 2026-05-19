'I was awake at 5 a.m. with adrenaline flowing' - Filippo Ganna wants more after record breaking Giro d'Italia TT win

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Italian eyes his home stage to Verbania after earning freedom to go on the attack

Ganna holds a huge glass and box on the podium, prizes for winning stage 10
Ganna on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna won his eighth Giro d'Italia stage in Massa and set a new record speed for a Grand Tour time trial over 40km, but the Italian wants to win even more, with the stage to his hometown of Verbania on Friday the next on his hit list.

Ganna lived up to expectations and his top billing, winning the 42 km time trial in a time of 45:53 at an average speed of 54.905 km/h. He beat Netcompany Ineos teammate Thymen Arensman by 1:53 and everyone else by more than two minutes.

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Ganna last won a Giro time trial in 2024 when he beat Tadej Pogačar to win in Desenzano. He has won seven time trials and one road stage. Now he wants at least one more stage before Rome. Verbania seems perfect, with stage 18 from Fai della Paganella-Pieve di Soligo also a possible day for a breakaway and power rouleurs like Ganna.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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