'Bigger differences than Blockhaus' - Arensman, O'Connor, Gee-West reflect on decisive role of 42km Giro d'Italia time trial as hunt for maglia rosa evolves

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'If you're on GC, it's your job to spend time on the TT bike ... it kind of kills you when you have a bad ride' says O'Connor

MASSA, ITALY - MAY 19: Ben O&#039;Connor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla competes during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 10 a 42km individual time trial stage from Viareggio to Massa / #UCIWT / on May 19, 2026 in Massa, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla) in the 42km stage 10 time trial of the Giro d'Italia 2026 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna (Netcompany Ineos) may have delivered a blistering victory in the 42km time trial on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia, but a closer look at the results revealed some head-turning performances among the general classification contenders with Thymen Arensman (Netcompany Ineos), Derek Gee-West (Lidl-Trek) and Ben O'Connor (Jayco AlUla) all moving closer to the maglia rosa.

The 42km race against the clock followed a flat and fast course along the beaches of the Tuscan coast from Viareggio to Massa, and while it was always meant to be for powerful specialists like Ganna, many believed that it would not be enough to counterbalance all the climbing, 49,150 metres and seven summit finishes, in this year's race.

So far, when it comes to the mountain stages, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has won atop Blockhaus and Corno alle Scale, and while he pulled time back to the top of the general classification during this time trial, he was unable to eclipse race leader Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain-Victorious) in the overall standings.

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The rider who gained the most from the time trial was Gee-West, who finished fifth, and moved up six places to eighth overall, and is now 3:34 down on the overall leader Eulálio.

The decisive mountain finishes still to come at this Giro d'Italia, include stage 14, atop the climb in Pila at 1,793 metres, as well as the back-to-back grand finale on stage 19 at Alleghe (Piani di Pezzè) and stage 20 at Piancavallo.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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