Lorena Wiebes makes comeback after Giro disqualification, defending champion Jordi Meeus faces tough opposition – Copenhagen Sprint contenders

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Analysing the riders who will be challenging for the win in the sprint-friendly race in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 21: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 1st Copenhagen Sprint 2025 - Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 151km one day race from Roskilde to Copenhagen / #UCIWWT / on June 21, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes won the Copenhagen Sprint Women in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The second editions of the Copenhagen Sprint Women and Copenhagen Sprint Men take place this weekend, June 13 and 14, bringing a brief return to WorldTour one-day racing between the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France.

Starting in Roskilde and finishing on circuits in the Danish capital, both Copenhagen Sprint races are highly sprinter-friendly, won last year by Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) and Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), who will both start as favourites to win again this year.

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