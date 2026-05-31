Giro d'Italia: Jonas Vingegaard completes Grand Tour collection as Jonathan Milan grabs a last-chance victory on stage 21

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Stage in Rome brings Giro d'Italia to its conclusion

Milan celebrating in front of the peloton
Jonathan Milan wins the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jonathan Milan won the final stage of the 2026 Giro d’Italia in a chaotic sprint finish, as Jonas Vingegaard stayed safe on the technical laps around Rome to claim his first maglia rosa.

The Lidl-Trek man launched his sprint with 150 metres to go on the final rise to the line and powered away from his rivals to take a long-awaited stage win, his first of this Giro d’Italia.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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