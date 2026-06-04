Giro d'Italia Women: Fourth victory for Elisa Balsamo on stage 6

Race Results
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Maggie Coles-Lyster tries to go early but overtaken by points leader as Van der Breggen continues in race lead

Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Red Sprint Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 37th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia Women 2026, Stage 6
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) confirmed her status as the strongest sprinter in the Giro d'Italia Women by winning stage 6 in a sprint ahead of Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) and Georgia Baker (Liv AlUla Jayco).

65km from the finish, Uno-X Mobility pushed through the town of Volta Mantovana and split the peloton in the crosswinds. A.o. Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez), Elisa Longo Borghini, and Lara Gillespie (both UAE Team ADQ) were caught out in the second group while a.o. Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Urška Žigart (AG Insurance-Soudal), and Femke de Vries (Visma-Lease a Bike) were in the third group.

The high speed spelled the end for the early break of four riders, and the group with Vollering made it back after a few kilometres. Reusser & co. had to chase hard until they closed the gap with 46.5km to go. Vollering and Van der Breggen tried to snatch time bonifications in the intermediate sprint but could not beat the sprinters.

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Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek

03:54:02

2

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health

Row 1 - Cell 2

3

Georgia Baker (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco

Row 2 - Cell 2

4

Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ

Row 3 - Cell 2

5

Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

Row 4 - Cell 2

6

Gladys Verhulst Wild (Fra) AG Insurance-Soudal

Row 5 - Cell 2

7

Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ

Row 6 - Cell 2

8

Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health

Row 7 - Cell 2

9

Alessia Zambelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

Row 8 - Cell 2

10

Alexandra Volstad (Can) EF Education-Oatly

Row 9 - Cell 2
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Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx-Protime

19:49:15

2

Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ

00:01:00

3

Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) CANYON//SRAM

00:01:24

4

Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek

00:02:01

5

Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team

00:02:03

6

Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ

00:02:12

7

Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek

00:02:33

8

Femke de Vries (Ned) Team Visma | Lease a Bike

00:02:38

9

Monica Trinca Colonel (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco

00:03:21

10

Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal Team

00:03:26

11

Lore De Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team

00:03:32

12

Valentina Cavallar (Aut) Team SD Worx-Protime

00:04:25

13

Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly

00:05:25

14

Lauren Dickson (GBr) FDJ United-SUEZ

00:07:20

15

Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco

00:07:52

16

Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal Team

00:08:30

17

Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

00:09:58

18

Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

00:10:06

19

Maya Kingma (Ned) Aromitalia Vaiano

00:11:28

20

Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93

00:11:50

21

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) CANYON//SRAM

00:11:52

22

Marion Bunel (Fra) Team Visma | Lease a Bike

00:12:12

23

Viktória Chladoňová (Svk) Team Visma | Lease a Bike

00:12:46

24

Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) UAE Team ADQ

00:12:51

25

Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health

00:13:04

26

Erica Magnaldi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ

00:14:42

27

Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek

00:14:59

28

Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ

00:15:15

29

Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi

00:17:11

30

Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) Team Visma | Lease a Bike

00:17:15

31

Chiara Reghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

00:20:24

32

Sofia Arici (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink

00:22:31

33

Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ

00:22:36

34

Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team ADQ

00:22:46

35

Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Human Powered Health

00:23:01

36

Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi

00:23:28

37

Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco

00:23:41

38

Gaia Segato (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink

00:23:51

39

Ana Vitoria Gouvea Vieira Almeida Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team

00:23:56

40

Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco

00:24:55

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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