A team to take on Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard? Soudal-QuickStep unveil Remco Evenepoel's Tour de France support squad

Valentin Paret-Peintre, Max Schachmann, Ilan Van Wilder among riders supporting Belgian's GC hopes as Tim Merlier takes aim at sprint supremacy

(From left) Soudal Quick-Step&#039;s Belgian rider Ilan Van Wilder, Soudal Quick-Step&#039;s Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel and Lotto Cycling Team&#039;s Belgian rider Jenno Berckmoes compete in the Men&#039;s Elite road race of the Belgian Cycling Championships, 230km from and to the Grand Place square in Binche, on June 29, 2025. (Photo by Nico VEREECKEN / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by NICO VEREECKEN/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel will count on Ilan Van Wilder (left) among his support squad at this year's Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep have unveiled their team to support Remco Evenepoel at the Tour de France this month as the Belgian star battles for the maillot jaune.

Evenepoel finished third behind Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard on his Tour de France debut last July and will be looking to take the fight to the pair, winners of the past five Tours, as well as Primož Roglič, this time around.

