Giro d'Italia: Fredrik Dversnes shocks with stage 15 victory as sprinters are thwarted by breakaway in Milan
Mirco Maestri second and Martin Marcellusi third from four-man break
An ultra-fast Giro d'Italia stage between Voghera and Milan saw Norway's Fredrik Dversnes claim a spectacularly narrow breakaway victory, the first ever for Uno-X Mobility in the Italian Grand Tour.
With a crash-reduced peloton snapping at their heels, Dversnes outpaced breakaway companions Mirco Maestri (Polti-VisitMalta) and Martin Marcellusi (Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber) for the victory.
Seconds later, Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) led in the peloton to recoup the points jersey from Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but with the major prize of a stage win eluding all the sprinters following a futile chase of the four-rider move coming up short in the final metres.
The stage was overshadowed by an in-race rider protest over race safety, spearheaded by race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), which saw the final lap in Milan suspended for GC rankings.
Vingegaard remains in the top spot overall as the race reaches its final rest day in Milan, a city which has often brought down the final curtain on the Giro, but this time there are still six stages to go.
Asked how they had managed to keep the peloton at distance on a stage seemingly designed for the sprinters, Dversnes answered "that's a good question, actually."
"Super-good help from the other guys in the breakaway, the Italian from Bardiani and Polti guys, they were really strong today. I knew I had good opportunities because I'm pretty good at going in breaks, so this was my big shot."
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"With five Ks to go, of course you start believing [you can get there] but you have to think about what to do and what's important and not about what happens."
Victory for the team in their first participation in the Giro "is big, it's really big, it's an amazing feeling."
More to come....
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Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
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