Giro d'Italia: Jonas Vingegaard outclimbs rivals to solo to stage 14 victory and seize race lead

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Felix Gall second and Jai Hindley third atop Alpine summit finish in Pila

PILA - GRESSAN, ITALY - MAY 23: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Blue Mountain Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 14 a 133km stage from Aosta to Pila - Gressan 1789m / #UCIWT / on May 23, 2026 in Pila - Gressan, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) solos to stage 14 victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
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A searing, finely calculated attack by Jonas Vingegaard 4.6 kilometres from the line on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia has netted the Danish star his first overall leader's jersey of the race, his third summit victory in eight days, and set the Visma-Lease a Bike rider up perfectly for final victory in Rome a week on Sunday.

When Vingegaard made his move, unlike on the Blockhaus just over a week ago, there was simply no response from any of his rivals, with the Danish racer powering up the sundrenched slopes of Pila alone and at the head of the field.
It didn't matter that everybody had expected this attack and that Visma-Lease a Bike had further signalled their intent with a blistering pursuit of a dangerous 21-rider break. Even if Vingegaard was not climbing the final slopes of Pila at the stratospheric speeds we have seen when at peak performance in other Grand Tours, there was literally nothing anybody could do to respond.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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