Circuit Franco-Belge: Corbin Strong out-paces Paul Magnier for first win of 2026

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Anders Foldager slots into second as French sprinter bogged down in uphill finale

Corbin strong celebrates his win in Circuit Franco-Belge
Corbin Strong (NSN) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Corbin Strong (NSN) claimed an emphatic victory in the Circuit Franco-Belge, holding off Anders Foldager (Jayco-AlUla) and Giro d'Italia points classification winner Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep).

The Kiwi timed his effort perfectly in the uphill finish, kicking early as Magnier struggled to get on top of his gear. The Frenchman was uncharacteristically bogged down and was passed by Foldager just before the line.

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