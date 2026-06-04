Giro d'Italia Women: Fourth victory for Elisa Balsamo on stage 6
Maggie Coles-Lyster tries to go early but overtaken by points leader as Van der Breggen continues in race lead
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) confirmed her status as the strongest sprinter in the Giro d'Italia Women by winning stage 6 in a sprint ahead of Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) and Georgia Baker (Liv AlUla Jayco).
65km from the finish, Uno-X Mobility pushed through the town of Volta Mantovana and split the peloton in the crosswinds. A.o. Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez), Elisa Longo Borghini, and Lara Gillespie (both UAE Team ADQ) were caught out in the second group while a.o. Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Urška Žigart (AG Insurance-Soudal), and Femke de Vries (Visma-Lease a Bike) were in the third group.
The high speed spelled the end for the early break of four riders, and the group with Vollering made it back after a few kilometres. Reusser & co. had to chase hard until they closed the gap with 46.5km to go. Vollering and Van der Breggen tried to snatch time bonifications in the intermediate sprint but could not beat the sprinters.
Giorgia Serena (Mendelspeck E-Work) went on a solo attack with 22.5km to go and briefly held a one-minute advantage before being reeled in 9km from the finish, setting up a bunch sprint.
A crash in a tight turn 1.2km from the line stretched out the peloton, and Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) piloted Balsamo through the technical finish. Coles-Lyster opened her sprint 250m from the finish through a slight right-hander, but Balsamo came off the Canadian's wheel with 150m to go to win.
“When you have the best lead-out in the world, it’s just easy. I mean, it’s never easy, but with Lucinda, I don’t have to fight for position. I just need to trust her, and I know she’s the best one. So, this victory is more on her than on me, honestly,” said Balsamo.
“A lot of sprinters thought it was a really good opportunity today. I could see a lot of full lead-outs in the last kilometres. Fleur, Lucinda, and I were just jumping, and at one point we found the perfect place behind Fenix-Premier Tech.
"This morning on the bus, we said that we want to take the corner at 1.3k in the front. I don’t care if I’m in second position because I just want to be safe and then I can manage somehow. But Lucinda was just so strong that she brought me to 200m to go, it was perfect,” Balsamo described the final.
More to come
Results
Position
Rider (Country) Team
Time Gap
1
Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
03:54:02
2
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health
|Row 1 - Cell 2
3
Georgia Baker (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|Row 2 - Cell 2
4
Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 3 - Cell 2
5
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|Row 4 - Cell 2
6
Gladys Verhulst Wild (Fra) AG Insurance-Soudal
|Row 5 - Cell 2
7
Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ
|Row 6 - Cell 2
8
Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health
|Row 7 - Cell 2
9
Alessia Zambelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|Row 8 - Cell 2
10
Alexandra Volstad (Can) EF Education-Oatly
|Row 9 - Cell 2
General classification after stage 6
Position
Rider (Country) Team
Time Gap
1
Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx-Protime
19:49:15
2
Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
00:01:00
3
Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) CANYON//SRAM
00:01:24
4
Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek
00:02:01
5
Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team
00:02:03
6
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
00:02:12
7
Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek
00:02:33
8
Femke de Vries (Ned) Team Visma | Lease a Bike
00:02:38
9
Monica Trinca Colonel (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco
00:03:21
10
Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
00:03:26
11
Lore De Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
00:03:32
12
Valentina Cavallar (Aut) Team SD Worx-Protime
00:04:25
13
Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly
00:05:25
14
Lauren Dickson (GBr) FDJ United-SUEZ
00:07:20
15
Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco
00:07:52
16
Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
00:08:30
17
Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
00:09:58
18
Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
00:10:06
19
Maya Kingma (Ned) Aromitalia Vaiano
00:11:28
20
Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
00:11:50
21
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) CANYON//SRAM
00:11:52
22
Marion Bunel (Fra) Team Visma | Lease a Bike
00:12:12
23
Viktória Chladoňová (Svk) Team Visma | Lease a Bike
00:12:46
24
Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) UAE Team ADQ
00:12:51
25
Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health
00:13:04
26
Erica Magnaldi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
00:14:42
27
Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek
00:14:59
28
Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
00:15:15
29
Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
00:17:11
30
Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) Team Visma | Lease a Bike
00:17:15
31
Chiara Reghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
00:20:24
32
Sofia Arici (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
00:22:31
33
Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
00:22:36
34
Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
00:22:46
35
Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Human Powered Health
00:23:01
36
Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
00:23:28
37
Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco
00:23:41
38
Gaia Segato (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
00:23:51
39
Ana Vitoria Gouvea Vieira Almeida Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team
00:23:56
40
Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
00:24:55
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Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
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