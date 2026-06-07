'I tried everything I could' - Former best young rider Antonia Niedermaier goes from 33rd to second overall at Giro d'Italia Women

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Canyon-SRAM rider uses 'poker face' and bold move on stage 9 mountain descent to earn GC podium spot

SALUZZO, ITALY - JUNE 07: Antonia Niedermaier of Germany and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto leads the breakaway during the 37th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia Women 2026 - Stage 9 a 145km stage from Saluzzo to Saluzzo / #UCIWWT / on June 07, 2026 in Saluzzo, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Antonia Niedermaier of Canyon-SRAM leads the breakaway on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) started the ninth day of racing at the Giro d'Italia Women slotted into third on the general classification. She was 1:20 behind maglia rosa Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) and another 31 seconds behind Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ). The formidable veterans were as much of a mountain to blast past as the three categorised ascents on stage 9.

With a strong downhill acceleration after the first, and longest, climb of the day, she was the virtual GC leader on the road Sunday, finding herself at the front of the race with Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) and under 99km to go. The trio had two minutes on Van der Breggen and Vollering.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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