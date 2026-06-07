Dwars door de Westhoek: Federica Venturelli wins reduced bunch sprint from breakaway

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Lonneke Uneken and Marta Lach complete podium in Belgium

TABERNAS, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 22: Federica Venturelli of Italy and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 4th Clasica de Almeria Women&#039;s Elite 2026 a 118.8km one day race from Almeria to Tabernas on February 22, 2026 in Almeria, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Federica Venturelli ofUAE Team ADQ (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Federica Venturelli (UAE Team ADQ) outkicked Lonneke Uneken (VolkerWessels Cycling) and Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) for the victory in a reduced group sprint at Dwars door de Westhoek.

The 21-year-old Venturelli threw her bike across the line but had room to spare for her second victory of the season.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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