Peter Sagan's Tour de France stage-winning silver S-Works Tarmac

Custom-painted new Tarmac worthy of a world champion

Image 1 of 17

Peter Sagan has a custom camo-fade paintjob on his new Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Peter Sagan has a custom camo-fade paintjob on his new Specialized S-Works Tarmac
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 2 of 17

A subtle Bora stripe on the Tarmac fork's trailing edge

A subtle Bora stripe on the Tarmac fork's trailing edge
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 3 of 17

An iridescent Specialized Toupe to match the Tarmac

An iridescent Specialized Toupe to match the Tarmac
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 4 of 17

Bora also uses K-Edge chain catchers

Bora also uses K-Edge chain catchers
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 5 of 17

4iiii provides dual-side power measurement

4iiii provides dual-side power measurement
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 6 of 17

The Tarmac doesn't have a traditional threaded bottom bracket, but the cups do thread into an internal sleeve

The Tarmac doesn't have a traditional threaded bottom bracket, but the cups do thread into an internal sleeve
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 7 of 17

The Tarmac rear forgoes a traditional brake bridge for a carbon stabilizer

The Tarmac rear forgoes a traditional brake bridge for a carbon stabilizer
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 8 of 17

Specialized moved to direct-mount brakes for the latest Tarmac

Specialized moved to direct-mount brakes for the latest Tarmac
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 9 of 17

K-Edge sent a few riders custom Garmin mounts for the Tour. Looks like Sagan made the cut

K-Edge sent a few riders custom Garmin mounts for the Tour. Looks like Sagan made the cut
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 10 of 17

The Aerofly internal routing keeps things tidy even without handelbar tape on the tops

The Aerofly internal routing keeps things tidy even without handelbar tape on the tops
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 11 of 17

A sprint shifter peeks out of Sagan's Supacaz tape

A sprint shifter peeks out of Sagan's Supacaz tape
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 12 of 17

Specialized's Aerofly bar offers a short profile to the wind

Specialized's Aerofly bar offers a short profile to the wind
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 13 of 17

Sagan prefers the massive stiffness of Zipp's SL Sprint stem. Zipp isn't a team sponsor, so his stem gets the electrical-tape treatment

Sagan prefers the massive stiffness of Zipp's SL Sprint stem. Zipp isn't a team sponsor, so his stem gets the electrical-tape treatment
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 14 of 17

The new Tarmac has a D-shaped seatpost and seat tube, reminiscent of a BMC

The new Tarmac has a D-shaped seatpost and seat tube, reminiscent of a BMC
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 15 of 17

Just three days into the race, and Sagan has already put his name on the 2017 Tour

Just three days into the race, and Sagan has already put his name on the 2017 Tour
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 16 of 17

Sagan's teammates are all on black Tarmacs, which were just introduced at the start of the 2017 Tour de France

Sagan's teammates are all on black Tarmacs, which were just introduced at the start of the 2017 Tour de France
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)
Image 17 of 17

The new Tarmac isn't an all-out aero bike, but Sagan still finds a way to make it get across the line first

The new Tarmac isn't an all-out aero bike, but Sagan still finds a way to make it get across the line first
(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)

Specialized just released a new Tarmac SL6, and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) rode an iridescent S-Works model to victory on stage 3 of the Tour de France.

Tour de France: Matthews too far back ahead of Longwy sprint

Specialized is claiming the new S-Works Tarmac frame weighs 733g in a size 56cm. Specialized will be selling a few models, with the top build weighing a claimed 6.2kg/13.7lb when built up with Roval CLX32 wheels, ee brakes and a special paint job that only adds 10g.

Sagan can't race a bike that light, of course, per UCI rules. His mechanics keep his bike at regulation 6.8kg/14.99lb with Roval CLX50 wheels and a standard Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 with direct-mount calipers. His 4iiii power meter only adds a few grams.

Sagan uses Specialized's Aerofly bar with bare tops — the way the aero engineers like to see it — and a Zipp SL Sprint stem with its logos covered with electrical tape.

Along with the special iridescent paint job and matching saddle from Specialized, Sagan gets another personalised touch with a custom Garmin mount from K-Edge.

Check out the gallery above for a closer look at the new Specialized S-Works Tarmac of world champion and Tour de France stage 3 winner Peter Sagan.

Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac
Fork: Specialized S-Works Tarmac
Brake calipers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 11-28T
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 with 4iiii power meter, 53/39T, 172.5mm
Chain catcher: K-Edge
Wheels: Roval CLX 50
Tubulars: S-Works Turbo Allround 3, 26mm
Handlebar: Specialized Aerofly, 42cm
Stem: Zipp SL Sprint, 140mm
Tape: SupaCaz
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Saddle: Specialized S-Works Toupe
Seatpost: Specialized Tarmac
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva Carbon
Computer: Garmin Edge 520
Garmin mount: K-Edge Garmin Race Mount

 