Volta a Catalunya Femenina: Elise Chabbey wins opening stage with late attack from three-rider breakaway

Demi Vollering second for FDJ-SUEZ one-two finish with Ane Santesteban taking third

Elise Chabbey made a perfectly-timed late-race attack on a three-way breakaway to secure a solo victory and the first leader's jersey on the opening stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Femenina

It was a one-two finish for FDJ-SUEZ as Demi Vollering out-sprinted Ane Santesteban (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) for second place in Reus.

