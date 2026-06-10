Los Angeles Olympic Games road events to finish on climb to iconic Griffith Observatory

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Double champion Remco Evenepoel to face opponents in an uphill finish in both road events

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of the Griffith Observatory on September 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
A general view of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles (Image credit: Getty Images)

The organisers of the Los Angeles Olympic Games revealed that all road events - the men's and women's road races and time trials - will finish with a short but tough climb to Griffith Observatory on the southern slope of Mount Hollywood.

The road races will start at Venice Beach Boardwalk as originally planned, while the time trials will start at the Los Angeles Zoo at Griffith Park, which is north of the observatory.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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