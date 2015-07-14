Tour de France podcast episode 12: The Froome-inator

Image 1 of 6 Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast Image 2 of 6 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cyclingnews has teamed up with Eurosport for a special series of free podcasts throughout the 2015 Tour de France, and you can download the 12th episode right here, for free.

Chris Froome and his Team Sky squad dismantled the competition on the first summit finish of the Tour de France, with Froome and teammate Richie Porte taking a commanding 1-2 at the line. Only Nairo Quintana (Movistar) could come close, losing over a minute, with the rest of the contenders well behind.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) is still second overall at 2:52, with Quintana moving up into third.

Hear from Froome, Porte, and Geraint Thomas, all of whom finished top 10 on the stage, on their performance, as well as analysis and insights from the Cyclingnews crew Stephen Farrand, Zeb Woodpower and Barry Ryan, and Procycling editor Edward Pickering.

To subscribe to the Tour de France podcast on iTunes, click here, and go here for our full Tour de France coverage.