Brussels Cycling Classic: Jordi Meeus wins tight sprint after hectic finale

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Several riders brought down by crashes in chaotic run to the line in Belgian capital

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JUNE 07: Jordi Meeus of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 106th Brussels Cycling Classic 2026 a 206.3km one day race from Etterbeek to Brussels on June 07, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won a tight bunch sprint at Brussels Cycling Classic, edging Milan Fretin (Cofidis) and Biniam Girmay (NSN Cycling) at the line on Sunday.

Once under the 1km kite, Picnic-PostNL charged with four riders at the front until one rider hit the right-side curb and crashed. From the opposite side of the stampede, Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education-EasyPost) accelerated, but Meeus' teammate Danny van Poppel launched his move with 500 metres remaining and reached him, allowing Meeus to make the final pass.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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