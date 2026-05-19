Illness in the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe camp: Pellizzari and Hindley unable to train on Giro d'Italia rest day

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'I'm not quitting' says Pellizzari, despite stomach virus derailing his GC ambitions

FERMO, ITALY - MAY 16: Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe - White Best Young Rider Jersey crosses the finish line during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 8 a 156km stage from Chieti to Fermo 315m / #UCIWT / on May 16, 2026 in Fermo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giulio Pellizzari did not ride his bike on the Giro d'Italia rest day, prioritising rest and recovery in the hope he can salvage something from the next two weeks of racing.

The talented young Italian was co-leader of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe alongside Jai Hindley. He impressed in Bulgaria, tried to go with Jonas Vingegaard on the Blockhaus mountain finish but then cracked on the stage to Corno alle Scale due to a stomach virus.

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"The first eight days were really great and went according to plan," sports director Christian Pömer said via the team's website.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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