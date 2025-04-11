Itzulia Basque Country: Ben Healy solos to victory on stage 5

Almeida holds onto race lead in hilly stage

Fans holding Basque flags line the finishing straight as Ben Healy celebrates his stage win with arms aloft
Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) claims victory on stage 5 of Itzulia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) stole away from the day's decisive breakaway on an uncategorised climb and raced alone for 55km into the stage 5 victory at the Itzulia Basque Country.

The Irishman crossed the finish line 1:47 ahead of the solo chaser Axel Laurance (Ineos-Grenadiers), and 1:48 ahead of the reduced group sprint won by Simone Velasco (XDS Astana Team) in Gernika-Lumo.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

