Giro d'Italia Women: Demi Vollering overtakes Anna van der Breggen on final day for overall title as Elisa Longo Borghini wins stage 9 sprint

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FDJ United-SUEZ rider stamps authority with attack on final climb to seal the overall

SALUZZO, ITALY - JUNE 07: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ - Blue Queen of the Mountain Jersey celebrates at finish line as race overall winner during the 37th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia Women 2026 - Stage 9 a 145km stage from Saluzzo to Saluzzo / #UCIWWT / on June 07, 2026 in Saluzzo, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Giro d'Italia Women: Demi Vollering (FDJ United - SUEZ) rides into pink jersey on final stage (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) won the Giro d'Italia Women, attacking on the last climb of the race, dropping Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) and bridging to a front group consisting of Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM), Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek).

Niedermaier had attacked with 80km to go, with Longo Borghini and Fisher-Black bridging to her soon after. The German climber held the virtual maglia rosa until Vollering attacked on the Colletta di Brondello, leaving Van der Breggen behind and reaching the front group 28km from the finish.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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