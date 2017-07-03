Tour de France stage 3: Porte attacks, Froome moves up, Contador cautious & Sagan on top - Podcast
Hear from the top contenders with Cyclingnews
Stage 3 of the Tour de France saw the race start in Belgium, and dip into Luxembourg, before an uphill finish in Longwy, France. The nervous stage saw Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) pull a foot from one of his pedals in the sprint but still take the win ahead of Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors).
In the race for the yellow jersey, Richie Porte (BMC Racing) briefly opened up a gap on his rivals before being swallowed up by a group containing around 30 riders. Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) briefly matched Porte's acceleration before drifting back into the bunch, while Chris Froome (Team Sky) had a relatively calm day after crashing on stage 2.
We hear from all three riders – Froome, Porte and Contador, while Cyclingnews' Daniel Benson and Procycling's Ed Pickering offer their analysis from the race.
