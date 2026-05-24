Giro d'Italia: Fredrik Dversnes shocks with stage 15 victory as sprinters are thwarted by breakaway in Milan

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Mirco Maestri second and Martin Marcellusi third from four-man break

MILAN, ITALY - MAY 24: (L-R) Fredrik Dversnes Lavik of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Mirco Maestri of Italy and Team Polti VisitMalta and Martin Marcellusi of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF 7 Saber during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 15 a 157km stage from Voghera to Milan / #UCIWT / on May 24, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) sprints to stage 15 victory from the break (Image credit: Getty Images)
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An ultra-fast Giro d'Italia stage between Voghera and Milan saw Norway's Fredrik Dversnes claim a spectacularly narrow breakaway victory, the first ever for Uno-X Mobility in the Italian Grand Tour.

With a crash-reduced peloton snapping at their heels, Dversnes outpaced breakaway companions Mirco Maestri (Polti-VisitMalta) and Martin Marcellusi (Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber) for the victory.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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