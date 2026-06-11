The second editions of the Copenhagen Sprint Women and Copenhagen Sprint Men take place this weekend, June 13 and 14, bringing a brief return to WorldTour one-day racing between the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France.

Starting in Roskilde and finishing on circuits in the Danish capital, both Copenhagen Sprint races are highly sprinter-friendly, won last year by Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) and Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), who will both start as favourites to win again this year.

The finishing lap is just over 10km long through city-centre roads, with several 90-degree turns and sharp corners, which should make it technical, but the pan-flat parcours and shelter from wind should also make the race incredibly fast. This race is truly suited to the purest of sprinters.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

On the women's side, the race is WorldTour, but this year teams have been given dispensation to miss one WorldTour race of their choosing, and four teams have opted for Copenhagen to be their skip, so only 10 Women's WorldTour teams will be in action. FDJ United-Suez, UAE Team ADQ, Movistar and AG Insurance-Soudal will all be absent.

The men's race features all 18 WorldTour teams, and a really stacked field of sprinters, comprising both those coming off the back of the Giro d'Italia and those seeking some final practice and warm-up before the Tour de France.

With many of the top sprinters set to do battle on the roads in Copenhagen this Saturday and Sunday, here is our rundown of the contenders for the men's and women's Copenhagen Sprint.

Copenhagen Sprint Women 2026 contenders

Wiebes won stage 1 of the Giro but was later disqualified and stripped of the win (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the women's race, there is really just one overwhelming favourite, not only because she is by far the best sprinter in the women's peloton, but because she heads to Copenhagen with a point to prove. Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) has not raced since she was controversially disqualified from the Giro d'Italia Women for an underweight bike, but will make her return at the Copenhagen Sprint, where she'll be hoping to make it a triumphant one.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The defending champion and virtually unbeatable in sprints, she would have been the top favourite anyway, and the added fire in her belly only adds to her status as the most likely winner on Saturday.

In Wiebes' absence, Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won four stages of the Giro and will probably be the rider who can push her the closest in Copenhagen, but in recent years, she's scarcely been able to actually beat the Dutch rider.

On a similar level is Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech), who has beaten her former teammate Wiebes before, but again hasn't really come close recently as the SD Worx rider has cemented her status as the peloton's unbeatable fastwomen. Balsamo and Kool should be fighting for the podium, though.