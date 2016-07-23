Tour de France stage 20 - Finish line quotes

Ion Izagirre celebrates after winning stage 20 at the Tour de France

Ion Izaqirre (Movistar) - stage winner

"I wanted to do the best descending that I could. I tried to go full gas and I managed to get it right. Today went really well. The victory is very good for Movistar today, and finally we have something to celebrate at this Tour de France. We came to the Tour with a dream to win the yellow jersey, but a stage victory and a podium in Paris - that's still good."

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

"It was OK. We stayed calm and didn't push it too much. We had a good advantage this morning, so, yeah, it was OK.

"I road the climb, and then we told Fromey to sit behind me [on the descent]. We had three guys behind him in case anything happened. I just went down nice and steady. It couldn't have gone any better."

Was he still rattled from yesterday?

"It maybe just made him a bit more cautious, but he's a real strong guy and I don't think it affected him too much."

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

"We can walk away from this Tour de France knowing that we tried our hardest. I think it's been a positive Tour in the end. We were more ambitious when we arrived here, but a podium in the Tour de France is still a good achievement, so I'm happy for that. I had some allergies, the rain wasn't great, but I'm feeling a bit better today. I wanted to say thank you to all the Colombian people, my father and mother, who have given their support for me."

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) - fifth overal

"It's a great result but it's a bit bittersweet to just throw away time like I have done on a few days. I think it leaves me a little more motivated for next year so I look forward to having another go at it. I move on and now I've got the Olympics to look forward to so hopefully I'll take some good form out of this race and have a good go there.





Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) Tour's most aggrressive rider and green jersey winner

"I'm happy to have taken the most aggressive rider. I'm happy we finished this very hard week and am looking forward to tomorrow. I was expecting to win the most aggressive prize last year, but didn't, so to win it this year I'm very happy.

“With these wins it feels like 2012 when I won three stages and the green jersey. I'm very happy for myself and the team, and to have finished this very hard week. It's important to fight hard – we're the top team in the world and we had to make sure we kept getting those results.”

JP Heynderickx (Dimension Data sport director)

"There was a big break that went today. Daniel [Teklehaimanot] reacted a bit late but finally, after a big effort he could make it across. Once he got there they started the next climb and almost immediately he paid for the big effort he had to make. From there on we didn't have many options for the stage but it was important to get the rest of our riders to finish safely, which we were able to do."

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) - polka dot jersey winner

"I'm pleased to have finished the day safely – I stayed with the GC riders and stayed safe in the finish. I didn't want to risk it on the descent. The team was all the time in the front today – all the time in the breakaway. We had a lot of time in the breakaways this year – Peter especially is the most aggressive rider and he deserves that accolade.

"It's really important for me and my teammates to have won the two jerseys. Oleg is leaving the sport so we wanted to give him something in this Tour to say thank you – three stages and two jerseys. We did it for Oleg after his five years of sponsorship of the team. It's great because Roman took a top ten in the GC and we have two jerseys going into Paris."