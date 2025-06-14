Recommended reading

'A bonus to win' – Tadej Pogačar fends off Visma attacks to extend race lead in the heat of Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7

By published

'For me, it's a good motivation for the Tour' says race leader after notching third stage victory of the race

VALMEINIER 1800, FRANCE - JUNE 14: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 7 a 131.6km stage from Grand-Algueblanche to Valmeinier 1800 (1830m) / #UCIWT / on June 14, 2025 in Valmeinier 1800, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar celebrates another day in the yellow of race leader after the penultimate stage of the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

After seven days of racing at the Critérium du Dauphiné, Tadej Pogačar looks all set to walk away with the overall title come Sunday evening. The Slovenian scored his third win of the week on stage 7, soloing home to gain more time on rival Jonas Vingegaard.

He finished atop Valmeinier 1800 with another 14 seconds in hand on the Dane, his GC lead now extended to 1:01 with one stage to go.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

