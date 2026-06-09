Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Visma-Lease a Bike power to team time trial victory on stage 3, but EF's Baudin keeps yellow jersey after GC shake-up

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Netcompany Ineos finish second after being forced to wait for Onley who dropped his chain mid-race

Team Visma | Lease a Bike&#039;s team riders cycle during the 3rd stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes cycling race (formerly known as the Criterium du Dauphine), 28,4km team time trial departing and arriving in Perreux central France, on June 9, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Visma-Lease a Bike overcame some notable setbacks to safely outpower the opposition in the crucial Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes team time trial on stage 3, blasting home nine seconds faster than Netcompany Ineos and 29 seconds on third-placed EF Education-EasyPost.

Despite the loss of TT powerhouses Wout van Aert early on and then Ben Tulett due to a back wheel puncture, the Dutch squad remained calm and consistent on the rolling 28-kilometre course, their victory ensuring team leader and 2024 race runner-up Matteo Jorgenson could leapfrog up the overall standings.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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