Federica Venturelli (UAE Team ADQ) outkicked Lonneke Uneken (VolkerWessels Cycling) and Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) for the victory in a reduced group sprint at Dwars door de Westhoek.

The 21-year-old Venturelli threw her bike across the line but had room to spare for her second victory of the season.

The breakaway group entered the final circuits with 13 riders and held a 30-second gap with 30km to race. On the final lap, eight riders continued to drive the pace: Venturelli, Uneken, Lach with Femke Markus of SD Worx-Protime, Kathrin Schweinberger (Human Powered Health), Shari Bossuyt and Niccole Steigenga (AG Insurance-Soudal), and Anna van Wersch (Lotto Intermarche).

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Julia Kopecký (SD Worx-Protime) rejoined the front group and then attacked with 3km to go. Venturelli launched her acceleration around SD Worx-Protime riders Markus and Lach to earn the victory.

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