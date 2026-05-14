Giro d'Italia: Davide Ballerini avoids mass crash, speeds to stage 6 victory in Naples

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Groenewegen, Milan fall, Magnier slams on brakes before sprinting to third

Ballerini celebrates with one arm raised
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XDS-Astana claimed their second stage victory of the Giro d'Italia as Davide Ballerini outpaced Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) on a finish in Naples ruined by a last-corner crash.

Giro organisers had eschewed the flat finish in the city of previous years, instead routing the peloton onto cobbles in the final kilometre with a sharp bend positioned 300 metres from the line.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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