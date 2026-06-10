Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Quinn Simmons blasts to victory on stage 4 from 10-rider breakaway with peloton breathing down their backs

US national champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) claimed a thrilling victory on stage 4 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes as a strong breakaway narrowly held off the speeding peloton in a nail-biting finale.

The American rider beat Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in the sprint to the line, with Mattéo Vercher (TotalEnergies) claiming third.

The 10-rider break went under the flamme rouge with only a 12-second advantage after never having much of a gap all day, but a monster effort from Pablo Castrillo (Movistar) for his teammate Raúl García Pierna ensured they stayed away – even if García Pierna could not quite reward that effort with the win.

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Finishing safely in the peloton only a few seconds behind the winner, Alex Baudin (EF Education-EasyPost) will continue to lead the GC for another day.

On a breakaway-friendly day, there was a long battle for the breakaway, with the original 12-rider group not properly establishing itself until some 90km into the stage – with Simmons a key instigator of moves from the very start.

Stage winner Quinn Simmons (Lidl - Trek) reacts after the awards ceremony of stage 4 Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes (Image credit: Getty Images)

From there, they were never given much of a gap, and had less than a minute going into the final 20km, which looked like it wouldn't be enough, but a huge effort from the 10 strong survivors saw the break pull off an impressive feat and Simmons' win.

"Yeah boys!" Simmons yelled into his race radio after crossing the line.

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"[The peloton] only gave us two minutes. I was hoping for a bit more.

"It's been a year since I put my hands in the air, so it's pretty special. To have a confirmation that the form is there is nice. I've never won a sprint before," Simmons said about the victory on Wednesday, last winning a stage at Tour de Suisse 12 months ago.

How it unfolded

After a brief delay due to a crash in the neutral, stage 4 got underway and started climbing straight away, with the peloton tackling the 4km Col de la Croix de l'Arbre straight out of the gate. With the stage looking like a breakaway-friendly day, the peloton was primed for a long battle for the break and that is exactly what happened.