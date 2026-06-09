Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Visma-Lease a Bike power to team time trial victory on stage 3, but EF's Baudin keeps yellow jersey after GC shake-up

Visma-Lease a Bike overcame some notable setbacks to safely outpower the opposition in the crucial Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes team time trial on stage 3, blasting home nine seconds faster than Netcompany Ineos and 29 seconds on third-placed EF Education-EasyPost.

Despite the loss of TT powerhouses Wout van Aert early on and then Ben Tulett due to a back wheel puncture, the Dutch squad remained calm and consistent on the rolling 28-kilometre course, their victory ensuring team leader and 2024 race runner-up Matteo Jorgenson could leapfrog up the overall standings.

EF's late strength in numbers allowed overall leader Alex Baudin to fly up the final climb and remain in the yellow jersey.

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Netcompany Ineos duo Kévin Vauquelin and Oscar Onley were able to profit strongly from the race's first big GC challenge, though a late dropped chain for the latter did cost them some valuable time. Juan Ayuso similarly gained time on some, after Lidl-Trek claimed fourth on the day, 32 seconds back on Visma.

While EF's late strength in numbers allowed overall leader Alex Baudin to fly up the final climb and remain in the yellow jersey, Netcompany Ineos duo Kévin Vauquelin and Oscar Onley were able to profit strongly from the race's first big GC challenge. So too did Juan Ayuso after Lidl-Trek claimed fourth on the day, 32 seconds back on Visma.

A dropped chain for Onley did cost Ineos vital time in the fight for the stage win and the yellow jersey, as his teammates had to wait for him to get back on after he'd re-strung it.

Standout favourite Paul Seixas' Decathlon CMA CGM squad delivered a solid but not exceptionally brilliant time, 45 seconds down, whilst Isaac del Toro now has work to do after UAE Team Emirates-XRG finished a full 61 seconds back on Jorgenson.

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"I was just saying in a French interview it's seven times better than winning on your own," Jorgenson told race TV afterwards, "Because we get the moment right afterwards together, which in cycling you don't often get where you win together with your teammates, it's a really cool discipline and a really nice day."

As for the setbacks they'd suffered, Jorgenson said, "It didn't really go as planned at all: "We lost Wout pretty early, he wasn't feeling super and then Ben flatted and almost crashed on the main descent, so that was a hairy moment.

"But we adapted well and we could rearrange things and readjust and honestly, I think the last ten kilometres we couldn't have gone any faster. I was given a free ride to the last climb."

On a personal level, the US rider said, "It feels good to win a race and it is really nice after the spring I've had, to come back and be on top again."

However, the former double Paris-Nice winner was cagey about his chances of adding the newly renamed Tour Auvergne-Rhòne-Alpes to his palmares this June, simply saying "I think we should take it one day at a time."

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