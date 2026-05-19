'It was terrible' - Jonas Vingegaard close but not close enough to maglia rosa after fast, flat Giro d'Italia time trial

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'In the end, I'm in a good spot' Visma-Lease a Bike favourite sits 27 seconds behind Afonso Eulálio in the race for the magila rosa

Jonas Vingegaard tosses a bouquet of flowers from the mountains classification podium
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seemed almost certain that Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) would move into the maglia rosa on the flat and fast 42km time trial on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia, but his time of 48:53 was not enough to unseat the tenacious Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain-Victorious) from the top spot on the overall classification.

The outcome of the race against the clock demonstrated that anything can happen at the Giro d'Italia as Vingegaard continues to chip away at the time gap over the second week of racing.

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The time trial kicked off the second week of racing at the Giro d'Italia, and Vingegaard pointed out that there is still plenty of racing to come, including on stage 14 atop the climb in Pila, at 1,793 metres, and the back-to-back grand finale on stage 19 at Alleghe (Piani di Pezzè) and stage 20 at Piancavallo.

Who will challenge Jonas Vingegaard at this year's Giro d'Italia? Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our coverage of the Corsa Rosa. Enjoy unrivalled reporting from our team of journalists on the ground, including breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage as it happens, plus access to the Cyclingnews app to follow the action on the go! Find out more.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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