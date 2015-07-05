Tour de France: Cavendish and Martin left empty-handed despite Etixx-QuickStep’s might
Cancellara pips Martin for yellow after third-place finish
Despite a commanding team performance, Etixx-QuickStep were left empty-handed after an ultimately disappointing day at the Tour de France. Mark Cavendish missed out on the stage win to Andre Griepel (Lotto Soudal) and Tony Martin saw the yellow jersey slip through his fingers and go to arch rival Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing).
Related Articles
Stage 2 from Utrecht to Zelande had Etixx-Quickstep written all over it. From the flat parcours to the enveloping route with battering crosswinds – the only thing that would have made the Belgian team more at home would have been if team manager Patrick Lefevere had laid down the laminate QuickStep tiles on the route the night before.
Two opportunities missed but 19 more to come.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy