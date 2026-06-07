Dwars door de Westhoek: Federica Venturelli wins reduced bunch sprint from breakaway
Lonneke Uneken and Marta Lach complete podium in Belgium
Federica Venturelli (UAE Team ADQ) outkicked Lonneke Uneken (VolkerWessels Cycling) and Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) for the victory in a reduced group sprint at Dwars door de Westhoek.
The 21-year-old Venturelli threw her bike across the line but had room to spare for her second victory of the season.
The breakaway group entered the final circuits with 13 riders and held a 30-second gap with 30km to race. On the final lap, eight riders continued to drive the pace: Venturelli, Uneken, Lach with Femke Markus of SD Worx-Protime, Kathrin Schweinberger (Human Powered Health), Shari Bossuyt and Niccole Steigenga (AG Insurance-Soudal), and Anna van Wersch (Lotto Intermarche).
Julia Kopecký (SD Worx-Protime) rejoined the front group and then attacked with 3km to go. Venturelli launched her acceleration around SD Worx-Protime riders Markus and Lach to earn the victory.
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Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.
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