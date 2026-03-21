'Spur-of-the-moment decision' lands Wout van Aert fourth career podium at Milan-San Remo as he surprises with effort from late crash

Wout van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike (left) earns spot on Milan-San Remo podium with third place and shakes hands with race winner Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates - XRG

It is hard to believe that across 117 editions of Milan-San Remo a new script would be written. Such was the case Saturday when three contenders crashed 32km from the finish and two of them, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), regrouped and battled to podium finishes.

The World Champion picked up his same bike after the crash just 6km short of the preferred attacking climb of the Cipressa and launched several vicious accelerations to close down the peloton quickly. He would go on to win his first La Classicissima in dramatic style.

Defending Milan-San Remo winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) also picked himself off the pavement and for a while rode with Pogačar at the front of the race, but due to an injured hand from the crash fell off the pace on the Poggio.

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It was Van Aert, however, who had to wait for a team car after the crash to get a new bike, along with teammate Matteo Jorgenson. While eyes were on Pogačar blasting away for a sprint showdown with Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5), the unexpected blast came from Van Aert for third place.

"My legs were very good. Unfortunately, I had to use them in the chase," Van Aert said after the finish to Sporza.

"I wouldn't be able to sprint to third place just like that in that group. When I saw that only [Giulio] Ciccone was still working for [Mads] Pedersen, I decided in a flash to go. [It was] a spur-of-the-moment decision."

Pedersen may not have been aware that Van Aert was even close to the front of the race. The Visma riders had made progress after the Cipressa to bring Van Aert back into the pack. Pederson only had the one Lidl-Trek teammate on Via Roma and could not match Van Aert's fierce acceleration near the line, and would finish fourth.

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Van Aert was looking for a second title at Milan-San Remo, having won in 2020. He now has a trio of third-place finishes, this time not in typical fashion.

“If the moment came, the plan was to go for it. Unfortunately, it wasn’t for the win, but after the crash and my bike change, this was the best possible outcome,” Van Aert said in a team statement about his late attack.

“We fought back well as a team and kept believing in a strong result. I’m very happy with my podium finish.”

On the Via Roma in San Remo, Van Aert thanked Jorgenson for helping him get back into the peloton, where he could see what was left in the legs. Other teammates getting recognition were Edoardo Affini, who was stopped behind the crash, and Owain Doull, both aiding the duo to reconnect with the back of the peloton.

“It’s a shame I couldn’t fight for the victory, but that’s how it goes. I kept pushing after the crash and gave it everything I could. To still finish third in the end is, of course, very satisfying.”

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