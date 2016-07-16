Tour de France stage 14 highlights - Video

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) wins his fourth stage at this year's Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) is on a roll at this Tour de France, taking his fourth stage victory on Saturday in Villars-les-Dombes Parc des Oiseaux. He won the stage 14 sprint ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff).

It was a sprint across a wide-open road in strong head and cross winds in the last few kilometres. Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) started the sprint but was overtaken by Cavendish several metres from the finish line. The German sprinter threw his arms up in protest as Cavendish stormed by him, but it was fair sprint and the Manxman won.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crossed the line with the rest of the main field. He retained his overall lead with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) still rounding out the top three.