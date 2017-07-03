Peter Sagan's Tour de France stage-winning silver S-Works Tarmac
Custom-painted new Tarmac worthy of a world champion
Specialized just released a new Tarmac SL6, and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) rode an iridescent S-Works model to victory on stage 3 of the Tour de France.
Specialized is claiming the new S-Works Tarmac frame weighs 733g in a size 56cm. Specialized will be selling a few models, with the top build weighing a claimed 6.2kg/13.7lb when built up with Roval CLX32 wheels, ee brakes and a special paint job that only adds 10g.
Sagan can't race a bike that light, of course, per UCI rules. His mechanics keep his bike at regulation 6.8kg/14.99lb with Roval CLX50 wheels and a standard Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 with direct-mount calipers. His 4iiii power meter only adds a few grams.
Sagan uses Specialized's Aerofly bar with bare tops — the way the aero engineers like to see it — and a Zipp SL Sprint stem with its logos covered with electrical tape.
Along with the special iridescent paint job and matching saddle from Specialized, Sagan gets another personalised touch with a custom Garmin mount from K-Edge.
Check out the gallery above for a closer look at the new Specialized S-Works Tarmac of world champion and Tour de France stage 3 winner Peter Sagan.
Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac
Fork: Specialized S-Works Tarmac
Brake calipers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 11-28T
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 with 4iiii power meter, 53/39T, 172.5mm
Chain catcher: K-Edge
Wheels: Roval CLX 50
Tubulars: S-Works Turbo Allround 3, 26mm
Handlebar: Specialized Aerofly, 42cm
Stem: Zipp SL Sprint, 140mm
Tape: SupaCaz
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Saddle: Specialized S-Works Toupe
Seatpost: Specialized Tarmac
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva Carbon
Computer: Garmin Edge 520
Garmin mount: K-Edge Garmin Race Mount
