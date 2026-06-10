Los Angeles Olympic Games road events to finish on climb to iconic Griffith Observatory

The organisers of the Los Angeles Olympic Games revealed that all road events - the men's and women's road races and time trials - will finish with a short but tough climb to Griffith Observatory on the southern slope of Mount Hollywood.

The road races will start at Venice Beach Boardwalk as originally planned, while the time trials will start at the Los Angeles Zoo at Griffith Park, which is north of the observatory.

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), winner of the men's road race and time trial in Paris in 2024, will face a tough choice between targeting the Tour de France and the Olympic Games. The Tour de France date was moved to an earlier date for 2028, ending on July 16, but with only three days from the final stage to the time trial on July 19, riders will have to sacrifice adaptation to the nine time zones between Europe and California to compete in both.

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It is still unclear when the Tour de France Femmes will be held in 2028, whether it will be moved back to June or moved forward to August.

The women's and men's road races will be held on July 22nd and 23rd, respectively, at the LA Games, with both events expected to finish around 4:15 p.m. local time.

Other cycling events at the LA28 Olympics include Track cycling's six medal events for men and women - Madison, Omnium, Team Pursuit, Sprint, Keirin and Team Sprint, which will be held across six days at the Carson Velodrome from July 25-30.

In October, organisers announced that a new venue would be built for the Mountain Bike Cross-Country races adjacent to the Pacific Palms Resort in the City of Industry, to the west of Los Angeles, rather than Bonelli Park.