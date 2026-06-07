Critérium du Dauphiné: Frenchman Alex Baudin survives solo from early breakaway for biggest win of his career and yellow jersey on stage 1

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GC teams fail to bring back EF Education-EasyPost rider, who spent more than 120km in front

SAINT-ISMIER, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Alex Baudin of France and Team EF Education - EasyPost celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 1 a 146.2km stage from Vizille to Saint-Ismier / #UCIWT / on June 07, 2026 in Saint-Ismier, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tour-Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Alex Baudin (EF Education-EasyPost) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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French rider Alex Baudin took the biggest win of his career on stage 1 of the renamed Critérium du Dauphiné – now the Tour-Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes – surviving in front after more than 120km in the day's early breakaway and 28km solo.

Baudin was part of a 10-rider group that emerged on the first uncategorised climb out of Vizille on Sunday, but emerged as the strongest on the final climb of the day, easily dropping George Bennett (NSN) and Clément Braz Afonso (Groupama-FDJ United) as he went alone.

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