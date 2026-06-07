Gravel World Series: Wendy Oosterwoud and Anton Albrecht score first wins of the season in Poland at Gravel Adventure

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Romy Kasper earns a third World Series podium after top 10 at Unbound Gravel 200 a week ago

Elite women&#039;s podium for 2026 Gravel Adventure, won by Wendy Oosterwoud
Elite women's podium for 2026 Gravel Adventure, won by Wendy Oosterwoud (Image credit: Gravel Adventure l UCI Gravel World Series 2026)
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Dutch rider Wendy Oosterwoud (PAS Racing) and Germany's Anton Albrecht (Rembe | Rad-Net) won the elite titles on Saturday at Gravel Adventure in Poland.

The Gravel Challenge was held for a fifth year as a Gravelking UCI Gravel World Series event in Poland’s Izerskie Mountains, a dry, dusty day on a 120km course with 2,355 metres of elevation gain.

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Elite women - Top 10

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time

1

Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) PAS Racing

4:29:56

2

Irina Lützelschwab (Swi) Elite Fondations Cycling Team

0:02:21

3

Romy Kasper (Ger) PAS Racing

0:06:05

4

Klaudia Czabok (Pol) Warszawski Klub Kolarski

0:08:51

5

Judith Krahl (Ger) Rose Racing Circle

0:09:32

6

Jade Treffeisen (Ger) Canyon XC Racing

0:10:58

7

Gabriela Wojtyła (Pol)

0:15:18

8

Clara Sommer (Aut) Tirol Women Cycling

0:15:35

9

Sabine Sommer (Aut)

0:19:49

10

Åshild Tovsrud (Nor)

0:27:09

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Elite men - Top 10

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Anton Albrecht (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net

3:49:14

2

Petr Vakoč (Cze)

0:01:10

3

Filip Adel (Cze)

0:01:13

4

Daan Grosemans (Bel)

0:01:36

5

Matyáš Fiala (Cze)

s.t.

6

Paul Voß (Ger)

0:01:40

7

Vojtěch Neradil (Cze)

0:02:45

8

Hannes Degenkolb (Ger)

0:03:35

9

Lukas Malezsewski (Bel)

0:04:22

10

Rafał Noculak (Pol)

0:04:43

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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