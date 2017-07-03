Tour de France: Stage 3 highlights - Video
Sagan wins in Longwy
At 212.5km, stage 3 of the Tour de France from Verviers to Longwy with an uphill finish to the citadal atop the Côte des Religieuses was not the longest of the race in distance, but with a block headwind for most of the day it made for a long day in the saddle.
Related Articles
Tour de France: Stage 3 finish line quotes
Tour de France: Sagan goes long to win in Longwy
Tour de France: Brown keeps Cannondale-Drapac in polka dots
Tour de France: Alberto Contador calls caution in first uphill test
Tour de France: Matthews too far back ahead of Longwy sprint
It was predicted that the Classics specialists would shine on a twisting, hilly finale, and indeed they did - with world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking the win over Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), with Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) rounding out the top four.
Geraint Thomas (Sky) kept the race lead, although Stefan Küng (BMC) lost 35 seconds and dropped out of the white jersey and the top 10, putting defending champion Chris Froome into second at 12 seconds.
Subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy