Peter Sagan's Tour de France stage-winning silver S-Works Tarmac

Peter Sagan has a custom camo-fade paintjob on his new Specialized S-Works Tarmac. A subtle Bora stripe on the Tarmac fork's trailing edge. An iridescent Specialized Toupe to match the Tarmac. Bora also uses K-Edge chain catchers. 4iiii provides dual-side power measurement. The Tarmac doesn't have a traditional threaded bottom bracket, but the cups do thread into an internal sleeve. The Tarmac rear forgoes a traditional brake bridge for a carbon stabilizer. Specialized moved to direct-mount brakes for the latest Tarmac. K-Edge sent a few riders custom Garmin mounts for the Tour. Looks like Sagan made the cut. The Aerofly internal routing keeps things tidy even without handelbar tape on the tops. A sprint shifter peeks out of Sagan's Supacaz tape. Specialized's Aerofly bar offers a short profile to the wind. Sagan prefers the massive stiffness of Zipp's SL Sprint stem. Zipp isn't a team sponsor, so his stem gets the electrical-tape treatment. The new Tarmac has a D-shaped seatpost and seat tube, reminiscent of a BMC. Just three days into the race, and Sagan has already put his name on the 2017 Tour. Sagan's teammates are all on black Tarmacs, which were just introduced at the start of the 2017 Tour de France. The new Tarmac isn't an all-out aero bike, but Sagan still finds a way to make it get across the line first.

Specialized just released a new Tarmac SL6, and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) rode an iridescent S-Works model to victory on stage 3 of the Tour de France.

Specialized is claiming the new S-Works Tarmac frame weighs 733g in a size 56cm. Specialized will be selling a few models, with the top build weighing a claimed 6.2kg/13.7lb when built up with Roval CLX32 wheels, ee brakes and a special paint job that only adds 10g.

Sagan can't race a bike that light, of course, per UCI rules. His mechanics keep his bike at regulation 6.8kg/14.99lb with Roval CLX50 wheels and a standard Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 with direct-mount calipers. His 4iiii power meter only adds a few grams.

Sagan uses Specialized's Aerofly bar with bare tops — the way the aero engineers like to see it — and a Zipp SL Sprint stem with its logos covered with electrical tape.

Along with the special iridescent paint job and matching saddle from Specialized, Sagan gets another personalised touch with a custom Garmin mount from K-Edge.

Check out the gallery above for a closer look at the new Specialized S-Works Tarmac of world champion and Tour de France stage 3 winner Peter Sagan.

Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Fork: Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Brake calipers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 11-28T

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 with 4iiii power meter, 53/39T, 172.5mm

Chain catcher: K-Edge

Wheels: Roval CLX 50

Tubulars: S-Works Turbo Allround 3, 26mm

Handlebar: Specialized Aerofly, 42cm

Stem: Zipp SL Sprint, 140mm

Tape: SupaCaz

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Saddle: Specialized S-Works Toupe

Seatpost: Specialized Tarmac

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva Carbon

Computer: Garmin Edge 520

Garmin mount: K-Edge Garmin Race Mount