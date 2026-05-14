Giro d'Italia: Davide Ballerini avoids mass crash, speeds to stage 6 victory in Naples

XDS-Astana claimed their second stage victory of the Giro d'Italia as Davide Ballerini outpaced Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) on a finish in Naples ruined by a last-corner crash.

Giro organisers had eschewed the flat finish in the city of previous years, instead routing the peloton onto cobbles in the final kilometre with a sharp bend positioned 300 metres from the line.

Predictably, as rain dampened the cobbles, a host of riders slid out and hit the deck, depriving the race of the expected sprint battle to the line.

Up front, a handful of riders picked their way through the carnage, with Ballerini and Stuyven emerging far ahead of anyone else.

Behind the duo, maglia ciclamino Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) rounded out the podium after some acrobatics while avoiding the wreck, outpacing Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and Ben Turner (Netcompany Ineos) to take third.

More to come.

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