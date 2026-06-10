Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Quinn Simmons blasts to victory on stage 4 from 10-rider breakaway with peloton breathing down their backs

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Finn Fisher-Black and Mattéo Vercher round off podium in thrilling finale

MONTROND-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - JUNE 10: Quinn Simmons of United States and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of (L-R) Matteo Vercher of France and Team TotalEnergies and Finn Fisher-Black of New Zealand and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe during the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 4 a 167.4km stage from Le Puy-en-Velay to Montrond-les-Bains / #UCIWT / on June 10, 2026 in Montrond-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes: Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) wins stage 4 from breakaway group (Image credit: Getty Images)
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US national champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) claimed a thrilling victory on stage 4 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes as a strong breakaway narrowly held off the speeding peloton in a nail-biting finale.

The American rider beat Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in the sprint to the line, with Mattéo Vercher (TotalEnergies) claiming third.

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