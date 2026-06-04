Giro d'Italia Women: Fourth victory for Elisa Balsamo on stage 6

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) confirmed her status as the strongest sprinter in the Giro d'Italia Women by winning stage 6 in a sprint ahead of Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) and Georgia Baker (Liv AlUla Jayco).



65km from the finish, Uno-X Mobility pushed through the town of Volta Mantovana and split the peloton in the crosswinds. A.o. Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez), Elisa Longo Borghini, and Lara Gillespie (both UAE Team ADQ) were caught out in the second group while a.o. Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Urška Žigart (AG Insurance-Soudal), and Femke de Vries (Visma-Lease a Bike) were in the third group.

The high speed spelled the end for the early break of four riders, and the group with Vollering made it back after a few kilometres. Reusser & co. had to chase hard until they closed the gap with 46.5km to go. Vollering and Van der Breggen tried to snatch time bonifications in the intermediate sprint but could not beat the sprinters.

Giorgia Serena (Mendelspeck E-Work) went on a solo attack with 22.5km to go and briefly held a one-minute advantage before being reeled in 9km from the finish, setting up a bunch sprint.



A crash in a tight turn 1.2km from the line stretched out the peloton, and Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) piloted Balsamo through the technical finish. Coles-Lyster opened her sprint 250m from the finish through a slight right-hander, but Balsamo came off the Canadian's wheel with 150m to go to win.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:



“When you have the best lead-out in the world, it’s just easy. I mean, it’s never easy, but with Lucinda, I don’t have to fight for position. I just need to trust her, and I know she’s the best one. So, this victory is more on her than on me, honestly,” said Balsamo.



“A lot of sprinters thought it was a really good opportunity today. I could see a lot of full lead-outs in the last kilometres. Fleur, Lucinda, and I were just jumping, and at one point we found the perfect place behind Fenix-Premier Tech.

"This morning on the bus, we said that we want to take the corner at 1.3k in the front. I don’t care if I’m in second position because I just want to be safe and then I can manage somehow. But Lucinda was just so strong that she brought me to 200m to go, it was perfect,” Balsamo described the final.

More to come

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 03:54:02 2 Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Georgia Baker (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Gladys Verhulst Wild (Fra) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Alessia Zambelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Alexandra Volstad (Can) EF Education-Oatly Row 9 - Cell 2

General classification after stage 6

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx-Protime 19:49:15 2 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 00:01:00 3 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) CANYON//SRAM 00:01:24 4 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 00:02:01 5 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 00:02:03 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 00:02:12 7 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 00:02:33 8 Femke de Vries (Ned) Team Visma | Lease a Bike 00:02:38 9 Monica Trinca Colonel (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco 00:03:21 10 Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal Team 00:03:26 11 Lore De Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team 00:03:32 12 Valentina Cavallar (Aut) Team SD Worx-Protime 00:04:25 13 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 00:05:25 14 Lauren Dickson (GBr) FDJ United-SUEZ 00:07:20 15 Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 00:07:52 16 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal Team 00:08:30 17 Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00:09:58 18 Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00:10:06 19 Maya Kingma (Ned) Aromitalia Vaiano 00:11:28 20 Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 00:11:50 21 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) CANYON//SRAM 00:11:52 22 Marion Bunel (Fra) Team Visma | Lease a Bike 00:12:12 23 Viktória Chladoňová (Svk) Team Visma | Lease a Bike 00:12:46 24 Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) UAE Team ADQ 00:12:51 25 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health 00:13:04 26 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 00:14:42 27 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek 00:14:59 28 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 00:15:15 29 Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 00:17:11 30 Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) Team Visma | Lease a Bike 00:17:15 31 Chiara Reghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 00:20:24 32 Sofia Arici (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink 00:22:31 33 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 00:22:36 34 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 00:22:46 35 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Human Powered Health 00:23:01 36 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 00:23:28 37 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco 00:23:41 38 Gaia Segato (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink 00:23:51 39 Ana Vitoria Gouvea Vieira Almeida Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team 00:23:56 40 Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 00:24:55