Gravel World Series: Wendy Oosterwoud and Anton Albrecht score first wins of the season in Poland at Gravel Adventure
Romy Kasper earns a third World Series podium after top 10 at Unbound Gravel 200 a week ago
Dutch rider Wendy Oosterwoud (PAS Racing) and Germany's Anton Albrecht (Rembe | Rad-Net) won the elite titles on Saturday at Gravel Adventure in Poland.
The Gravel Challenge was held for a fifth year as a Gravelking UCI Gravel World Series event in Poland’s Izerskie Mountains, a dry, dusty day on a 120km course with 2,355 metres of elevation gain.
The route began from Jakuszyce with a 10km loop that included an early 2.6 km climb with an average gradient of 6.6%. Riders passed the start line again to enter a larger 52km eastern loop that included a 7.7km paved climb with gradients over 9%. A final 2km gravel climb set up a 1.6km downhill finish.
For Oosterwoud, it was her first gravel victory of the season, having finished on the podium at three other European events. She made a solo move with under 40km to go on the dirt descent from the longest climb of the day, riding at an average speed of 26.7 kph to finish in 4:29:56.
Irina Lützelschwab of Switzerland finished 2:21 back in second, while Germany's Romy Kasper was third at 6:05 back. Kasper competed at last weekend's Unbound Gravel 200, finishing seventh in the elite women's field.
"Very happy to take the win home after a hard race in the Polish Hills! A big thanks to the Factor team that were there to support me," she wrote on Instagram.
Albrecht timed his move on the 7.7km final ascent, surging away from a lead group of 15 riders. He crossed the line in 3:49:14, averaging 31.4 kph, which was just enough to hold off a late attack by the Czechia duo of Petr Vakoč and Filip Adel. Vakoč finished runner-up for a second year in a row, this time 1:10 back, while Adel crossed the line three seconds later.
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Results
Position
Rider (Country) Team
Time
1
Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) PAS Racing
4:29:56
2
Irina Lützelschwab (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team
0:02:21
3
Romy Kasper (Ger) PAS Racing
0:06:05
4
Klaudia Czabok (Pol) Warszawski Klub Kolarski
0:08:51
5
Judith Krahl (Ger) Rose Racing Circle
0:09:32
6
Jade Treffeisen (Ger) Canyon XC Racing
0:10:58
7
Gabriela Wojtyła (Pol)
0:15:18
8
Clara Sommer (Aut) Tirol Women Cycling
0:15:35
9
Sabine Sommer (Aut)
0:19:49
10
Åshild Tovsrud (Nor)
0:27:09
Position
Rider (Country) Team
Time Gap
1
Anton Albrecht (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net
3:49:14
2
Petr Vakoč (Cze)
0:01:10
3
Filip Adel (Cze)
0:01:13
4
Daan Grosemans (Bel)
0:01:36
5
Matyáš Fiala (Cze)
s.t.
6
Paul Voß (Ger)
0:01:40
7
Vojtěch Neradil (Cze)
0:02:45
8
Hannes Degenkolb (Ger)
0:03:35
9
Lukas Malezsewski (Bel)
0:04:22
10
Rafał Noculak (Pol)
0:04:43
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.
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