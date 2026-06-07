American Criterium Cup: Skylar Schneider and Dario Rapps win series openers for elite riders at Saint Francis Tulsa Tough

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Kendall Ryan goes second in women's photo finish at Blue Dome Criterium on Friday night

American Criterium Cup podium after 2026 McNellie’s Group Blue Dome Criterium at Tulsa Tough weekend, race winners Skylar Schneider and Dario Rapps in red leader&#039;s jerseys
American Criterium Cup podium after 2026 McNellie’s Group Blue Dome Criterium at Tulsa Tough weekend, race winners Skylar Schneider and Dario Rapps in red leader's jerseys (Image credit: Marcus Janzow)
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Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Dario Rapps (DCC) won the opening races of Saint Francis Tulsa Tough on Friday night at the Blue Dome Criterium in Oklahoma and took the first leader's jerseys for the American Criterium Cup series.

The women's contest saw Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing control the peloton on the eight-corner course in Tulsa, Oklahoma, positioning for team leader and USPro criterium champion Kendall Ryan. After a mid-race sprint won by Caldera's Yarely Salazar, L39ION's Schneider made multiple attacks, countered by Caldera's Laurel Rathbun.

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Skylar Schneider takes first leader's jersey of 2026 American Criterium Cup with win at Tulsa Tough
Skylar Schneider takes first leader's jersey of 2026 American Criterium Cup with win at Tulsa Tough(Image credit: Marcus Janzow)
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Elite women - Top 5

Position

Rider (Country) Team

1

Skylar Schneider (USA) L39Ion Of Los Angeles

2

Kendall Ryan (USA) Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing

3

Aline Seitz (Swi) HigherDOSE | Renova

4

Paola Munoz (Chi) Fearless Femme pb The Beasley Firm

5

Claudia Marcks (Aus) Pedla Racing

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Elite men - Top 5

Position

Rider (Country) Team

1

Dario Rapps (Ger) DCC

2

Bryan Gomez (Col) Foundation Cycling New York

3

Jordan Parra (Col) Foundation Cycling New York

4

Lucas Bourgoyne (USA) Team Cadence Cyclery PB Encore Wire

5