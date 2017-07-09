Tour de France: Demare, Trentin, Renshaw and others finish outside time limit on stage 9

Image 1 of 5 Arnaud Demare struggled on the first climb of the day Image 2 of 5 Richie Porte is attended by medical staff after crashing during stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 3 of 5 A smiling Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Matteo Trentin following his fifth Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 5 Slovakian champion Juraj Sagan (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Following Monday's rest day, the Tour de France peloton will start stage 10 with noticeably fewer riders after a brutal stage 9 on Sunday. Several riders rolled across the finish line in Chambery past the time cut, while many others crashed out on a hectic day in the Jura mountains.

FDJ's Arnaud Démare, winner of the Tour's fourth stage and sitting at second in the points classification at the start of the day, lost touch with the peloton early and toiled in the gruppetto through the rest of the afternoon. He finished the challenging mountain stage in a group around 40 minutes down. That put him outside the time limit, and therefore out of the Tour, along with six other riders.

Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors), Juraj Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data), Mickaël Delage (FDJ), Ignatas Konovalovas (FDJ) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) also missed the time cut.

Those seven weren't the only riders who will miss the start of stage 10 on Tuesday.

Sky's Geraint Thomas and BMC's Richie Porte both crashed out of the race in separate incidents, with Thomas hitting the deck in the first half of the day and breaking his collarbone, and Porte going down on the Mont du Chat descent and leaving the race in an ambulance.

UAE Team Emirates' Manuele Mori and LottoNL-Jumbo's Robert Gesink both abandoned after going down in an early crash, while Gesink's teammate Jos van Emden also withdrew from the race.