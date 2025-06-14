Recommended reading

Critérium du Dauphiné: Tadej Pogačar stamps GC authority with another victory on stage 7

Slovenian goes solo 12km from the line, beats Jonas Vingegaard by 14 seconds to extend his overall lead

VALMEINIER 1800, FRANCE - JUNE 14: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 7 a 131.6km stage from Grand-Algueblanche to Valmeinier 1800 (1830m) / #UCIWT / on June 14, 2025 in Valmeinier 1800, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) stamped his authority on the Critérium du Dauphiné, soloing to a second mountain stage win on stage 7 and extending his GC lead over Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike).

The Slovenian made his move 12km from the top of the day's final climb, Valmeinier 1800, countering a move from Vingegaard's teammate Sepp Kuss as he launched clear of the GC group.

