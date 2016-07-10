On-board video highlights of Tour de France stage 8 - Video

Nairo Quiintana (Movistar) pushes the pace on the Peyresourde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage 8 of the 2016 Tour de France didn't quite go to script but once again it was Chris Froome (Team Sky) taking victory on the first proper day in the mountains, and with it, the yellow jersey. The Briton made his race winning move over the top of the Peyresourde and dived bombed into Bagnères de Luchon 13 seconds ahead of his major GC rivals where he also picked up a ten second time bonus.

There was plenty of action on what was the most entertaining stage of the Tour so far in 2016 which was all captured by Velon on GoPro's.

Start with a coffee pre-stage in the Tour village, watch the riders take their position on the line and settle in as the action unfolds over the four catergorised climbs before the fast descent into Bagnères-de-Luchon. Look for the best dressed fans and try and spot Sam Bennett pulling a wheelie up the Col du Tourmalet via the on-board cameras.

