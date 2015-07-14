Contador on the ropes after first Tour de France mountain stage

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador finishes stage 10 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Alberto Contador lost time during stage 10. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Alberto Contador finishes stage 10. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome wins stage 10 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Alberto Contador crossed the finish line in La Pierre-Saint-Martin in a daze, with the Tinkoff-Saxo team staff pushing and escorting him to the team bus parked further up the road of the Pyrenean ski resort.

Contador seemed to struggle to even turn the pedals, such was the fatigue in his legs. He seemed to be on the ropes, close to a technical knockout, and was unable or refused to speak with the swarm of Spanish radio reporters who surrounded him. He had lost 2:51 to Chris Froome (Team Sky), finishing a lowly 11th on the stage. He is now sixth overall, 4:04 behind Froome.

It is a situation he has rarely experienced during his successful Grand Tour career and means his hopes of a Giro-Tour double are in tatters.

“I couldn’t breathe very well, it was hard to breathe,” he admitted at the Tinkoff-Saxo bus after recovering slightly from his huge effort to limit his losses.





"For me it was impossible to keep up with Froome, but lots of others too," he said. "We’ve got to congratulate Froome. He’s three points better than the rest of us. He has done what he wanted and has shaken up the general classification."

Like all the other riders left defeated on the first climb of this year’s Tour de France, Contador hung onto the hope that Froome has a long way to go before the winner is eventually crowned in Paris.

“The Tour is still very long. I have been in a similar position many times and you can never assume that you’ve won,” he said, perhaps knowing all the mountain stages to come could also be a severe test of his own ability.