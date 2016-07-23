Tour de France stage 20 highlights - Video

Julian Alaphillipe and Jarlinson Pantano ride off the front during stage 20 at the Tour de France.

For a second consecutive day, rain soaked the final mountain stage of the 2016 Tour de France as riders climbed and descended their way to the finish in Morzine.

Ion Izagirre (Movistar) dropped Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and stage 15 winner Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) on the final descent as he soloed to the stage win, while overall leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) relied on his powerful team to help protect him throughout the stage and guide him down the slippery final descent.

Izagirre took the stage win by 19 seconds over Pantano and 42 seconds over Nibali, while Froome came in surrounded by his teammates 4:18 later for 20th place, maintaining his 4:05 GC lead over Romain Bardet going into the final procession to Paris on Sunday.

The GC battles during stage 20 were limited to the lower spots in the top 10, with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) dropping from 10th to 11th and Roman Krueziger (Tinkoff) moving into the top 10. Joachim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacked near the end of the stage and moved from 11th to seventh, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) moved up a spot to sixth.