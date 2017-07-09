Porte suffers broken collarbone and pelvis in Tour de France crash

Image 1 of 5 Richie Porte is attended by medical staff after crashing during stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 2 of 5 Richie Porte is attended by medical staff after crashing during stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 3 of 5 Richie Porte is attended by medical staff after crashing during stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 4 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC) in the peloton during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) has suffered a fractured collarbone and pelvis after a dramatic crash at the Tour de France. Porte had been with the group of favourites when he came down hard on a corner after appearing to come together with Fabio Aru (Astana).

Aru just about stayed upright, but Porte was forced through the grass, before falling and then sliding across the tarmac, eventually coming to an abrupt stop against the banking on the opposite side of the road. The incident also caught up Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors), who had nowhere to go as Porte passed in front of him.

Porte was dealt with by the race medical team before being transferred to hospital. The BMC Racing team confirmed in a statement that Porte was stable after the accident and was responsive. However, he had suffered plentiful superficial abrasions as well as a broken right collarbone and pelvis. It is once again his right side that has taken the damage, after fracturing his right shoulder in a crash at the Rio Olympics last year. The team believes that he will not require surgery on his injuries and he should be able to travel home as early as Monday.

"Richie Porte was transferred to the Centre Hopitalier Metropole Savoie in Chambery where he was evaluated by Dr. Zerr. He underwent X-rays to determine the extent of his injuries. His condition was stable from the beginning, he was responsive, and he remembered everything that happened before and after the crash," explained team doctor Max Testa.





While the crash was dramatic and the injuries fairly serious, the team remains hopeful that Porte can be back in action before the season is over. If all things go to plan, then they say that he could be racing again by August.

"Normally, a fractured clavicle and pelvis would require four to six weeks' recovery, providing there are no complications,” explained Testa. “If everything goes to plan, Richie could be back on the bike at the beginning of August and slowly build his fitness up from there. Based on Richie's recovery, we will re-evaluate his program for the rest of the season in consultation with BMC Racing Team management."