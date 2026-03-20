Chasing perfection on Cipressa and Poggio – Where have Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates-XRG fallen short at Milan-San Remo and how do they finally win it in 2026?

Milan-San Remo has remained a vital ambition of Tadej Pogačar's, likely ever since he realised he could, in theory, win it ahead of the Classics specialists and sprinters if everything were to go perfectly across the 300km of racing.

The nature of the route, which comes fully to life in the final 30km on the Cipressa (5.6km at 4.1%) and Poggio (3.7km at 3.1%) climbs, and really lacks elevation gain for much of the opening 240km outside of the Passo del Turchino, has always made it a challenge for the four-time Tour de France winner to make a difference.

He's attacked both climbs with full commitment in the past four years, but has never been able to get away solo on either. That's even with his team blowing the race to pieces on the Cipressa last season and leaving just him, Mathieu van der Poel and Filippo Ganna ahead before the Poggio in unprecedented fashion.

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Will 2026 finally be his year? Even Van der Poel has said it's "only a matter of time" before the world champion adds his name to the list of champions in San Remo, but the build-up to Saturday's race has ignited ample discussion over just how he will be able to do it.

Eddy Merckx has told him to use the Poggio, a forecast headwind is making another Cipressa assault look less likely to stay away, and it does still seem as though perfection will be the only way he conquers "the hardest Monument to win."

Taking a look back through Pogačar's latest four previous appearances at Milan-San Remo – without his 2020 debut, which ended in 12th in a chasing group sprint – it's important to note where UAE missed the mark and how they can try to right those minor mistakes in this latest attempt.

Pogačar's failed attempts at Milan-San Remo

2022

Ulissi led out Pogačar on the Poggio in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pogačar arrived at Milan-San Remo 2022 off the back of his best season yet, having successfully defended his Tour de France crown and won his first two Monuments at Il Lombardia and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2021.

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Ready to take on the race, it was indeed his UAE team who would try to move it away from the 'sprinter's Monument', and that started, of course, at the Cipressa.

They didn't lead into the base of the iconic ascent, which became a common trend in subsequent years, with Bahrain-Victorious and then Jumbo-Visma taking over for Matej Mohorič and Wout van Aert, respectively.

Jan Polanc moved to the front and started to up the pace for Pogačar, but it was an infernal tempo set by Davide Formolo that really started to rip things up. It was described on commentary as "the most selective ascent in years" by Rob Hatch, but none of his main rivals were really put into difficulty yet.

Formolo split things and ruined a lot of sprinters' days, but it wasn't a full lead-out, just a stinging of the legs by UAE.

As they approached the Poggio, Visma took over the lead through Christophe Laporte and Van Aert, and Pogačar had to be moved up by Diego Ulissi before mounting his first attack of the final climb.

8.2km to go is when he went, and he made four big bursts in total to try and get away, but former winner Van Aert was always in his wheel to neutralise him. Eventually, he did enter the descent in second, but with Søren Kragh Andersen in front and Van der Poel and Van Aert on his wheel.

As Mohorič caught and passed the leaders, starting his death-defying bid for glory on the descent, Pogačar could not match the risks of his compatriot and had to settle for fifth in the small group sprint behind. He'd shown his intent, but neither he nor UAE had the firepower to explode away on such short climbs, for now.

2023

Pogačar, Ganna, Van Aert and Van der Poel during the 2023 edition (Image credit: Getty Images)

He returned a year later for more, but again, the Cipressa didn't start perfectly for UAE as Ineos Grenadiers held control at the base. Six hundred metres in and with 26.5km to go, however, UAE had moved up with four riders left to support the Slovenian: Ulissi, Tim Wellens, Matteo Trentin and Felix Großschartner.

They paced hard on the front in a line, but it wasn't the all-out assault we came to see last season, with the pressure only really doing for the pure sprinters and not putting too much pressure on their main rivals.

Ineos Grenadiers ended up taking over for the descent, and it was Bahrain Victorious who overtook them at the bottom of the Poggio to lead out the final ascent. Again, this meant that 1.2km of the climb were taken on without UAE putting on the pressure, and it wasn't until 8km to go that Formolo's replacement for the day, Wellens, moved to the front for Pogačar.

When Pogačar attacked with 6.6km to go, it was the usual suspects following him, Kragh Andersen on his wheel and Ganna, Van Aert and Van der Poel quickly getting into action as well. The Dane dropped after doing his job for the latter, and eventually, the four riders were clear, leading to the iconic images of them, but not the image Pogačar would have wanted.

Having failed to get away again on the Poggio, Pogačar's race was as good as run, and with 5.5km to go, a massive Van der Poel counter-attack left him and the other three unable to respond. The Dutchman would descend brilliantly and ride solo to the finish, with the race's primary animator, Pogačar, improving his best result in fourth, but without what he came for.

2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A third year in a row of trying to tame the beast that is Milan-San Remo saw UAE again really try to tear things up on the Cipressa, but after being in the perfect spot with 33km to go, their positioning fell to pieces in the next 6km of the approach.

EF Education-EasyPost and Ineos led the bunch onto the climb, and though Pogačar was eventually brought to the front, he only had Alessandro Covi for company initially, who began to wind up the pace.

Help wasn't too far away in the form of Isaac del Toro and Wellens, but they had to waste key energy moving up through the wheels, which could have been saved if they were positioned better.

Once the young Del Toro hit the front, his effort was long, but ran out of punch quickly, and the bunch swelled on the front as he faded, perhaps paying for his efforts to move up and then having to pace. Wellens took over at 23.5km to go, but he was the only teammate left.

Pogačar did get him to briefly up the tempo, but it became clear he would need him for the Poggio, and once the descent was completed, Tudor and Ineos had moved into the front positions for the likes of Trentin and Ganna.

Wellens didn't see the front again until a kilometre of the Poggio had been raced, launching a full lead-out for Pogačar to try and attack away once more. Once more, 6.6km to go was where he went, but Van der Poel had already hitched himself onto the back wheel and responded well.

He stopped his surge when everyone was still in play behind, which prompted a brief move from former winner Jasper Stuyven, and this provided the perfect moment for Pogačar to counter, launching up the inside with Van der Poel sat around seventh wheel in the group.

To this day, it's as much separation as he's ever managed to eke out on the Poggio, but behind him was an in-form Van der Poel who wasn't going to watch the race go up the road. An incredible effort saw him blast across and all but completely catch the Slovenian before he rounded the final corner and onto the descent.

With the favourites cancelling each other out, a bigger group returned at the base, and a sprint was likely. Others like Mohorič and Tom Pidcock tried to attack away, but Van der Poel chased them all, knowing his sprinter, Jasper Philipsen, had made it over in the group.

Once they opened up, Pogačar chanced his luck in the finale, but was unable to come over the top of his two close friends, Philipsen and Michael Matthews. He'd almost done it this time, but again Van der Poel was the thorn in his side, even without winning it himself in