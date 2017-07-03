Tour de France: Stage 3 finish line quotes

Peter Sagan wins stage 3 of the 2017 Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) - stage winner

"First of all, thank you to my team. They did an amazing job pulling all day on the front. It was not easy with a headwind and the technical part in the end. It was a lot of stress in the peloton.

"In the end it was a pretty hard climb. BMC did a good job for Richie and after he attacked in the last 800m, he got a little gap. After, I decided to go. I guess it was too early; it was 400m to go. It was far away. In the moment, I said, 'Fuck, again too early'. Then I started my sprint and I pushed - I pulled my feet out from the cleat. It was another mistake. I was like, 'What is happening today?' After I that I won. Matthews almost beat me, but I am very happy for this victory, and thank you Bora-Hansgrohe."

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) - race leader

"We went into the climb a little far back, so had to move up before the corner as Richie attacked, and we stayed around that position all the way to the line. All the boys were working, then Kwiato was last then me to guide Froomey up the last bit.

"It was a hectic day. When those three guys got across, the peloton had to speed up a lot. It was not relaxing, so I am happy to get through it with Froomey. One day down, and it's certainly good to get through days like that unscathed."

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) - fourth on stage

"I think Richie did a hard job, everyone was a little bit a bloc, even Peter to get a gap. Then it was just about timing. I wanted to go a little earlier to surprise Peter and take his wheel. But then he lost his pedal, and Peter started his sprint again with me next to him in the wind. This killed me a little bit in the end.

"It was actually really good, we kept position for both of us. Richie was well placed. I think the team did a very good job. We had both options to play. I think this is the best approach to not lose time. Maybe you gain some seconds to other guys if you're out front of the peloton.

"Richie wanting to take time? It's hard to say. A lot of guys will be up here also. It's always good to be in front in the approach to the climb. Then, always a few guys are not there and you take some extra seconds. I think it was a good day for us."

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) - on his final climb attack

"It wasn't at all [premeditated]. The guys put me in a fantastic position and I felt good. But then with 500 metres to go, it was a little far out. It was probably out of the question for me once Sagan came up.

"It's good for the team, they were really strong today, and it was shame we couldn't finish it off. For the last 40km it was a hell of a fight. I'm happy to come through the day unscathed."

